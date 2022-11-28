Skip to main content

The Smart Win-Now Trade Idea For The Warriors: Derrick Rose And Cam Reddish Can Help Them Win A Title

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
rose trade

The Golden State Warriors are clearly a team that is built to win immediately. They have a top-10 player of all-time on their roster in Stephen Curry, who led them to a championship in 2022. Their squad also consists of veterans such as Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins, all of whom are still playing at a high level. Their starting lineup is extremely talented, and if they round out their bench, they could potentially be the favorites for the title once again.

In this article, we will cover a trade scenario that can get the Golden State Warriors some valuable pieces that can help them repeat as champions. Our scenario features the team making a deal with the New York Knicks and adding Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish to their roster.

Golden State Warriors Receive: Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish

New York Knicks Receive: James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Patrick Baldwin Jr.

There are reasons for both teams to do this deal, and there's no doubt that this deal will benefit the Golden State Warriors in the short term. Here is why both teams should consider making this trade.

The Golden State Warriors Receive Two Immediate Contributors

The key for the Golden State Warriors as of now is getting NBA-ready players that can immediately help them with their pursuit of a 5th championship in the Stephen Curry era. A veteran point guard like Derrick Rose and a solid 3 and D wing like Cam Reddish are solid players that can fit into their rotation and play meaningful minutes for that franchise.

Derrick Rose is obviously no longer the MVP or All-Star he once was, but he could definitely help stabilize the Warriors' bench. He is a solid scorer, shooter, and ball handler who has good game sense and knows how to run an offense. He would also take some of the ballhandling responsibility away from Jordan Poole as well, allowing the guard to mix in a little bit of off-ball play when with the bench unit. Though Donte DiVincenzo has been solid for the Warriors defensively, adding another experienced player that can provide offense off the bench won't hurt at all. They could even run a three-guard lineup off the bench that has elite spacing and could overwhelm opponents with their offense.

Cam Reddish is a solid wing player that could potentially also play the PF position in the Warriors' small-ball system. He has shown that he can guard perimeter players well, and Reddish has solid length and athleticism to help him do that. Though he has struggled thus far from the 3PT line this season, last year, Cam Reddish shot 35.9% from beyond the arc. This shows that he has the ability to shoot well from beyond the arc. With Stephen Curry's gravity, Cam Reddish could become even more efficient. He could definitely be a good fit for the Warriors with his play style and provide depth at the SF position behind Andrew Wiggins. He is definitely more ready to contribute on a contending team than lottery prospect Moses Moody as of right now.

The key reason to do this deal for the Golden State Warriors is simple: the team needs more talent overall coming from the bench. This team would get them two players that can fit rotational roles while also moving their young prospects to the rebuilding New York Knicks.

The New York Knicks Move Derrick Rose's Contract And Get Two Former Lottery Prospects

Derrick Rose has seen his playing time reduced this year, and it was previously reported that the New York Knicks are willing to move him. Cam Reddish is on an expiring contract, and as of right now, it is unclear if the team would be willing to sign him to a new long-term deal. With this trade, the New York Knicks would be able to move both of them while also getting some young players in return.

The main appeal of this deal for the New York Knicks is obviously getting Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. Both players are former lottery picks that still have a lot of untapped potential. James Wiseman was viewed as a skilled offensive player when coming into the league, but there is no doubt that his defense has not been at a passable level for the NBA game. Jonathan Kuminga is a forward that is already a multi-positional defender, and his athleticism and rim-finishing ability suggest that he can be a productive offensive player in the future. Both players are in need of playing time to develop, and that is something that the New York Knicks can provide.

We have seen many young players who struggle on a certain team become much better when put on a team where development is the priority and where they can play through their mistakes. For example, Bol Bol is a player that is having a renaissance with the Orlando Magic, while on the Denver Nuggets, he was unable to get any playing time. Perhaps Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman would benefit from being traded.

This Could End Up Being A Trade That Benefits Both Teams

There is no doubt that this is a trade that could end up working out for both teams. The New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors are teams that have different goals at the moment, and this trade could help them reach those objectives.

Since the New York Knicks are a rebuilding team at this moment, it would make sense for them to take on two project players in James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga. If those two players manage to develop, the New York Knicks could have a solid core for the foreseeable future.

For the Golden State Warriors, this is about acquiring two players that can take on rotational roles and provide depth. The team has definitely struggled when the bench unit is on, and their young players have definitely had issues thriving in the Warriors' system thus far. 

It remains to be seen if the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks enter a discussion about a deal with this framework in the future. This would be a smart move for both teams, and perhaps we'll see reports about a similar trade in the future.

Next

Ranking All 30 NBA Teams’ Big 3 If They Kept Every Player They Drafted

Closest Active Player To Reaching All-Time Records: LeBron James And Stephen Curry Are Chasing History

The Most Accomplished Active NBA Players: Rings, MVPs And Finals MVPs Combined

Building The Perfect All-Time NBA Point Guard

37-Year-Old LeBron James vs. 38-Year-Old Michael Jordan Full Comparison

YOU MAY LIKE

rose trade
NBA Trade Rumors

The Smart Win-Now Trade Idea For The Warriors: Derrick Rose And Cam Reddish Can Help Them Win A Title

By Lee Tran
Klay Thompson's Humble Response After 41-Point 'Comeback' Performance Against The Rockets
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Gives His Take On Warriors' Dominant Win Against Timberwolves: "Simple Basketball, It's A Thing Of Beauty."

By Lee Tran
luka anunoby
NBA Media

OG Anunoby Says Luka Doncic Is One Of The Nicest Players In The League

By Lee Tran
LeBron James Incredibly Has A Handshake With Every Member Of The Lakers
NBA Media

Lonnie Walker Reveals LeBron James Dropped 39 Points On The Spurs Because A Player Talked Trash To Him

By Lee Tran
USATSI_19515397
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Warriors Destroying The Timberwolves: "Finally Getting Their Rhythm Back."

By Lee Tran
LeBron James Incredibly Has A Handshake With Every Member Of The Lakers
NBA Media

LeBron James Incredibly Has A Handshake With Every Member Of The Lakers

By Orlando Silva
anthony davis lebron kuzma
NBA Media

Kyle Kuzma Says The Lakers Would Have Won The 2021 Championship If They Were Healthy

By Lee Tran
D'Angelo Russell Seemingly Took A Subtle Shot At Rudy Gobert
NBA Media

D'Angelo Russell Seemingly Took A Subtle Shot At Rudy Gobert

By Divij Kulkarni
PJ Tucker Has Blunt Response To His Lack Of Scoring This Season
NBA Media

PJ Tucker Has Blunt Response To His Lack Of Scoring This Season

By Orlando Silva
Proposed Trade Sees Kyrie Irving Join The Miami Heat For Two Players
NBA Trade Rumors

Proposed Trade Sees Kyrie Irving Join The Miami Heat For Two Players

By Divij Kulkarni
Austin Reaves Trolls LeBron James Even After He Scored 39 Points On Spurs
NBA Media

Austin Reaves Trolls LeBron James Even After He Scored 39 Points On Spurs

By Orlando Silva
Zach Collins Opens Up On Hitting Russell Westbrook With His Elbow In The Face
NBA Media

Zach Collins Opens Up On Hitting Russell Westbrook With His Elbow In The Face

By Divij Kulkarni
Anfernee Simons Says He's Modeled His Game After Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Anfernee Simons Says He's Modeled His Game After Damian Lillard

By Divij Kulkarni
Giannis Antetokounmpo Issues Hilarious 3-On-3 Challenge To Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson And Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Issues Hilarious 3-On-3 Challenge To Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson And Shaquille O'Neal

By Orlando Silva
Myers Kobe
NBA Media

Bob Myers Aggressively Called Out Players That Claim To Have Kobe Bryant's Mamba Mentality

By Divij Kulkarni
Video: Mikal Bridges And Deandre Ayton Dance With Young Suns Fan Ahead Of Pistons Clash
NBA Media

Video: Mikal Bridges And Deandre Ayton Dance With Young Suns Fan Ahead Of Pistons Clash

By Aaron Abhishek