Skip to main content

Zion Williamson's Injury Update After Scary Fall Against The Utah Jazz

Zion Williamson's Injury Update After Scary Fall Against The Utah Jazz

Zion Williamson's return to the basketball court was one of the most interesting storylines heading into this NBA season. He had missed the whole of last season due to injury, and everyone was excited to see him back in action.

Zion didn't disappoint on his return either, as he helped the Pelicans get a win over the Nets, which was followed by a win over the Hornets. The Pelicans, who had started last season 1-12, were now 2-0, and everything was going great, until they faced the Utah Jazz, as Zion got injured during the game.

Zion Williamson's Injury Update After Scary Fall Against The Jazz

With the Pelicans down 102-88 with just over 8 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Zion went up for a dunk in transition, only for Jordan Clarkson to reach in time to block it. It was a clean block, but Zion clearly didn't anticipate it and fell down hard on the court.

It looked very scary, but Zion managed to get up and tried to play on, but the Pelicans subbed him out shortly after. Considering all the injury issues he has had, this was the last thing anyone wanted to see, and we did get an update on his status from the Pelicans later in the night.

"Injury Update: Zion Williamson sustained a posterior hip contusion during tonight’s game"

Fortunately, it isn't too serious, but he could potentially be ruled out for a while. It is a shame that he isn't going to get a consistent run of games to start this season, but at least the injury isn't severe. It was just more bad news for the Pelicans, though, as Brandon Ingram had to leave the game earlier due to a head injury, and he was being checked for a concussion. There has been no update on that matter, and we can only hope it isn't too concerning.

The Pelicans had shown so much promise to start this campaign, and it is a pity that their two biggest stars might have to miss some time now. They fought back well against the Jazz despite missing those two, as they took the game to OT despite trailing by double-digits in the fourth quarter. The Jazz did eventually go on to win 122-121, and they improved to 3-0 on the season, something no one could have predicted even in their wildest dreams.

YOU MAY LIKE

Zion Williamson's Injury Update After Scary Fall Against The Utah Jazz
NBA Media

Zion Williamson's Injury Update After Scary Fall Against The Utah Jazz

By Gautam Varier
Stephen Curry On What Young Warriors Players Should Learn After Nearly Blowing A 26-Point Lead Against The Kings: "We Make It Look Easy At Times, And That’s Built Over A Decade Of Work And Reps. It’s Really Hard To Win In This League."
NBA Media

Stephen Curry On What Young Warriors Players Should Learn After Nearly Blowing A 26-Point Lead Against The Kings: "We Make It Look Easy At Times, And That’s Built Over A Decade Of Work And Reps. It’s Really Hard To Win In This League."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Larsa Pippen Says She Left OnlyFans Because Of Her Father: "And Since He Did That, He Took My Sexy Feel Away."
Entertainment

Larsa Pippen Says She Left OnlyFans Because Of Her Father: "And Since He Did That, He Took My Sexy Feel Away."

By Orlando Silva
Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off After Anthony Davis Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball And Then LeBron James Ignored Him On The Next Possession, That Could Be Why Westbrook Decided To Take The Shot Regardless Of The Clock Situation
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off After Anthony Davis Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball And Then LeBron James Ignored Him On The Next Possession, That Could Be Why Westbrook Decided To Take The Shot Regardless Of The Clock Situation

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers' Disappointing 0-3 Start Of The Season
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers' Disappointing 0-3 Start Of The Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James And Anthony Davis Seem Disgusted With Russell Westbrook Who Decided To Take A Shot With 18 Seconds Left On The Shot Clock
NBA Media

LeBron James And Anthony Davis Seem Disgusted With Russell Westbrook Who Decided To Take A Shot With 18 Seconds Left On The Shot Clock

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' First 3 Games Of The Season: "He Is Still The King, But His Team Has No Shooters"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James' First 3 Games Of The Season: "He Is Still The King, But His Team Has No Shooters"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Stats Of The First 3 Games This Season: "Westbrook Doesn’t Fit With Anybody. I Can’t Think Of A Single Player That Benefits From Bricks, Turnovers..."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Stats Of The First 3 Games This Season: "Westbrook Doesn’t Fit With Anybody. I Can’t Think Of A Single Player That Benefits From Bricks, Turnovers..."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
20 NBA Players With The Most 3-Pointers In The Last 20 Seasons
NBA

20 NBA Players With The Most 3-Pointers In The Last 20 Seasons

By Eddie Bitar
Boston Celtics All-Time Leaders In Major Stat Categories
NBA

Boston Celtics All-Time Leaders In Major Stat Categories

By Kyle Daubs
10 Greatest Golden State Warriors Players Of All Time
NBA

10 Greatest Golden State Warriors Players Of All Time

By Kyle Daubs
NBA Analyst Blasts Russell Westbrook For Blaming On Coming Off The Bench For His Injuries: "I'm Just Wondering How In The Hell Has Russell Westbrook Survived So Many Halftimes In His NBA Career?"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Blasts Russell Westbrook For Blaming On Coming Off The Bench For His Injuries: "I'm Just Wondering How In The Hell Has Russell Westbrook Survived So Many Halftimes In His NBA Career?"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James' Honest Response To What's The Mood Like In The Lakers Locker Room After 0-3 Start: "If You’re Around A Group Of Guys That Are Excited After A Loss, Then That’s The Worst Business You Can Be."
NBA Media

LeBron James' Honest Response To What's The Mood Like In The Lakers Locker Room After 0-3 Start: "If You’re Around A Group Of Guys That Are Excited After A Loss, Then That’s The Worst Business You Can Be."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Steve Kerr Calls Out Warriors' Second Unit After Win Over Kings: "There's No Juice, No Life To That Group."
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Calls Out Warriors' Second Unit After Win Over Kings: "There's No Juice, No Life To That Group."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Cavaliers Announcers Roast Lakers For Their Poor Start To The Season: "Poor LeBron Gonna Waste His 50th Year In The League On That Team."
NBA Media

Cavaliers Announcers Roast Lakers For Their Poor Start To The Season: "Poor LeBron Gonna Waste His 50th Year In The League On That Team."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Darvin Ham Doesn't Care About Why He Benched Russell Westbrook During Clutch Time In The 4th Quarter
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Doesn't Care About Why He Benched Russell Westbrook During Clutch Time In The 4th Quarter

By Ishaan Bhattacharya