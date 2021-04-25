NBA Rumors: Top 5 Best Destinations For Derrick Rose This Summer

Derrick Rose is a point guard that has had a long journey throughout his NBA career. Even though he is not the MVP that he was, he is still an extremely capable point guard, that can be a floor general on a team. Derrick Rose is one of the reasons the New York Knicks have had a revival this season, and his role in their success cannot be understated.

Despite his success with the New York Knicks, it is possible that Derrick Rose could choose to test free agency. Despite the fact that the Knicks are good, they are far from competing for a title. It would make sense that a veteran like Derrick Rose would like to go to a place where he would have a chance to win an NBA championship. Here are the best destinations for Derrick Rose this offseason.

5. Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have been rumored to be looking for another ballhandler next to Luka Doncic in the past. Derrick Rose fits that bill perfectly. Derrick Rose is still a capable shot creator and playmaker and would give the Dallas Mavericks another capable scorer next to Luka Doncic. Luka Doncic is one of the best up-and-coming superstars in the league, and playing with him would give Derrick Rose a good shot at a championship.

The Mavericks could also be an opportunity for Derrick Rose to become a full-time starting point guard, something that he hasn't done in a while. The Dallas Mavericks would provide Rose with a bigger role than some other contenders, and perhaps he could be even better than he's been in a 6th man role.

4. Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are a team that is clearly a contender. Assuming Kawhi Leonard stays after this season, they will continue to be a contending team. Derrick Rose is a player that would give the Clippers a solid third scoring option behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, giving them another shotmaker who thrives in the clutch. Derrick Rose has plenty of playoff experience, which could be useful on a contender like the Clippers.

While Derrick Rose would likely be a 6th man on the Clippers, he could potentially have a great year playing next to two superstars, and having less defensive attention focused on him. Derrick Rose is capable of being a big contributor as a bench scorer, and perhaps he could play a similar role to Lou Williams in seasons past. The Los Angeles Clippers could use a bench scorer to tip the scales in a playoff matchup in the future, which is why Rose could be the perfect acquisition.

3. Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are led by an MVP candidate in Joel Embiid, and he is flanked by two other All-Star caliber players in Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris. That offensive firepower isn't found in many places in the league, and it has led the 76ers to the 2nd seed in the Eastern Conference. Adding Derrick Rose to this roster would give them another perimeter creator next to Tobias Harris, as well as a passable floor spacer (36.5% with New York Knicks in 2020-21).

Derrick Rose would give them a player who isn't afraid of the moment and would just add to their firepower. Players who can create shots for themselves become valuable when defenses get tighter in the playoffs. While the 76ers have a solid amount of offense, adding another player who can contribute in the scoring department doesn't hurt. Derrick Rose could also be a floor general in the minutes that Ben Simmons sits, potentially leading the bench unit. Derrick Rose would be a great addition to a 76ers squad that could compete for a championship or two in the near future.

2. Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have one of the best basketball players on the planet, Stephen Curry. They will have Klay Thompson coming back next season, as well as Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins on the team under contract. What they will need then are players who can contribute well in a smaller role, such as Andre Iguodala from their dynastic run. Derrick Rose could be that player: while he is not a two-way presence like Iguodala, he is a very capable scorer from the bench.

The Golden State Warriors could bring in Rose to act as a veteran presence off the bench, while also being able to be part of the closing lineup. Having Derrick Rose on the roster is the first step to replenishing some of the depth that they have lost over the years, and going to Golden State would give Rose an opportunity to play with players that know what it takes to win at the highest level. The Warriors seem like an appealing destination, both in terms of star power and championship chances next season.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are perhaps the most appealing destination for Derrick Rose. They will have 9 players who become free agents at the end of the season, and chances are, some of them will leave. If some of their guards like Dennis Schroder and Alex Caruso end up leaving, then Derrick Rose could be a great option for the Los Angeles Lakers. It could be an opportunity for Derrick Rose to step into a prominent role next to Anthony Davis and LeBron James, as their starting point guard. They might need someone as a third option that can create shots for themselves, which is a perfect role for Derrick rose.

A team with LeBron James has a great chance of getting to the NBA Finals every year. The Los Angeles Lakers also have a competent front office, which has managed to surround their superstars with quality players in recent years. Superstars combined with an elite front office is a great recipe for winning. With the Los Angeles Lakers, Derrick Rose will have a higher chance of winning the championship than he has had throughout his recent years, and perhaps playing with other superstars will entice him enough to move to Los Angeles.

