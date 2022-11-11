NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers remain a big question mark right now, especially after the hopes they had following a short-lived two-game winning streak have vanished, as they entered another 4-game losing streak immediately after that.

This team had high expectations coming into this season, even though they didn't add shooting to their roster, some think that the signing of Darvin Ham and renewed hopes about Russell Westbrook could help the Purple and Gold, and although Russ is playing at a really good level right now, that hasn't been enough for the Lakers to compete in the West.

Trade rumors keep coming involving Westbrook, as he seems to be the best trade chip the Lakers have right now, with rumors of Bradley Beal being the top target they have at this moment. They have no intention of shipping Anthony Davis away, so Russ appears to be the easiest choice here.

Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott

Great as he's playing, however, the Lakers need to send a solid package with him to get a trade completed. According to LJ Ellis of Spurs Talk (via Lakers Nation), the Lakers offered Westbrook and two second-round picks in exchange for Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott, and the Spurs weren't having any of that.

According to a source, the Los Angeles Lakers have targeted Richardson and McDermott in a trade that would involve Russell Westbrook. However, talks haven’t gained traction because the Lakers are only willing to relinquish a pair of second-round picks in return for both players. Richardson (41.9%) and McDermott (43.1%) have been shooting extremely well from three-point range this season for the Spurs. Considering the Lakers are last in the league in three-point shooting at 28.4%, Los Angeles may eventually decide to increase their offer for San Antonio’s sharpshooting duo. If the Spurs do land Westbrook in a trade, the source says the Spurs would buy out his contract and allow him to become a free agent.

The Lakers need to change something if they want to save the season. They have already made a lot of mistakes and this could be the best opportunity they have to make them right. They are 2-9 right now and the picture doesn't seem that promising for them.

