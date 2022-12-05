Skip to main content

Zion Williamson Boldly Says Trying To Stop Him From Going Left Is Like Trying To Stop Stephen Curry From Shooting Threes: "It's Not As Easy As It Looks..."

Pelicans star Zion Williamson still has a lot to prove at the NBA level, but it has never stopped his confidence from being anything but sky-high.

This weekend, after securing a blowout win over San Antonio, Zion let that signature confidence show again in his talk with the media. After being asked about how the Spurs tried to deny form from getting to his spots, Williamson smiled a bit as he compared the idea of trying to stop him to trying to stop the NBA's all-time best shooter.

“In the basketball terms that’s a hard question to answer, I guess without sounding cocky because when you’re out there it’s like telling somebody to stop Giannis from going to the basket or stop Curry from shooting threes,” Williamson said. “I mean, this is basketball. You’re taught to get to your spots. It’s just about the setup. If they forcefully want to push me right, I’m gonna go right because I have shooters. So I’m still able to get to the basket, it’s just how I get there. … It’s not as easy as it looks. Let me say that. It is hard at some points but with my shooters, it makes it easier.”

At 6'6" and nearly 300 pounds, Zion Williamson is naturally going to be a hard person to stop when he's going full speed. That's part of what makes him such a great player, but so is the basketball IQ he uses to remember just how unstoppable he is going to the rim.

How Good Can Zion Williamson Be For The Pelicans?

Zion is nowhere close to Curry's level of influence just yet, but he can easily get there if he continues to work on his game and hone his craft. But even as he is right now, Zion shows flashes of greatness that we've seen before...

"There is a jumpman-like gracefulness to how he does it," NBA analyst Jay Williams said on the Pelicans star. "The style, the haircut, the hoop earring, he has a lot of the MJ-like feel when he's able to pierce through the particles of the air and find different ways of finishing around the rim. It's special. I just wanna see him sustain health. That's all you wish for Zion. There's no doubt about him being a Hall of Fame player, there's no doubt this Pelicans organization is in the right hands, and they have the right pieces. But they're right there to have a chance to get to the Western Conference Finals."

The road to the Finals is a long and difficult one, but one has to think the Pelicans have a chance to get there if Zion and his co-star, Brandon Ingram, stay healthy all season.

Only time will tell if they can stay on the floor, but we already know that nobody can stop those when they are at the top of their game.

By Nico Martinez

