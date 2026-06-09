Jaylen Brown Dominates Street Hoopers In China, Gifts Shoes And Draws Large Crowd Of Fans

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has become one of the biggest viral stories of the NBA offseason, and it has very little to do with trade rumors or basketball headlines.

Instead, Brown’s trip across China has captivated fans worldwide, with social media joking that the Celtics star is completing a series of “side quests” like a video game character exploring an entirely different storyline after the NBA season ended.

Following Boston’s disappointing playoff exit, Brown embarked on an extensive tour through several Chinese cities, fully embracing the culture while connecting with fans in ways rarely seen from an active NBA superstar.

While many players spend the offseason quietly training, Brown has been everywhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChnHoops(HoopsChina) (@chnhoops)

He visited the set of the popular Chinese period drama Empress Reborn, where he appeared alongside actor Dylan Wang while dressed in traditional ancient Chinese clothing. He also traveled to the historic Shaolin Temple, where he participated in martial arts training sessions and practiced Kung Fu with local instructors.

Jaylen Brown at the Shaolin Temple 📸 Himself and Wemby will be the two active Shaolin alumni in the NBA. https://t.co/Sidz3WBzjs pic.twitter.com/tDifkgvGit — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) June 9, 2026

In Hangzhou, Brown learned traditional tea-making techniques, roasting tea leaves by hand while exploring one of China’s oldest cultural traditions. He later surprised students in Guangdong by appearing at events supporting teenagers preparing for the Gaokao, China’s highly demanding national college entrance examination.

Yet despite all the cultural experiences, basketball remained the biggest attraction. Videos quickly spread across social media showing Brown stopping by local gyms and public courts to play pickup games and one-on-one contests with fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChnHoops(HoopsChina) (@chnhoops)

One clip became especially popular after a local player managed to score against Brown during a possession. Rather than letting it slide, Brown immediately responded by attacking on the next possession and effortlessly scoring, drawing laughter and excitement from the crowd. Brown even gave away his sneakers to a player.

The videos showcased exactly why Brown remains one of the NBA’s premier two-way stars. Even in casual settings, the four-time All-Star looked several levels above everyone sharing the court with him.

Brown also delighted fans by handing out shoes and interacting extensively with supporters, creating memorable moments that generated massive crowds wherever he appeared.

His popularity continued to grow throughout the trip. Brown even embraced his newfound Chinese fanbase by posting “龙布朗” on social media, which translates roughly to “Dragon Brown.” The nickname quickly gained traction online and further strengthened his connection with local fans.

At one point, Brown jokingly suggested he might join the Chinese Basketball Association if a team offered him a $400 million contract.

“If somebody offers me $400 million, I’m coming,” Brown joked, drawing cheers from those in attendance.

Jaylen Brown se divertindo na China, ele deu uma ironizada em quem fala pro jogador washed ir pra China: “Chat, estão dizendo que eu tô acabado, que preciso aprender mandarim e ir jogar pelo Shanghai Sharks. Isso é loucura. Eu sou o melhor do mundo. Quantos pontos eu faria de… pic.twitter.com/LhyZKn65R4 — Celtics Br (@CelticsBrr) June 8, 2026

The timing of Brown’s viral offseason tour is particularly interesting given the growing speculation surrounding his NBA future. Various trade scenarios involving the Celtics star have surfaced in recent weeks, linking him to teams such as the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Despite those rumors, Brown appears focused on enjoying his offseason while continuing to expand his global influence.

Whether he was practicing Kung Fu, making tea, cheering on students, gifting shoes, or dominating pickup basketball games, Brown’s China tour has become one of the most unique offseason journeys in recent NBA memory.

For now, “Dragon Brown” has become a sensation far beyond Boston, and fans across China have embraced every moment of it.