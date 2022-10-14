Zion Williamson's Sarcastic Response To 'So-Called Twitter Doctors,' Denied He Has Injured His Ankle: "Twitter Already Did Its Thing... They're The Doctor Apparently, But I'm Straight."

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson came into the league as one of the most hyped draft prospects in recent history. But Zion's first few seasons in the league have been plagued with injuries. One of the biggest reasons behind Zion's constant injuries was his weight.

There was never an inch of doubt among fans and media about the talent which Williamson possessed, but they were worried about him not taking care of his health. Now, after spending the entire last season sidelined, Zion recently returned to action in the NBA preseason.

The 22-year-old is so confident about his return that he has teased about adding new things to his skillset and believes his game has evolved a lot. He is much healthier and looks in the best shape of his life, but fans are still concerned about Williamson injuring himself.

Zion Williamson Trolls Twitter Fans For Being Overly Conscious About His Health

In the New Orleans Pelicans' recent preseason fixture against the Miami Heat, Williamson awkwardly turned his ankle on one particular play.

Due to the fact that Zion immediately went to the ground, NBA fans on social media believed he has once again injured himself and may be ruled out for a few weeks during the 2022-23 NBA season. But in the postgame interview, Zion made it clear that it wasn't a serious injury and 'wanna be doctors' on Twitter blew the thing out of proportion.

"Twitter already did its thing... They're the doctor apparently, but I'm straight."

Zion sarcastically clapped back at fans who diagnosed him on Twitter. But considering the fact the NOLA star hasn't played in over a year, one cannot blame fans for being concerned about his health. At the end of the day, both sides cannot be considered wrong because they are correct in their own way.