Young NBA Fan Who Beat Cancer Wholesomely Let Nikola Vucevic Know After Bulls Star Gave Him His Jersey 2 Years Ago

There's always a heartwarming story in the NBA, something the country could use right now, given all the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. The feel-good story focuses on Chicago Bulls star Nikola Vucevic.

The Bulls were visiting the TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics, a game they eventually lost 119-123. And for the center, it was a chance to meet an ardent fan he met two years ago. 

The franchise took to social media to showcase the feel-good story. They tweeted in response to one of the posts from their archives.

Two seasons ago in Boston, Vooch signed and gave his jersey to this young Bulls fan, Stepan, who was battling cancer. Stepan came back to the game tonight to let Vooch know that he BEAT cancer! Greatest news ever @NikolaVucevic

As the caption explains, Vucevic met the fan, Stepan two years ago, a time when the latter was battling cancer. 

Two years later the duo met again, but this time around, he had won the battle with cancer. Vucevic was more than happy to take a picture with Stepan. In addition to posing, Stepan also had a message for the ones battling cancer. His poster he waved read, 

"I beat cancer, you can too. NEVER GIVE UP."

By the looks of it, the 32-year-old was happy with Stepan's recovery and the big smile on his face says it all.

The Chicago Bulls Will Look To Maintain Consistency

At the time of writing, the Bulls are 5-5 and are placed seventh in the Eastern Conference. After notching up comprehensive wins against Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets, they lost to Boston after pipping them earlier in the season.

Chicago will look to maintain their consistency and much of the focus will be on two key names: DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. The latter is returning from two knee surgeries and is working his way back to full fitness, but his athleticism and explosive efforts on the hardwood have been on full display.

The Bulls play the Toronto Raptors twice next and will take on the New Orleans Pelicans, followed by a dance with the Denver Nuggets, and all the while looking to cross the .500 mark.

LeBron James
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think LeBron James Is Declining After Poor Performance Against Jazz: "It's Over Man, He Had A Great Run."

By Lee Tran