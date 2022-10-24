Zion Williamson's Injury Update After Scary Fall Against The Utah Jazz

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson's return to the basketball court was one of the most interesting storylines heading into this NBA season. He had missed the whole of last season due to injury, and everyone was excited to see him back in action.

Zion didn't disappoint on his return either, as he helped the Pelicans get a win over the Nets, which was followed by a win over the Hornets. The Pelicans, who had started last season 1-12, were now 2-0, and everything was going great, until they faced the Utah Jazz, as Zion got injured during the game.

With the Pelicans down 102-88 with just over 8 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Zion went up for a dunk in transition, only for Jordan Clarkson to reach in time to block it. It was a clean block, but Zion clearly didn't anticipate it and fell down hard on the court.

It looked very scary, but Zion managed to get up and tried to play on, but the Pelicans subbed him out shortly after. Considering all the injury issues he has had, this was the last thing anyone wanted to see, and we did get an update on his status from the Pelicans later in the night.

"Injury Update: Zion Williamson sustained a posterior hip contusion during tonight’s game"

Fortunately, it isn't too serious, but he could potentially be ruled out for a while. It is a shame that he isn't going to get a consistent run of games to start this season, but at least the injury isn't severe. It was just more bad news for the Pelicans, though, as Brandon Ingram had to leave the game earlier due to a head injury, and he was being checked for a concussion. There has been no update on that matter, and we can only hope it isn't too concerning.

The Pelicans had shown so much promise to start this campaign, and it is a pity that their two biggest stars might have to miss some time now. They fought back well against the Jazz despite missing those two, as they took the game to OT despite trailing by double-digits in the fourth quarter. The Jazz did eventually go on to win 122-121, and they improved to 3-0 on the season, something no one could have predicted even in their wildest dreams.