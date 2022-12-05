The Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Idea: Sixers Get Kevin Durant, Nets Receive Tyrese Maxey And Tobias Harris

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has been inconsistent this year, and they are currently 13-12 and the 8th seed in the Western Conference. Though the team is in a play-in tournament position right now, they could definitely slide down the standings in the future.

If the Brooklyn Nets do end up trending downwards, they could end up deciding to trade superstar Kevin Durant. If that happens, the Philadelphia 76ers are a team that could try to make a deal to get the superstar. Since they would need some extra draft capital to make a deal, they would need to add a third team to the trade. In our scenario, that team is the New Orleans Pelicans.

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Kevin Durant, Garrett Temple

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Jaxson Hayes, 2024 First-Round Pick (NOP), 2029 First-Round Pick (PHI)

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Seth Curry, Furkan Korkmaz, Paul Reed

There is no question that this deal benefits every team involved, and that is a key factor in any blockbuster trade happening. In this article, we will cover the reasons why each team should do this trade.

The Philadelphia 76ers Make A Win-Now Move For Kevin Durant

The Philadelphia 76ers are a team that has consistently been in the playoffs, but they have definitely not been a championship-caliber team. They have not been past the second round during Joel Embiid's tenure despite the star's individual talent. Perhaps a move for Kevin Durant could help them take the next step as a team, and increase the overall talent level on the roster.

Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid seem like a perfect fit next to one another. Kevin Durant is an elite shot-creator who has an elite perimeter game, while Joel Embiid is a dominant inside presence who isn't afraid to get physical in the post. The two could become the best one-two punch since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. Kevin Durant is a player that can punish opposing defenses for loading up on Joel Embiid and give the team a player who can score in the clutch and deliver in the fourth quarter.

On top of his fit with Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant joining the Philadelphia 76ers would reduce the need for James Harden to score the basketball as much as he used to during his time with Houston Rockets. Instead of being a full-time offensive engine that focuses on both playmaking and volume scoring, James Harden would be able to become the No. 3 scoring option and settle into playing more of the point guard position.

Overall, the goal for the Philadelphia 76ers with this trade is creating a big three that can win the franchise a championship. They would definitely have that in Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, and James Harden, and that trio would make them a top-tier team that gets far in the playoffs.

The Brooklyn Nets Get A Young Franchise Cornerstone

The key for the Brooklyn Nets in any Kevin Durant trade has always been getting a future franchise cornerstone who they can build around. They would need to get a talented player who can be the next face of the team, and usher in the next era of Nets basketball.

Tyrese Maxey is one of the best young guards in the league today, and he definitely has the talent level to be an All-Star player in the future. He is a solid ball handler, shot creator, and playmaker. This season, Tyrese Maxey has averaged 22.9 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 4.4 APG for the Philadelphia 76ers. There is no question that Tyrese Maxey has become an extremely valuable player, and it is clear that he is the sort of player who can headline a Kevin Durant trade.

On top of getting Tyrese Maxey, the Brooklyn Nets would also be getting some other solid players. Matisse Thybulle is a defensive ace who is capable of guarding multiple positions, while Jaxson Hayes is a big man that was solid defensively last season, and is hyper-efficient when he does get minutes. Tobias Harris is a solid two-way player, even if he is slightly overpaid. He would be in this deal due to salary requirements, but he could still be a solid contributor for the Brooklyn Nets.

If the Brooklyn Nets do decide to trade Kevin Durant, then the Philadelphia 76ers' package would be among the best available. There are few young stars that are as good as Tyrese Maxey,

The New Orleans Pelicans Get Some Key Veterans

The New Orleans Pelicans look like a dark horse contender for this season. Zion Williamson has been dominant over the last few games, and when two-way wing Brandon Ingram returns from his injury, they could absolutely be a force in the Western Conference. They are clearly a team that is looking to compete this year.

Even though they are a good team right now, improvements to the roster can always be made. The New Orleans Pelicans could definitely be a team that is interested in helping the 76ers get Kevin Durant by sending one of their own draft picks and young center Jaxson Hayes to the Nets in this trade, because it would get them some win-now veterans who could contribute immediately around their stars.

Seth Curry is obviously the big name here, and he would likely immediately slot into the New Orleans Pelicans rotation as a sixth man. Curry is an elite off-ball player and 3PT shooter who could get a lot of open looks on the Pelicans due to the defensive attention that Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram command. Though he only has one year left on his deal, perhaps the team could re-sign him at the end of the season, and keep him around long-term.

Paul Reed and Furkan Korkmaz are both players that should only get spot minutes, but they could still be of some use to the New Orleans Pelicans. Furkan Korkmaz is a decent wing shooter who can play the SG or SF position. Paul Reed would give them a mobile athletic big, who can protect the rim and use his athleticism to get rebounds.

This trade would help the New Orleans Pelicans address some of the current holes on their roster. They wouldn't have to give up much to get players that can help them improve, and they are the perfect candidate to facilitate a Kevin Durant trade to the 76ers.

This Trade Is A Win For Everyone Involved

This trade would undoubtedly help all teams involved get closer to their goals. The Philadelphia 76ers would get Kevin Durant and he would immediately give them one of the best big threes in the league. Pairing him with James Harden and Joel Embiid seems like a recipe for a championship.

The Brooklyn Nets would be able to get a solid return for Kevin Durant, with it featuring multiple first-round picks and young players. Tyrese Maxey would give them a young, marketable star, and he is definitely a player that can become the face of their team for years to come.

For the New Orleans Pelicans, this trade is about rounding out their rotation and becoming a true championship-level team. They'd get solid role players who can help with their experience and skillsets. Seth Curry is the most notable addition here, and he seems like a natural fit with the team's stars.

It remains to be seen if the Philadelphia 76ers do end up contacting the Brooklyn Nets and the New Orleans Pelicans about this 3-team trade scenario. However, this trade is definitely a solid proposition for everyone involved.