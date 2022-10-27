Will Smith Attended Los Angeles Lakers Practice Ahead Of Big Game Against The Denver Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers welcomed a high-profile guest into their locker room ahead of their matchup against the Denver Nuggets in actor, comedian, and rapper, Will Smith. Smith is a longtime Lakers fan and got a chance to interact with the team about his upcoming film, 'Emancipation.'

The Lakers shared pictures from Smith's interaction with the team, and it looked like everyone had a great time. Russell Westbrook does seem to have a frown on but considering the situation he is in with the Lakers, who wouldn't be? Smith will appear on the Lakers Genius Talk podcast.

Even though the Lakers are struggling on the court, they are trying to find motivation from all possible aspects to ensure the team can rebound from their 0-3 start to the season. Hopefully, the perspective Smith had to offer to the team will make an impact and pushes the players to be better while competing this season.

What Do The Los Angeles Lakers Need To Be Successful?

The Lakers have been in a cycle of struggle for the last 2 seasons, with the team always on the backfoot after poor roster decisions and injuries to top stars. While LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy and playing right now, the team still can't get a win.

The poor fit of Russell Westbrook on the court has been a major reason for the Lakers' struggles. The quick solution on everyone's mind has been to trade him for better-fitting players, an avenue the Lakers will surely be forced to explore a month into the season.

The team has committed to Darvin Ham's defensive philosophy and doing well on that end of the ball. They just need to find a way to show that urgency and ability offensively as well, but that is a personnel problem that the Lakers can't address without trading Westbrook. Their game against the Nuggets without Russ will be crucial to see the prospects of this team without Westbrook taking minutes.