Kyrie Irving Linked To Lakers, Rockets, Timberwolves, And Pistons In Trade Rumors

Kyrie Irving’s future with the Dallas Mavericks is becoming one of the biggest storylines of the NBA offseason, with multiple teams reportedly monitoring his situation.

According to NBA insider Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, the Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers are all considered realistic suitors for the nine-time All-Star guard.

Irving has not played since suffering a torn ACL in March 2025, but his talent remains undeniable. Before the injury, he averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range.

The Mavericks now face a difficult decision. Irving is 34 years old, recovering from a major injury, and no longer perfectly aligns with Dallas’ younger timeline centered around rookie sensation Cooper Flagg. Irving still has two years remaining on his contract, including a player option for the 2027-28 season.

The Lakers continue to generate the most attention among potential suitors.

A reunion with Luka Doncic would instantly become one of the NBA’s biggest storylines. Irving and Doncic led the Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals and developed excellent chemistry both on and off the court. Robinson recently reported that Los Angeles has quietly evaluated the possibility of bringing Irving back alongside Doncic if significant roster changes occur this summer.

However, concerns remain. Reports have suggested some league executives view Irving as somewhat redundant next to Austin Reaves, while the Lakers also have major needs in the frontcourt and on the defensive wing.

Minnesota has emerged as another intriguing possibility. Reports have linked Anthony Edwards to Irving, with the Timberwolves star reportedly interested in adding another elite shot creator to the roster. Minnesota has consistently searched for additional offensive firepower alongside Edwards, and Irving would immediately solve that issue.

Houston presents another fascinating scenario. The Rockets finished 52-30 and secured the fifth seed in the Western Conference but suffered a disappointing first-round exit against the Lakers. With Kevin Durant’s future already generating speculation and Houston looking for another offensive engine, Irving could provide the half-court scoring and playmaking the team occasionally lacked during the playoffs.

The Pistons might be the most logical team on the list. Detroit has steadily improved and is searching for veteran leadership to accelerate its rise in the Eastern Conference. Adding a proven champion such as Irving would instantly elevate expectations while providing a mentor for the franchise’s young core.

Interest around Irving has only intensified following reports that multiple contenders are monitoring his status after the Mavericks’ organizational changes. While Dallas has not publicly indicated a desire to move him, speculation continues to grow.

The biggest obstacle remains Irving’s health. Any team pursuing him would be betting that he can return to his All-Star level following a significant injury. If healthy, there is little debate about his impact. Irving remains one of the league’s most skilled offensive players and one of the few guards capable of changing a championship race.

Whether it is a reunion with Doncic in Los Angeles, joining Anthony Edwards in Minnesota, helping Houston contend in the West, or accelerating Detroit’s rebuild, Kyrie Irving’s name is expected to remain at the center of NBA trade discussions throughout the summer.