Proposed Trade Sees Kyrie Irving Join The Miami Heat For Two Players

The season is well underway now and teams are getting into their groove as standings take shape. While the Western Conference is a bit of a bloodbath still, the Eastern Conference has two clear best teams in the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. The other teams expected to contend in the East have their work cut out for them, especially the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets, who have big expectations this season.

The Nets and the Heat both have 9-11 records, and both have concerns that they need to address. The Nets have dealt with a lot of issues off the court, something that has become a common theme for them in recent seasons. Kyrie Irving got involved in a bit controversy that saw him miss 8 games, although he has since returned to action. But there have been suggestions that the Nets may be ready to move on from Kyrie once and for all.

Proposed Trade Sees Kyle Lowry And Max Strus Go To The Nets In Exchange For Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is hardly the most coveted player in the NBA at this point, but there will still be some interest in him as teams get desperate. The Heat could use scoring, and Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz has suggested a trade involving Irving going to the Heat.

Brooklyn Nets get: G Kyle Lowry and wing Max Strus

Miami Heat get: G Kyrie Irving

“While Irving has returned to the Nets, history tells us it’s only a matter of time before something else keeps him away from the team. Brooklyn would be wise to cut ties completely, seeing if teams like the Heat and Los Angeles Lakers are interested in the talented yet turbulent point guard.

"Lowry, 36, is well past his prime but is at least a reliable floor general, suiting up in all 18 contests while averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 assists. Strus has worked his way into becoming a solid starter, giving the Heat 15.3 points per game and shooting 35.3 percent from three.

"Both would likely be starters in Brooklyn, giving Kevin Durant some added playmaking and shooting around him."

This is an interesting suggestion, the Heat get the piece that might get them over the top and the Nets get a reliable pair of players. However, Irving might be too mercurial for Heat culture, and the Heat don't necessarily need it unless things get worse, so this might just stay as an idea and nothing more.

