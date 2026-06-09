Mavericks Linked To Joel Embiid In Potential Blockbuster Trade

The Dallas Mavericks are in store for some major changes this summer, and how they proceed may just tilt the NBA’s balance of power for years to come. With Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving being their main foundational players, the Mavericks have plenty of star power already, but there may be more yet on the way.

According to the latest intel, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has emerged as their latest target, as the Mavericks’ new ownership group has shown a willingness to use the NBA’s disability-related financial mechanisms and insurance protections when dealing with injured players.

“If Philadelphia moves on from Joel Embiid under new GM Mike Gansey, they’ll likely retool around Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. Cenac would give the front office in Philadelphia someone they can sell to the fanbase as a means of having more patience. One front office member threw out the Mavs as a possible suitor for Embiid if Philly goes that route, given Dallas’ utilization of the NBA’s disabled player insurance under new ownership,” FortyEightMinutes reported.

Right now, Embiid is the epitome of damaged goods in the NBA. On paper, he’s one of the best centers in the world with career averages of 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 48.9% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three, but his extensive injury history means that he’s hardly been available for his team. That’s why the 76ers are set to pivot around their younger stars, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

Even so, Embiid’s status as a seven-time All-Star, two-time scoring leader, and former MVP ensures that he will have some interest on the trade market this summer. In Dallas, Embiid has emerged as a real option now that new ownership has shown a creative approach to managing injured-player contracts.

Making the salaries work without giving up Kyrie Irving would be tricky, but the Mavericks could at least start the negotiations with a package of Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington, and multiple draft picks. This scenario would put Embiid beside Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg, Dereck Lively II, and Max Christie, forming a highly skilled and versatile core rotation.

It wouldn’t be nearly enough to compete with the likes of the Spurs and Thunder in the West, but it would give the Mavericks a chance to climb the NBA hierarchy and give Cooper the kind of winning environment he deserves. At 32, Joel is nearing the end of his prime, but he might still have enough left in the tank to change the game for Dallas.

At full strength, his addition would immediately put the Mavericks in the NBA playoff picture, but pulling off such a risky trade so soon after the Luka deal might be hard to justify. In the end, it really just comes down to how quickly they believe they can compete in the Cooper Flagg era.

After finishing 12th in the standings last season (26-56), the Mavs clearly still have a long way to go, but Embiid is someone who can help them take a massive leap. The only catch is adding him for the right price, and not gutting the asset pool to bring in an aging veteran.