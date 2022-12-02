Skip to main content

3 Players The Golden State Warriors Could Trade This Season

3 Players The Golden State Warriors Could Trade This Season

The Golden State Warriors made a stunning comeback last season after missing the playoffs for two straight seasons. The Dubs not only claimed their spot back in the postseason, they also won the 2022 NBA Championship. Following that dominant season, many expected the Warriors to have a similar start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

Unfortunately, the Golden State Warriors were playing like shells of themselves in the first month or so of the season. Now, over the last few weeks, the Warriors have made a comeback and are looking like the team that many expected them to be.

Regardless of that, they are undoubtedly in need of making a couple of trades. Otherwise, they may not live up to the expectations of the fanbase as the season progresses. Keeping that in mind, why don't we take a look at three players that the Warriors can trade this season?

James Wiseman

3 Players The Golden State Warriors Could Trade This Season

When the Warriors drafted James Wiseman, they expected him to become the next big thing in the league. After all, Wiseman was selected by the Warriors using the 2nd overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. However, due to injuries and whatnot, Wiseman hasn't really turned out to be the player that the organization wanted him to be.

As a result, he was recently sent down to the G-League by head coach Steve Kerr for an extended period of time. This certainly is not a punishment for the Warrior big man who is making $9,603,360 this season. Instead, it's a learning opportunity and a chance for him to prove his worth to save himself from getting traded. Wiseman averaged just 6.8 PPG, 3.8 RPG, and 1.0 APG in the 11 games that he featured in for the Warriors this season.

Jonathan Kuminga

3 Players The Golden State Warriors Could Trade This Season

On paper, the Warriors arguably have some of the brightest prospects on the roster. The seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Jonathan Kuminga, is one of the players. But the biggest issue with Kuminga is the fact that he will have to wait for his turn to break into the starting five of the Dubs right now.

Moreover, even though he has been getting some minutes every game he has averaged just 5.8 PPG, 2.9 RPG, and 0.8 APG in 18 games. Kuminga is currently making $5,739,840 with the Warriors. So he can be used as a valuable asset to trade for better players if the Dubs do give up on him.

Moses Moody

3 Players The Golden State Warriors Could Trade This Season

Moses Moody was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the 2021 NBA Draft using the 14th overall pick. It was reported that Draymond Green had a big role in pushing the Warriors to draft him. But so far, Moody is yet to impress fans with averages of 4.9 PPG, 1.8 RPG, and 0.6 APG while shooting just 39.4% from the field.

He may be making just $3,740,160 this season, but the organization must expect more from him. There is still no word about the Warriors putting Moody on the trading block, but if the team gets a bit impatient, Moody may be shipped off to another team.

All things considered, all three players are still crucial to the Warriors moving forward. But as per a report, the team is looking to trade for a player such as Myles Turner. The team wants to add more size to the team, and a player like Turner would be perfect for it.

Keeping that in mind, a trade package of Wiseman, Kuminga, and Moody seems perfect to grasp the attention of the Indiana Pacers.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Player Salaries via HoopsHype.

YOU MAY LIKE

The Current NBA Awards Leaders: Jayson Tatum Deserves MVP, Russell Westbrook Wins Sixth Man Of The Year
NBA

The Current NBA Awards Leaders: Jayson Tatum Deserves MVP, Russell Westbrook Wins Sixth Man Of The Year

By Eddie Bitar
Kevin Durant's $4 Million Car Collection: Lamborghini Aventador Is One Of His Most Expensive Supercars
NBA

Kevin Durant's $4 Million Car Collection: Lamborghini Aventador Is One Of His Most Expensive Supercars

By Titan Frey
Charles Oakley Punched Clippers Player During The Shootaround For Disrespecting Him: “I Don’t Care If You’re In The White House Or The Outhouse, I’m Comin’ To Get You."
NBA Media

Charles Oakley Punched Clippers Player During The Shootaround For Disrespecting Him: “I Don’t Care If You’re In The White House Or The Outhouse, I’m Comin’ To Get You."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Paul Pierce Thinks Jayson Tatum Is A Better Player Than Kevin Durant Right Now
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Thinks Jayson Tatum Is A Better Player Than Kevin Durant Right Now

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Bill Simmons Suggests Blockbuster Trades For The Chicago Bulls: DeMar DeRozan And Nikola Vucevic To The Lakers, Zach LaVine To The Knicks
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Suggests Blockbuster Trades For The Chicago Bulls: DeMar DeRozan And Nikola Vucevic To The Lakers, Zach LaVine To The Knicks

By Aaron Abhishek
The All-NBA Kardashian Team Would Have Won The NBA Championship
NBA Media

The All-NBA Kardashian Team Would Have Won The NBA Championship

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Can Land Five Players In A 3-Team Mega Trade
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Can Land Five Players In A 3-Team Mega Trade

By Orlando Silva
Jaylen Brown's Cold Reaction To Playing In Front Of Prince William And Princess Kate At TD Garden
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown's Cold Reaction To Playing In Front Of Prince William And Princess Kate At TD Garden

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
3 Players The Golden State Warriors Could Trade This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Players The Golden State Warriors Could Trade This Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Fans React To Luka Doncic's Poor Defense In Loss To Detroit Pistons
NBA Media

Fans React To Luka Doncic's Poor Defense In Loss To Detroit Pistons

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Patrick Beverley Hung Out In Phoenix And Didn't Have Any Problems When Suns Players Saw Him
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Hung Out In Phoenix And Didn't Have Any Problems When Suns Players Saw Him

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Patrick Beverley’s Comment About Chris Paul Goes Viral Because Of His Affair With Kim Kardashian
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley’s Comment About Chris Paul Goes Viral Because Of His Affair With Kim Kardashian

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Allen Iverson Reveals He Was Embarrassed After Iconic Ty Lue Step-Over
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Reveals He Was Embarrassed After Iconic Ty Lue Step-Over

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dennis Rodman Once Revealed He Only Dated White Women Because Of Receiving Bad Treatment From Black Women
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Once Revealed He Only Dated White Women Because Of Receiving Bad Treatment From Black Women

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Milwaukee Bucks

By Aaron Abhishek
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek