Lakers Fans React To The Blockbuster Trade Idea Of Anthony Davis To The Atlanta Hawks

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers season has gone off to a rough start, with the Lakers looking like one of the worst teams in the NBA with a 3-10 start. While they won their last game against the Brooklyn Nets, the season-long aspirations of this team look bleak, especially with LeBron James picking up minor injuries and missing time.

The Lakers' lack of future assets has prevented them from making this roster better. Their most valuable asset is Anthony Davis, who alone could give the Lakers a lot of value back in players and some draft picks.

Bleacher Report suggested a trade that would send AD to the Atlanta Hawks for John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu, Justin Holiday, and 2 lottery-protected picks.

Lakers and general NBA fans reacted to this trade idea on Twitter,

Davis has had a tough time staying healthy and any team that acquires AD has to be wary of that fact. As a result, the draft haul for LA is low with just 2 protected first-round picks. However, the frontcourt depth they add through Okongwu and Collins could be invaluable to their campaign this season.

Would The Lakers Accept This Anthony Davis Trade?

For a team that sacrificed depth and shooting for a star name in Russell Westbrook, it is very unlikely that LA is even remotely interested in this offer. They may be more agreeable if the Hawks include DeAndre Hunter, as the team is significantly lacking wing depth.

Collins and the Hawks have a tenuous relationship, so moving him would be beneficial for the team, especially if they're upgrading to a Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and Anthony Davis big 3. Murray and AD would be a deadly defensive duo with both Murray and Trae being able to share the floor offensively with AD.

This wouldn't move the needle enough for LA, so it is likely they keep it pushing and wait for a better offer, like a 3-team trade that could give them exactly what they need with Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and Eric Gordon with Russell Westbrook and 2 picks.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.