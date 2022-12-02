3 Players The Golden State Warriors Could Trade This Season

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Golden State Warriors made a stunning comeback last season after missing the playoffs for two straight seasons. The Dubs not only claimed their spot back in the postseason, they also won the 2022 NBA Championship. Following that dominant season, many expected the Warriors to have a similar start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

Unfortunately, the Golden State Warriors were playing like shells of themselves in the first month or so of the season. Now, over the last few weeks, the Warriors have made a comeback and are looking like the team that many expected them to be.

Regardless of that, they are undoubtedly in need of making a couple of trades. Otherwise, they may not live up to the expectations of the fanbase as the season progresses. Keeping that in mind, why don't we take a look at three players that the Warriors can trade this season?

James Wiseman

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

When the Warriors drafted James Wiseman, they expected him to become the next big thing in the league. After all, Wiseman was selected by the Warriors using the 2nd overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. However, due to injuries and whatnot, Wiseman hasn't really turned out to be the player that the organization wanted him to be.

As a result, he was recently sent down to the G-League by head coach Steve Kerr for an extended period of time. This certainly is not a punishment for the Warrior big man who is making $9,603,360 this season. Instead, it's a learning opportunity and a chance for him to prove his worth to save himself from getting traded. Wiseman averaged just 6.8 PPG, 3.8 RPG, and 1.0 APG in the 11 games that he featured in for the Warriors this season.

Jonathan Kuminga

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

On paper, the Warriors arguably have some of the brightest prospects on the roster. The seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Jonathan Kuminga, is one of the players. But the biggest issue with Kuminga is the fact that he will have to wait for his turn to break into the starting five of the Dubs right now.

Moreover, even though he has been getting some minutes every game he has averaged just 5.8 PPG, 2.9 RPG, and 0.8 APG in 18 games. Kuminga is currently making $5,739,840 with the Warriors. So he can be used as a valuable asset to trade for better players if the Dubs do give up on him.

Moses Moody

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Moses Moody was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the 2021 NBA Draft using the 14th overall pick. It was reported that Draymond Green had a big role in pushing the Warriors to draft him. But so far, Moody is yet to impress fans with averages of 4.9 PPG, 1.8 RPG, and 0.6 APG while shooting just 39.4% from the field.

He may be making just $3,740,160 this season, but the organization must expect more from him. There is still no word about the Warriors putting Moody on the trading block, but if the team gets a bit impatient, Moody may be shipped off to another team.

All things considered, all three players are still crucial to the Warriors moving forward. But as per a report, the team is looking to trade for a player such as Myles Turner. The team wants to add more size to the team, and a player like Turner would be perfect for it.

Keeping that in mind, a trade package of Wiseman, Kuminga, and Moody seems perfect to grasp the attention of the Indiana Pacers.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Player Salaries via HoopsHype.