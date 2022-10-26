Will Smith Revealed His Friend Michael Jordan Is Not Good At Picking Up The Check After Dinner: "Somehow You Always Get Your Hand On The Check Before Michael."

Michael Jordan is considered the GOAT of basketball by most fans and experts. He achieved this legendary status after his time with the Chicago Bulls. During his prime, MJ took the Bulls to six NBA Finals and ended up winning six titles. Apart from that, Mike has a plethora of other accolades to support his label of the GOAT.

Evidently, a player of Mike's caliber has earned a lot of money. He may not have gathered a lot with his career earnings, but he is a different beast when it comes to earning with endorsements. It's no surprise that he is a billionaire and is only adding more to his already huge net worth.

Despite that, when it comes to spending money, Jordan is apparently shy but well within reason. NBA legend Charles Barkley once shared a story about how Mike didn't let him give money to a homeless man because if the homeless man could ask for money, he could work at fast food joints as well.

Will Smith Shared A Hilarious Story About Michael Jordan Not Spending Money After Dinners

Hollywood superstar Will Smith is someone who has had his fair share of conversations with Jordan. Smith made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live a few years ago and shared hilarious stories about Mike.

He revealed how Jordan is super competitive and will literally compete for anything. But apparently, Jordan's competitiveness fades when it comes to paying the bill after having dinner.

(Starts at 2:14)

Jimmy: "When you go to dinner with Michael Jordan, is he like racing you to pick up the check?" Will: "No, yeah — he’s not good at that." Jimmy: "So there’s where you’re beating him." Will: "Yeah, somehow you always get your hands to the check before him."

It seems like when it comes to paying for dinner or giving a tip to a waitress Michael Jordan is the last one to take out his wallet. But these stories are not meant to diminish MJ's reputation at all.

If anything, he has a huge heart and donates to plenty of charities. Even the story that Will narrated, he was laughing constantly. Smith wasn't taking a shot at Jordan by any means and loves Jordan just like millions of basketball fans around the globe.