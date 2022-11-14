The Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Knicks And Nets: Julius Randle And Evan Fournier For Ben Simmons

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks are cross-town rivals, and both are in similar situations. Both teams currently have a 6-7 record in the Eastern Conference, and both clearly have roster issues that hamper their goals.

Though the two do have a rivalry, perhaps the two teams could end up making a trade and benefitting each other. Our trade scenario involves the two teams exchanging two underperforming players, Julius Randle and Ben Simmons for one another. Evan Fournier would be the salary filler in this scenario.

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Julius Randle, Evan Fournier

New York Knicks Receive: Ben Simmons

This trade could definitely benefit both teams from a basketball standpoint. Making this trade could help each time fulfill its goals, and here is why this trade could end up being a smart move for both teams.

Brooklyn Nets Get Two Solid Veterans For A Former All-Star

The Brooklyn Nets are trying to win a championship with Kevin Durant, and there's no doubt that they have no time to wait for a player to get into form. It has already been reported that the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are frustrated with Ben Simmons, and perhaps the best move for both the team and Simmons would be trading him to another franchise.

This trade scenario would net the Brooklyn Nets two solid players from the Knicks in Julius Randle and Evan Fournier. This trade would definitely help the Brooklyn Nets improve offensively, as both Randle and Fournier are effective on that end of the floor.

Julius Randle was an All-Star and an All-NBA selection in 2021, due to his elite season as the New York Knicks' offensive engine. Though he hasn't been able to replicate that form since then, the Brooklyn Nets don't necessarily need him to do that. He can play off of Kevin Durant's offensive gravity, and would eventually become the third option behind Kyrie Irving. Julius Randle's rebounding, rim pressure, and physical bully-ball skillset would give the Brooklyn Nets a different dimension on both ends of the floor. It was previously rumored that the New York Knicks were exploring Julius Randle trades after acquiring Jalen Brunson, and perhaps the Nets would be a suitable team for him.

Evan Fournier hasn't had a good year for the Brooklyn Nets, but throughout his career, he has been a sharpshooter who is also capable of creating his own shot sporadically. He is the perfect type of player to be the sixth man for the Brooklyn Nets, and having another solid shooter will definitely help their depth. The Nets previously wanted to trade Ben Simmons for a veteran shooter, and this trade would give them just that.

Overall, this trade would get the Brooklyn Nets two win-now players that can immediately contribute to the team's pursuit of a championship. Adding Julius Randle and Evan Fournier to the team would improve their odds of winning at the highest level, especially when Kyrie Irving ends up returning to the team.

The New York Knicks Take A Chance On Ben Simmons

The New York Knicks are likely not going to make the playoffs this year, and perhaps it could be smart for them to trade their veterans and develop some young players. Moving for Ben Simmons could help them with that objective.

At his peak, Ben Simmons was a DPOY-level player who was capable of guarding all five positions, while also being an elite slasher and playmaker on the offensive end. Though he hasn't shown that level of play thus far with the Brooklyn Nets, perhaps he could show his ability in a different environment.

The New York Knicks would be a team that could give Ben Simmons plenty of developmental minutes, and he could potentially be a good backcourt partner for Jalen Brunson, covering for the smaller guard on the defensive end. Perhaps on a team with fewer expectations and a developmental mindset, Ben Simmons can truly shine. Ben Simmons' defensive ability would also make him a good fit in Tom Thibodeau's system, and he'd certainly be better than both Julius Randle and Evan Fournier on that end of the floor.

With this trade, the New York Knicks could potentially get a reclamation project in Ben Simmons, while also moving off some disappointing players in Julius Randle and Evan Fournier. Obviously, this could potentially make the New York Knicks worse as Ben Simmons recovers, but their ceiling next season with a healthy and aggressive Ben Simmons would be much higher. Ben Simmons is still an extremely talented player, and perhaps he could unlock his full potential with the New York Knicks.

This Trade Is A Win-Win For Both Teams

This trade could have potential benefits for both teams. At its essence, this trade scenario features both the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets exchanging players who have underperformed for the team, while betting that the players they're getting will do well in a different environment.

There is no risk here for either team. The New York Knicks would be able to increase their ceiling for the future while also clearing valuable development time for players like Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley. The Brooklyn Nets would get two players that can contribute immediately and not need a ramp-up period.

It is unclear if the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks have engaged in trade talks about a move featuring this framework. However, this could be a trade that helps both teams, and perhaps we'll see them start talks about it in the future.

