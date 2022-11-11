Skip to main content

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott

The Los Angeles Lakers remain a big question mark right now, especially after the hopes they had following a short-lived two-game winning streak have vanished, as they entered another 4-game losing streak immediately after that. 

This team had high expectations coming into this season, even though they didn't add shooting to their roster, some think that the signing of Darvin Ham and renewed hopes about Russell Westbrook could help the Purple and Gold, and although Russ is playing at a really good level right now, that hasn't been enough for the Lakers to compete in the West. 

Trade rumors keep coming involving Westbrook, as he seems to be the best trade chip the Lakers have right now, with rumors of Bradley Beal being the top target they have at this moment. They have no intention of shipping Anthony Davis away, so Russ appears to be the easiest choice here. 

Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott

Great as he's playing, however, the Lakers need to send a solid package with him to get a trade completed. According to LJ Ellis of Spurs Talk (via Lakers Nation), the Lakers offered Westbrook and two second-round picks in exchange for Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott, and the Spurs weren't having any of that. 

According to a source, the Los Angeles Lakers have targeted Richardson and McDermott in a trade that would involve Russell Westbrook. However, talks haven’t gained traction because the Lakers are only willing to relinquish a pair of second-round picks in return for both players.

Richardson (41.9%) and McDermott (43.1%) have been shooting extremely well from three-point range this season for the Spurs. Considering the Lakers are last in the league in three-point shooting at 28.4%, Los Angeles may eventually decide to increase their offer for San Antonio’s sharpshooting duo.

If the Spurs do land Westbrook in a trade, the source says the Spurs would buy out his contract and allow him to become a free agent.

The Lakers need to change something if they want to save the season. They have already made a lot of mistakes and this could be the best opportunity they have to make them right. They are 2-9 right now and the picture doesn't seem that promising for them. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Jason Kidd Is Very Concerned About Luka Doncic's Usage Rate, Says He May Hit Physical And Mental Wall Around Christmas
NBA Media

Jason Kidd Is Very Concerned About Luka Doncic's Usage Rate, Says He May Hit Physical And Mental Wall Around Christmas

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott

By Orlando Silva
NBA Analyst Thinks Many Teams Will Start Tanking For Victor Wembanyama Very Soon: “You Might See The Longest 10 To 15-Game Losing Streaks Ever"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Thinks Many Teams Will Start Tanking For Victor Wembanyama Very Soon: “You Might See The Longest 10 To 15-Game Losing Streaks Ever"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Joakim Noah Shares Untold Story Of Kobe Bryant Being Petty To LeBron James When They Played Basketball At The White House
NBA Media

Joakim Noah Shares Untold Story Of Kobe Bryant Being Petty To LeBron James When They Played Basketball At The White House

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Land A Megastar If One Becomes Available
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Land A Megastar If One Becomes Available

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Steve Kerr Defends Jordan Poole Who Is Struggling And Hasn't Played Well This Season
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Defends Jordan Poole Who Is Struggling And Hasn't Played Well This Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Bradley Beal To The Los Angeles Lakers Is Almost Mission Impossible
NBA Media

Bradley Beal To The Los Angeles Lakers Is Almost Mission Impossible

By Aaron Abhishek
Phil Jackson On What 21-Year-Old Kobe Bryant First Said To Michael Jordan When He Saw Him: "I Could Kick Your Ass 1-On-1"
NBA Media

Phil Jackson On What 21-Year-Old Kobe Bryant First Said To Michael Jordan When He Saw Him: "I Could Kick Your Ass 1-On-1"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To Kyle Kuzma's Dominant Performance: "Lakers Should Have Never Traded Him."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Kyle Kuzma's Dominant Performance: "Lakers Should Have Never Traded Him."

By Aaron Abhishek
Lakers News: The Biggest Mistakes By Rob Pelinka And The Front Office
NBA Media

Lakers News: The Biggest Mistakes By Rob Pelinka And The Front Office

By Aaron Abhishek
Kyle Kuzma Wants A Bigger Role In Wizards' Offense After 36-Point Night Against The Mavericks: "Run The Offense Through Me... Look What Happens."
NBA Media

Kyle Kuzma Wants A Bigger Role In Wizards' Offense After 36-Point Night Against The Mavericks: "Run The Offense Through Me... Look What Happens."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Richard Jefferson Shares Harsh Truth About Lakers Season: "They're About 10 Games From Their Season Being Over"
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Shares Harsh Truth About Lakers Season: "They're About 10 Games From Their Season Being Over"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
John Salley Starts Laughing While Talking About Draymond Green And Jordan Poole: "There's Nothing Left To Do But Joke About The Situation"
NBA Media

John Salley Starts Laughing While Talking About Draymond Green And Jordan Poole: "There's Nothing Left To Do But Joke About The Situation"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Shares The GOAT Pyramid: Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, LeBron James Tier 3
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Shares The GOAT Pyramid: Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, LeBron James Tier 3

By Orlando Silva
The Lightest NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

The Lightest NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season

By Nick Mac