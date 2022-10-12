The Los Angeles Clippers Can Shock The Los Angeles Lakers And Land Myles Turner

Myles Turner is an elite defensive center who is currently a member of the Indiana Pacers. He is well-known for being one of the best rim protectors in the league, notably leading the league in blocks during the 2018-19 season and the 2020-21 season.

This summer, Myles Turner is a player that has been heavily featured in trade rumors, most notably being linked to the Los Angeles Lakers. There were a lot of reports about a hypothetical trade framework that involved the Los Angeles Lakers sending point guard Russell Westbrook and two first-round picks to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.

The Los Angeles Lakers getting Myles Turner would likely make them a much better team, and that is not optimal for other contenders in the Western Conference, such as the Los Angeles Clippers. Perhaps there is a potential scenario where the Los Angeles Clippers end up beating the Los Angeles Lakers to a Myles Turner trade, and improving their own roster with his addition. Here is a potential trade that could work for both teams.

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers Receive: Ivica Zubac, Terance Mann, 2028 First-Round Pick

There is no doubt that this trade could end up being a win-win trade for both teams. Here is a breakdown of why both the Los Angeles Clippers and the Indiana Pacers would benefit from making this move.

Los Angeles Clippers Get An Elite Defensive Center And Upgrade Their Talent Level

From a talent perspective, it is easy to see why a contending team like the Los Angeles Clippers would end up making a move for Myles Turner. He has shown that he can be a fantastic defensive anchor during his time with the Indiana Pacers, and his ability to space the floor as a center is also valuable, as it creates more room for superstars to operate. The Los Angeles Clippers already have an elite star duo in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and now, they need complementary players who can play specific roles around their stars. Myles Turner fits the bill perfectly.

On top of what he would bring to the team in terms of his skill set, the Los Angeles Clippers getting Myles Turner would prevent other teams from getting him. That obviously includes the Los Angeles Lakers as well. Though he is on an expiring contract, Myles Turner could definitely be a difference-maker for any team due to his defense, and making sure another team doesn't get him while improving their own team is a good move for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Of course, giving up two solid players on long-term contracts as well as a potentially valuable first-round pick could hurt the Los Angeles Clippers in the long run, especially if Myles Turner ends up leaving in 2023 free agency. However, it is clear that the team is aiming to win the championship this season, and trading for Myles Turner would give them a much better chance of winning it all this year.

The Indiana Pacers Get Two Younger Veterans And Draft Compensation For Their Rebuild

The Indiana Pacers are clearly in a rebuilding situation as of right now, and they have steadily been trading away their veterans over the course of the last year. Myles Turner seems like an obvious candidate to get moved next by the franchise due to Turner currently being on an expiring contract. It makes sense for the team to try and figure out a move that would get them a solid return, rather than letting the center walk for nothing in free agency.

It has previously been reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were not willing to give up two first-round picks for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. Perhaps the Indiana Pacers can still end up getting two first-round picks for their veterans by trading with other teams. The Los Angeles Clippers would obviously be trading one high-value first-round pick for Myles Turner in this scenario. If the Pacers also manage to trade Buddy Hield to another franchise for a different first-round pick, then they will still get two first-round picks without having to deal or negotiate with the Los Angeles Lakers.

On top of the draft compensation that they would receive, the Indiana Pacers would also get two solid young veterans that could immediately contribute to the team, while also being a part of the franchise's future. Ivica Zubac would likely slot into the starting center role, and he is well-known as a solid rebounder and good finisher at the rim. Terance Mann is a really good perimeter defender who can space the floor, and perhaps on the Indiana Pacers, he will be able to develop his offensive game.

Overall, this seems like it could be a good deal for the Pacers. Getting two solid players and a good pick for a veteran center on an expiring contract is clearly amazing from a value standpoint.

This Trade Could End Up Working Out For Both Teams

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Clippers and the Indiana Pacers are currently franchises with differing goals. The Clippers are trying to win a championship within the next two or three years, while the Pacers are trying to get to that level and build a solid core.

The two teams could clearly help each other out with this trade. Sending Myles Turner away to the Clippers would let the Lakers get a good return in terms of both players and draft compensation. Meanwhile, the Clippers would become a top-tier defensive team with Myles Turner's addition while also making sure other Western Conference rivals such as the Lakers don't end up getting Turner themselves.

Hopefully, we see the two franchises discuss a deal with a similar framework at some point in the near future. There is no doubt that this trade could help both teams achieve their goals, and end up being a win-win trade.

