NBA Analyst Suggests A Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade: Kevin Durant To The Mavs?

Credit: Fadeaway World

With six games into the season, the Brooklyn Nets are already struggling to win games. They currently have a record of 1-5 and hold the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference. Looking at the Nets' struggles, it is starting to make sense why Kevin Durant wanted to be traded from the team in the offseason.

After the most recent loss against the Indiana Pacers, KD revealed that everyone on the team is pissed and wants to win. But to be honest, the Nets may continue to struggle the entire season. However, KD may find a way out by once again demanding a trade from the organization.

Earlier, NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce suggested that the Nets may want to explore the option of trading Durant to the Lakers for Anthony Davis. But let's be honest, there isn't a huge chance of that becoming a reality.

A Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Around Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Russell Westbrook

So if the Nets indeed decide to hit the reset button on their current experiment, they will most likely trade both Durant and Kyrie Irving. Obviously, the Nets would want a lot of assets in exchange for their superstar duo, and for that to happen, the organization may explore a 3-team trade.

Sports Illustrated's Dalton Trigg recently suggested a 3-team trade between the Nets, the Lakers, and the Mavericks that could help KD partner with Luka Doncic.

Via Sports Illustrated:

Mavs receive: Kevin Durant, Kendrick Nunn Lakers receive: Kyrie Irving, Davis Bertans Nets receive: Russell Westbrook, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dwight Powell, Josh Green, Lakers' 2027 first-round pick, Lakers' 2029 first-round pick, Mavs' 2027 first-round pick, Mavs' 2029 first-round pick, and Mavs' pick swaps in 2024, 2026 and 2028. Is that still a pie-in-the-sky idea? Perhaps ... but it's worth trying if you're the Mavs' front office. Worst-case scenario is that the Nets and Lakers say "no," and you simply move on to other ideas. Dallas will have more flexibility to get its foot in the door of big trades without help from a third team starting next summer, but if a big opportunity arises before then, there's no time like the present – especially when teams are reaching high desperation levels.

As Trigg mentioned in his suggestion, the possibility of this trade going down simply depends on how desperate the three franchises in question are in the coming months. But a trade like this could shake the entire league, and the Dallas Mavericks will become instant favorites to win the NBA Championship.