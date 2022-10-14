Skip to main content

Zion Williamson's Sarcastic Response To 'So-Called Twitter Doctors,' Denied He Has Injured His Ankle: "Twitter Already Did Its Thing... They're The Doctor Apparently, But I'm Straight."

Zion Williamson's Sarcastic Response To 'So-Called Twitter Doctors,' Denied He Has Injured His Ankle: "Twitter Already Did Its Thing... They're The Doctor Apparently, But I'm Straight."

Zion Williamson came into the league as one of the most hyped draft prospects in recent history. But Zion's first few seasons in the league have been plagued with injuries. One of the biggest reasons behind Zion's constant injuries was his weight.

There was never an inch of doubt among fans and media about the talent which Williamson possessed, but they were worried about him not taking care of his health. Now, after spending the entire last season sidelined, Zion recently returned to action in the NBA preseason.

The 22-year-old is so confident about his return that he has teased about adding new things to his skillset and believes his game has evolved a lot. He is much healthier and looks in the best shape of his life, but fans are still concerned about Williamson injuring himself.

Zion Williamson Trolls Twitter Fans For Being Overly Conscious About His Health

In the New Orleans Pelicans' recent preseason fixture against the Miami Heat, Williamson awkwardly turned his ankle on one particular play.

Due to the fact that Zion immediately went to the ground, NBA fans on social media believed he has once again injured himself and may be ruled out for a few weeks during the 2022-23 NBA season. But in the postgame interview, Zion made it clear that it wasn't a serious injury and 'wanna be doctors' on Twitter blew the thing out of proportion.

"Twitter already did its thing... They're the doctor apparently, but I'm straight."

Zion sarcastically clapped back at fans who diagnosed him on Twitter. But considering the fact the NOLA star hasn't played in over a year, one cannot blame fans for being concerned about his health. At the end of the day, both sides cannot be considered wrong because they are correct in their own way.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Debate If The Lakers Are A Championship Team With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Patrick Beverley: "Still Depends On Whether AD Is Healthy And In Form.”
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate If The Lakers Are A Championship Team With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Patrick Beverley: "Still Depends On Whether AD Is Healthy And In Form.”

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Zion Williamson's Sarcastic Response To 'So-Called Twitter Doctors,' Denied He Has Injured His Ankle: "Twitter Already Did Its Thing... They're The Doctor Apparently, But I'm Straight."
NBA Media

Zion Williamson's Sarcastic Response To 'So-Called Twitter Doctors,' Denied He Has Injured His Ankle: "Twitter Already Did Its Thing... They're The Doctor Apparently, But I'm Straight."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 10-1
NBA

Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 10-1

By Nick Mac
NBA Fan Shares Incredible Compilation Of 4 Videos Of LeBron James Lying
NBA Media

NBA Fan Shares Incredible Compilation Of 4 Videos Of LeBron James Lying

By Orlando Silva
Patrick Beverley Reveals How Devin Booker Called Him A Psychiatrist Of Every Team: "It Doesn’t Surprise Me You Make The Playoffs Every Year. You’re A Psychiatrist.’”
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Reveals How Devin Booker Called Him A Psychiatrist Of Every Team: "It Doesn’t Surprise Me You Make The Playoffs Every Year. You’re A Psychiatrist.’”

By Aaron Abhishek
Russell Will Come Off The Bench On Tonight's Game vs. Sacramento Kings
NBA Media

Russell Will Come Off The Bench On Tonight's Game vs. Sacramento Kings

By Orlando Silva
Michael Jordan’s MVP Points Per Season: The GOAT Won 5 MVP Awards And Came Second 4 Times
NBA

Michael Jordan’s MVP Points Per Season: The GOAT Won 5 MVP Awards And Came Second 4 Times

By Eddie Bitar
Patrick Beverley Is Ready To Be The Victor Wembanyama Stopper: "His Legs Are Where My Shoulders Are"
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Is Ready To Be The Victor Wembanyama Stopper: "His Legs Are Where My Shoulders Are"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Draymond Green Is Not Sure That Relationship With Jordan Poole Will Be Fixed: "That's not up to me."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Is Not Sure That Relationship With Jordan Poole Will Be Fixed: "That's not up to me."

By Aaron Abhishek
Josh Hart Says Portland Trail Blazers Will Not Tank This Year: "We're Not Trying To Get Victor... Whatever His Name Is."
NBA Media

Josh Hart Says Portland Trail Blazers Will Not Tank This Year: "We're Not Trying To Get Victor... Whatever His Name Is."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
The Top 10 NBA Players Who Earn The Most Money In The League: LeBron James Is The King With $119.5 Million
NBA Media

The Top 10 NBA Players Who Earn The Most Money In The League: LeBron James Is The King With $119.5 Million

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Jeanie Buss Can’t Find A Word To Describe Russell Westbrook: “Russ Has Been… He… Russ Is… You Know… Extremely… Hardworking…”
NBA Media

Jeanie Buss Can’t Find A Word To Describe Russell Westbrook: “Russ Has Been… He… Russ Is… You Know… Extremely… Hardworking…”

By Orlando Silva
When LeBron James Heavily Flirted With Ashanti: "We Could Play Little 1-On-1... Maybe We Can Do That Later."
NBA Media

When LeBron James Heavily Flirted With Ashanti: "We Could Play Little 1-On-1... Maybe We Can Do That Later."

By Orlando Silva
CJ McCollum Says The Golden State Warriors Are The Best Team On The Western Conference: "They Are The Only Proven Team.”
NBA Media

CJ McCollum Says The Golden State Warriors Are The Best Team On The Western Conference: "They Are The Only Proven Team.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Chris Broussard Perfectly Explains Why Russell Westbrook Didn't Join Patrick Beverley's Huddle: "I'm Sure It Bothers Russ That Patrick Beverley, Who Hasn't Been Half The Player That Russ Has Been Historically... Acting Like He's Isiah Thomas."
NBA Media

Chris Broussard Perfectly Explains Why Russell Westbrook Didn't Join Patrick Beverley's Huddle: "I'm Sure It Bothers Russ That Patrick Beverley, Who Hasn't Been Half The Player That Russ Has Been Historically... Acting Like He's Isiah Thomas."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Blast Draymond Green After His Recent Comments About The Future With The Warriors: "Thought You Was Steph, They Don't Love You Like That."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Blast Draymond Green After His Recent Comments About The Future With The Warriors: "Thought You Was Steph, They Don't Love You Like That."

By Aaron Abhishek