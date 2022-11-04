Zach Lowe Questions If Draymond Green Was Ever A Star In The NBA

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green has won 4 NBA Championships in his career with the Golden State Warriors. Over the years, Green has established his place in the team. But it seems like Green's career with the Warriors may come to an end after his current contract expires.

Green will turn 33 years old in a few months, but that's not the reason behind the rumors about his departure from the team. It all started after his heated fight with Jordan Poole. Many have turned against the Warriors veteran. Despite all the rumors, the Warriors have decided not to trade Draymond Green yet.

But that doesn't mean that the media has stopped criticizing Dray. That has only changed amidst the Warriors' 3-6 start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

NBA Analyst Zach Lowe With Harsh Criticism Of Draymond Green

Green has never been a player who has impacted the game by standing out in the box score. But ESPN analyst Zach Lowe has questioned whether Green was ever a star for the Warriors or just took advantage of playing alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Via ESPN:

It sparked rumors: Would the Warriors trade Green? (The Warriors have not engaged in any trade talks centered on Green, and don't plan to as of now, sources said.) It reignited old debates: Was Green ever really a star in his own right, or was he the beneficiary of playing alongside the two greatest shooters ever -- two all-time greats whose penchant for expert off-ball movement enabled Green to thrive as point-forward? The truth is (as usual) somewhere in the middle, but it's closer to the "Green is a star" pole. If we're ranking the reasons the Warriors have won four titles in eight seasons, there is a chasm between Curry at No. 1 and everything else. Without Curry, there is nothing -- no titles, no Chase Center, no gazillion-dollar valuation. With him, the Warriors could have won in many styles and forms. That is the luxury of all-time greatness: It can accommodate anything. They took on, in part, the form and style of Green, and it turned out Green's style amplified the central driving force that is Curry's greatness. And there is nothing wrong with being an amplifier of all-time superstardom.

Upon seeing this assessment of Green by Lowe, many supported him while others called him out. NBA player Jusuf Nurkic was among the latter and tweeted in support of Green.

As Nurkic mentioned, Green is a future Basketball Hall of Famer. He may not get another huge contract from the franchise, but that doesn't take away the things that he has achieved during his amazing career with the Golden State Warriors over the last decade or so.