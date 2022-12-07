WWE Legend Ric Flair Says LeBron James Is The GOAT: "I Know Michael, Magic And Met Wilt..."

Credit: David Richard/USA Today Sports

The NBA's GOAT debate has been in full swing since LeBron James won against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The King has recorded several Finals losses during his career, but his longevity is unmatched in NBA history and he has won nearly every accolade that the league has to offer many times over.

Michael Jordan is the consensus GOAT for most fans, but after LeBron James crossed Magic Johnson on the all-time assists list, there were those pushing his case once again. James is also likely to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record which many considered untouchable, which is huge for him. LeBron's case has also been made by celebrities, including current NBA stars like Draymond Green. And now another big name has come out in support of the King.

WWE Legend Ric Flair Gave LeBron James The Ultimate Compliment In A Passionate Tweet

Ric Flair is a 16-time world champion and a former WWE wrestler. He was a superstar in his prime, one of the main draws in entertainment wrestling. Flair is 73 now, and it seems he is quite the big NBA fan. He tweeted at LeBron James recently, calling him the GOAT.

"Watching You Right Now! LeBron, If You Never Play Another Minute, Score Another Point, Or Win Another Game!! YOU ARE THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME!! FYI- I Know Michael, Magic And Met Wilt !! SO MUCH RESPECT!!!Wooooo @KingJames"

Flair is not the only person to feel this way, LeBron James does have a lot of supporters for his claim to be considered the GOAT of basketball. But the fact that he is from the older generation makes this even more interesting since he saw most of the GOATs play during his lifetime. It seems WWE superstars do love LeBron a lot.

WWE Superstar Miz Asked LeBron James To Return To Cleveland Earlier This Year

LeBron James' career is winding down, and even though he's doing well with the Lakers in recent weeks, there is speculation that he might end his NBA tenure with Cleveland. And WWE star Miz asked the King to do just that earlier in 2022.

Let’s bring Bronny a championship in Cleveland like you did, LeBron. We want you. We need you. Please, come to Cleveland, and just bring us another championship.”

There are no guarantees about where James will go next, a lot of it depends on which team can draft Bronny, who he hopes to play with. But in any case, it seems that LeBron is a huge favorite among the WWE's biggest stars. It's quite the endorsement for King James.

