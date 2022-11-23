Skip to main content

Wilt Chamberlain Couldn't Fit In A Normal Car So He Bought A $750,000 Race Car That Was Custom Built

Wilt Chamberlain Couldn't Fit In A Normal Car So He Bought A $750,000 Race Car That Was Custom Built

If there's one player in NBA history that lived life king-size, it's Wilt Chamberlain. The legendary big man did everything on a large scale. His stats are monstrous, nobody will ever be close to some of the averages he put up during his time in the league. And even off the pitch, Chamberlain was prolific; the stories about him and his legend are both larger than life. 

There is the claim that Wilt Chamberlain was involved with 20,000 women throughout his life, something he addressed himself. The revelation from famous director Quentin Tarantino that Wilt dated his mother for a while is also a story that is hard to believe. And it's not just the ladies that the late NBA legend was fond of, it was also fast cars. Chamberlain was a giant of a man, though, standing at 7 feet tall, which led to an interesting situation when he wanted to drive the flashy cars he loved so much. 

Wilt Chamberlain Had A Race Car Built For Him Worth $750,000 In 1996

Even though contracts in the NBA and commercial opportunities weren't as lucrative as they have become in the last few decades when Wilt was around, he made a lot of money. Being the best at a sport has always been valuable, and as such, Chamberlain had some money to fund his expensive tastes. And the New York Times revealed how Wilt had a car built for himself in 1996 after years of coming up with different solutions to be comfortable in a race car. 

"Wilt Chamberlain’s powerful 7-foot-1 frame made him one of the N.B.A.’s greatest scorers, but it also made it nearly impossible for him to drive the fast cars that he loved. 

"He had to sit on a padded mat that snapped to the floor of his Lamborghini Countach because he and the driver’s seat could not fit comfortably inside. Chamberlain finally had a car built for him, a Le Mans-style racecar called the Searcher One. It cost about $750,000 in 1996. 

'Wilt never knew what it was to be comfortable in a sports car until we built the Searcher,' said Richard Paul, an automotive engineer who built the engine and the interior of the Searcher One and worked on vehicles for Chamberlain from the mid-’80s until he died in 1999."

It's hard to think that anyone as athletically gifted and physically blessed as Wilt Chamberlain could be disadvantaged by those things, but this is a clear case of that. He managed to find a way around it, though he was not a man that could be denied whatever he wanted. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Charles Barkley Heavily Criticizes Nets' Lack Of Mental Toughness After Big Loss vs. Sixers
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Heavily Criticizes Nets' Lack Of Mental Toughness After Big Loss vs. Sixers

By Orlando Silva
Lakers Are Officially Anthony Davis' Team, Fans Agree After AD's 3rd Explosive 30-Point Game
NBA Media

The Los Angeles Lakers Are The Only NBA Team That Hasn't Won A Road Game

By Lee Tran
Wilt Chamberlain Couldn't Fit In A Normal Car So He Bought A $750,000 Race Car That Was Custom Built
NBA Media

Wilt Chamberlain Couldn't Fit In A Normal Car So He Bought A $750,000 Race Car That Was Custom Built

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Warns Patrick Beverley About Getting 'A Two Piece' If He Keeps Provoking Rivals
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Warns Patrick Beverley About Getting 'A Two Piece' If He Keeps Provoking Rivals

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Called Out Nets Teammates After Losing To Undermanned Sixers
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Called Out Nets Teammates After Losing To Undermanned Sixers

By Orlando Silva
Ja Morant
NBA Media

Ja Morant Denies He's Human In Flaming Statement

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Hilariously Blasts Heckling Fan In Philadelphia
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Hilariously Blasts Heckling Fan In Philadelphia

By Orlando Silva
Luka Doncic Sends Blunt Message To Mavericks Fans Who Think He'll Leave The Team
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Sends Blunt Message To Mavericks Fans Who Think He'll Leave The Team

By Orlando Silva
NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Could Make A Run At Hawks Center Clint Capela
NBA Media

NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Could Make A Run At Hawks Center Clint Capela

By Nico Martinez
The First NBA Thanksgiving Was In 1949: 5 Games, Including A 5 Overtime Thriller
NBA Media

The First NBA Thanksgiving Was In 1949: 5 Games, Including A 5 Overtime Thriller

By Titan Frey
Larsa Pippen Finally Speaks On Marcus Jordan: “I Never Knew Him Or His Family."
Entertainment

Larsa Pippen Finally Speaks On Marcus Jordan: “I Never Knew Him Or His Family."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Rejected Trading Lauri Markkanen For John Collins
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Rejected Trading Lauri Markkanen For John Collins

By Orlando Silva
Stephen A. Smith Blasts The Brooklyn Nets After 'Atrocious' Performance Against 76ers
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Blasts The Brooklyn Nets After 'Atrocious' Performance Against 76ers

By Nico Martinez
Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kawhi Leonard And Calls Him Pajamas While Defending Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kawhi Leonard And Calls Him Pajamas While Defending Anthony Davis

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Curry Explains How Michael Jordan's Leadership Style Inspired Him
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Explains How Michael Jordan's Leadership Style Inspired Him

By Divij Kulkarni
5 Worst Regular Season Records By Michael Jordan
NBA Media

5 Worst Regular Season Records By Michael Jordan

By Ishaan Bhattacharya