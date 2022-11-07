Skip to main content

Western Conference Executive Says Dallas Mavericks Could Trade For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons Mavericks

At his peak, Ben Simmons was one of the league's best defensive players and an elite slasher and playmaker. However, he has not been at that level for the Brooklyn Nets thus far.

There have been recent rumors about the Brooklyn Nets potentially trading away Ben Simmons for a veteran shooter to try and improve their roster. A recent report by Spencer Richardson of Heavy relayed the words of a Western Conference Executive, who suggested that the Mavericks are "a team to watch" if Ben Simmons is put on the trade market.

According to one Western Conference executive who spoke with Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, the Mavericks are a team to keep an eye on for Nets star Ben Simmons.

“Dallas is a team to watch, Simmons would be an interesting fit next to Luka (Doncic) if the Nets were willing to take back (Tim) Hardaway and (Davis) Bertans. I am not sure how much higher the Mavs could go in terms of an offer but that would definitely be interesting for Luka.”

There is no doubt that Ben Simmons would be a good fit in coach Jason Kidd's defense-first system, and he could potentially give the team another ballhandler and playmaker next to Luka Doncic. Though it is unclear if the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks have already engaged in trade talks, it is obvious that Ben Simmons could be a good acquisition for the Dallas Mavericks.

Kevin Durant Is Reportedly Frustrated With Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has had a poor start with the Brooklyn Nets, and it is easy to see why the franchise could potentially end up trading him. In fact, there have been already reports that have suggested that Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are frustrated with Simmons.

"Ben Simmons has been a source of frustration for Kevin Durant for others on the Nets so far, because he has been unable to stay on the floor with a knee injury but prior to that, he has shown that he's a long way away from being back to an impactful player. It's a big part of the reason why the Nets are at the very bottom of the league defensively. None of this really works. This team was built and reconstructed around the idea that Ben Simmons would have to play a really significant role for this team especially on the defensive end, especially rebounding the basketball and certainly facilitating on offense. There's no indication right now that Ben Simmons is close to being back to anywhere near the player he once was".

There is no doubt that the Brooklyn Nets are looking to improve their roster around Kevin Durant, and trading Ben Simmons could help them achieve that outcome. If Kevin Durant is in fact frustrated with Ben Simmons, then moving him could be even more appealing.

It remains to be seen what moves the Brooklyn Nets will make ahead of the trade deadline. Based on recent reports, a Ben Simmons trade could end up happening, and perhaps he'll end up on the Dallas Mavericks.

YOU MAY LIKE

Ben Simmons Mavericks
NBA Trade Rumors

Western Conference Executive Says Dallas Mavericks Could Trade For Ben Simmons

By Lee Tran
Ja Morant Believes The Memphis Grizzlies Have The Best Backcourt In The NBA
NBA Media

Ja Morant Believes The Memphis Grizzlies Have The Best Backcourt In The NBA

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's Performance Against Kevin Durant And Brooklyn Nets: "He Is Back"
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Gets Real On People Making Fun Of His Weight: "I Don't Think They Realized What Kind Of Impact That Can Have..."

By Lee Tran
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Allegedly May Have Stepped In To Stop The Nets Hiring Ime Udoka
NBA Media

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Allegedly May Have Stepped In To Stop The Nets Hiring Ime Udoka

By Divij Kulkarni
Spurs Insider Says Lakers Have Targeted Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott In A Russell Westbrook Trade
NBA Trade Rumors

Spurs Insider Says Lakers Have Targeted Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott In A Russell Westbrook Trade

By Lee Tran
Ben Simmons Says He Is Feeling Great And Will Play Against The Dallas Mavericks
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Says He Is Feeling Great And Will Play Against The Dallas Mavericks

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James and Anthony DAvis
NBA Media

NBA Executive Thinks LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are In Decline: "LeBron Doesn't Even Look Like A Main Option Right Now."

By Lee Tran
The Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Have Significant Concerns About Adding Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

The Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Have Significant Concerns About Adding Kyrie Irving

By Divij Kulkarni
Kobe Bryant's MVP Points Per Season: The Black Mamba Deserved At Least 3 MVP Awards
NBA

Kobe Bryant's MVP Points Per Season: The Black Mamba Deserved At Least 3 MVP Awards

By Nick Mac
Kentavious-Caldwell Pope Has An Honest Message For LeBron James
NBA Media

Kentavious-Caldwell Pope Has An Honest Message For LeBron James

By Divij Kulkarni
Rare Picture Of Young Kobe Bryant And Tracy McGrady At Dinner Goes Viral
NBA Media

Rare Picture Of Young Kobe Bryant And Tracy McGrady At Dinner Goes Viral

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Call Out Anthony Davis After He Scored Only 2 Points In The Second Half: "Trade Him To The Hawks."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Call Out Anthony Davis After He Scored Only 2 Points In The Second Half: "Trade Him To The Hawks."

By Gautam Varier
The Golden State Warriors Have The Worst Defense In The NBA Right Now
NBA Media

The Golden State Warriors Have The Worst Defense In The NBA Right Now

By Gautam Varier
How Many Games Has Kawhi Leonard Missed In His NBA Career?
NBA Media

How Many Games Has Kawhi Leonard Missed In His NBA Career?

By Gautam Varier
Kyrie Irving May Not Play In The NBA Again, Says NBA GM
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving May Not Play In The NBA Again, Says NBA GM

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To A Bulls Announcer Hating On Drake's New Album
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To A Bulls Announcer Hating On Drake's New Album

By Gautam Varier