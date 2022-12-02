NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Can Land Five Players In A 3-Team Mega Trade

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to figure out how to face the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season. The Purple and Gold struggled a lot during the first month of competition, but things have changed in the past eight matches, where they posted a 6-2 record, showing a different face.

LeBron James is back from an injury, Anthony Davis is showing flashes of his best version and Russell Westbrook keeps thriving off the bench, so this team appears to be ready to make a run at least for a playoff spot.

That won't be easy, though, as many don't think their current roster is good enough to avoid the play-in tournament, let alone have a deep playoff run in the stacked Western Conference.

Trade rumors don't stop coming regarding the Lakers and a couple of them could really change things for this squad. It's been said that they will pull the trigger on this after Dec. 15, and many are getting ready for the scenarios the Lakers could live.

Lakers Can Land Five Players In A 3-Team Mega Trade

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report has listed a couple of trades the Lakers could make based on recent rumors. One of them sees a mega 3-team move that would get him five players while they send away Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, and draft picks.

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Malik Beasley, Mike Conley, Kelly Olynyk Detroit Pistons Receive: Patrick Beverley, Rudy Gay, unprotected 2029 first-round pick (via Lakers) Utah Jazz Receive: Damian Jones, Kendrick Nunn, Russell Westbrook, 2023 second-round pick (via Chicago), 2026 first-round swap (via Lakers), unprotected 2027 first-round pick (via Lakers) So I shoehorned this route into one three-team mega trade. Sue me. The spirit of Path 3 remains intact. This return does a whole lot of everything for the Lakers. Kelly Olynyk and Bojan Bogdanović beef up their front-line size and space the floor. Olynyk can play next to AD or at the 5 himself when Davis sits. Bogdanović's three-ball has dipped below 30 percent since around the start of November, which mostly coincides with the absence of Cade Cunningham (shin injury). Luckily, the Lakers have LeBron James to tee him up. Bogdanović also gives L.A. another situational one-on-one option who's not an undersized guard. Malik Beasley arms the Lakers with desperately needed three-point volume and accuracy. He's canning over 39 percent of his triples on eight attempts per game. While he's best suited as a pure 2, he can log some reps at the 3. His team option for next season ($16.5 million) is a luxury that drives up his price tag. That's where Mike Conley comes in. He becomes an insta-fixer when he returns from his knee strain—someone who can manage and initiate the half-court offense but has zero issue moving without and just generally playing off the ball. He is also 35, with a $14.3 million guarantee heading into his age-36 season. His full salary ($24.4 million) isn't bad money, but it's not an asset.

The Lakers are reportedly considering three trade paths right now, but a final decision hasn't been made yet. The next couple of games will play a crucial role in how they move from now on and will decide if they move their two first-round picks.

The season is starting to look better for the Lakers, but some think that they would aspire to something better if they make a move.

