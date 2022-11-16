Zach Lowe Messes Around With Kyle Kuzma By Wearing His Viral Pink Sweater

Credit: Fadeaway World

Whether they like it or not, NBA players have a huge impact on fans. Be it through their skill of playing basketball or things that they do off the court. Nowadays, the trend of players wearing weird clothes in the name of 'fashion' is seemingly getting out of way.

We have seen players dress in bizarre ways prior to games and in postgame conferences. One such player who was brutally trolled by fans for wearing an oversized pink sweater last season was Kyle Kuzma. Even Kuz's former teammate LeBron James roasted him for deciding to wear a bizarre pink sweater.

But as we mentioned earlier, fans can be impacted by their favorite players' fashion choices. It was proved when an NBA fan in Japan wore Kyle Kuzma's viral pink sweater. The Washington Wizards star was happy to see that and even labeled the fan as a legend.

NBA Analyst Zach Lowe Rocks Kyle Kuzma's Pink Sweater

Kuzma recently made an appearance for an interview on ESPN. During the interview, he talked about several things, including how playing alongside LeBron James can always lead to a lot of drama. While that discussion was on a serious note, one incident during the show was pretty hilarious.

Renowned NBA analyst Zach Lowe decided to surprise Kuzma in a unique way. How did he do that? Well, he decided to wear Kuzma's viral pink sweater to the show.

Kuz was asked about his thoughts on Zach Lowe's fashion choice, and the 27-year-old revealed that he simply loved it. But at the same time, Kuzma pointed out that Lowe should have worn a sweater that was a little bit longer down the waist. He nailed the long sleeves but missed out on making it long below the waist.

It was obvious that Lowe was trying to mess around with the Wizards star, but he did so in a harmless way. And that's probably the reason Kuzma actually loved the joke instead of taking offense to it in any way.

