3 Players The Phoenix Suns Could Trade This Season

The Phoenix Suns are one of the teams placed comfortably well in the Western Conference Standings. They're second with a 16-9 record, and one loss more than the top-placed New Orleans Pelicans. But come trade time, they need to make some moves to further bolster an already-beefy roster.

Why? The answer is Chris Paul. The veteran guard's injury means the Suns will lack experience, no matter how good the likes of Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges are. Despite their massive strides, Phoenix needs some weapons in its arsenal and the time is perfect to add more firepower in case Paul's injury flares up come the playoffs.

What they do is an impact trade and they have the players they can trade for. Should a good opportunity arise, they might even blow it up by trading one of their centerpieces if it transforms them into title contenders and not just a playoff-assured team.

On that note, we take a look at the three players the Phoenix Suns could trade this season as the window approaches.

3. Dario Saric

Dario Saric is one of the names expected to find a new home during the trade window. The six-season NBA star has played for the Philadelphia 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves before landing a three-year deal with Phoenix. He is in his final year with $9.2 million and is looked at as one of the players packaged with Jae Crowder (more on him up next).

The forward averages 4.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists from 12 games this season, and was recently discussed as one of the options for trade in a three-team deal involving the Chicago Bulls and the Dallas Mavericks.

SB Nation's Jack Simone proposed a deal that would send Crowder and Saric to the Bulls alongside Tim Hardaway Jr., a 2023 1st-Round Pick (via Phoenix), a 2025 1st-Round Pick (via Dallas), and a 2027 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected via Dallas).

The Mavericks would get DeMar DeRozan and Landry Shamet, while the Suns receive Nikola Vucevic and Reggie Bullock. It's not really a bad deal considering. The picks along with Crowder and Saric will be the new-look rebuilding Bulls.

2. Jae Crowder

Like Saric, Jae Crowder was part of the Suns with a three-year deal before the two decided to part ways. According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the forward was looking for an extension, but the Suns were more concerned about his minutes. With Cam Johnson showing more promise, there was no guarantee he would start and now finds himself on the trade block with some big teams making a beeline.

The caveat when it comes to Crowder's trade isn't necessarily the money. He's on a $10 million pay for his final stretch, but teams such as the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers who have been reported as interested parties are franchises looking to add a player who will boost their title chances, and can't sacrifice good players in return.

That said, Crowder is still one of the names looked at as sureshot trade. Recently, the Washington Wizards were looked at as one of the teams interested to land the 32-year-old and had some options in Rui Hachimura ($6 million this year) and Deni Advija (who has two more years left in his contract but could be traded)

Only time will tell where Crowder lands, but with the Suns looking for a forward in return, it remains to be seen who his suitors have to offer in return.

1. Deandre Ayton

Right off the bat, Deandre Ayton cannot be traded till January 15, 2023. But there will be more than a team or two willing to play the waiting game and look to acquire the services of the center.

He may have a new four-year, $132.9 million after the Suns matched the offer sheet the Indiana Pacers signed him to, but that doesn't necessarily mean he's not on the trade block if something better comes up. He's on a $30 million deal this season followed by three seasons of $30+ million.

He's averaging 16.7 points and 9.5 rebounds, and Myles Turner — the man who the Pacers are reportedly putting on the market will be a good fit with the Suns. Note that Turner's numbers are relatively better than Ayton's as he's rattling off 17.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks and is on the final year of his contract with $17 million.

Ayton isn't one the Suns fans would want to miss out on this season, but for a team gunning for their maiden championship, they wouldn't mind taking the bold call.

Player salaries via Spotrac.

