Doc Rivers' All-Time Team vs. Erik Spoelstra's All-Time Team: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?

In February 2022, the NBA released its list of the Top 15 coaches in history to commemorate their 75th season. Two of the names on that list were Doc Rivers and Erik Spoelstra. Both coaches have been at the helm of some of the best NBA teams in the past 20 years and have championship trophies to show for it. Rivers has entered his 24th season as a head coach with the Philadelphia 76ers. He has been the coach of the Magic, Clippers, and won an NBA championship as coach of the Boston Celtics. Spoelstra has entered his 15th season as head coach of the Miami Heat, with whom he has captured 2 titles.

Today, we will take the greatest players that these coaches have mentored and put them in a matchup against one another. Each coach will have players from their championship rosters surrounded by players who have come up just short. This matchup will present some of the greatest players of the last 25 years engaged in a battle for ultimate bragging rights between two all-time great basketball minds. We will break down each individual matchup, and in the end, a winner will be chosen based on the advantages and disadvantages presented. Remember, to make it as fair as possible; we are using the version of each player as they were when they played under each coach.

Who will be the winner between Doc Rivers’ all-time team and Erik Spoelstra’s all-time team?

Chris Paul vs. Dwyane Wade

The matchup between Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade gets things kicked off in an interesting fashion. Chris Paul’s role on Team Rivers will be the same as it was under Rivers when they were with the Clippers. Paul will serve as the team’s primary facilitator and playmaker. Paul will aim to push the pace as much as possible to prevent Wade from imposing the massive sizer difference between the two. Paul has plenty of options to defer the scoring to we already know the impact he has had on big men throughout his career.

Wade, on the other hand, has a massive advantage on each side of the ball. On offense, Wade thrives at forcing smaller defenders into the post where he can have his way with them. This is exactly what he will aim to do with Chris Paul and where Wade can go to work as a scorer or passer. On defense, Wade will use his size difference, especially when Paul has the ball in his hands. Wade can easily block the vision of easy passing lanes and force easy mistakes should Paul pick up his dribble prematurely. Wade should be able to take control in this matchup and give Team Spoelstra an early advantage.

Paul Pierce vs. Jimmy Butler

Two traditional small forwards round out the starting backcourts on these teams in the matchup of Paul Pierce and Jimmy Butler. Under Doc Rivers, Paul Pierce was a Finals MVP and a 20/5/5 player. Pierce was much more of a shooter in his late 2000s Celtics days, but could still find his way to the basket from time to time. For Pierce, he will try and get Butler to the post, where he will undoubtedly be able to use his size and strength to set up easy shots from just outside of the paint. The slower the pace, the better for Pierce to be able to find the spots where he can get his best shots from.

As much as Pierce needs to get to his mid-range spots, the same can be said for Jimmy Butler on offense as well. Considering the pace that Team Spoelstra will play at, Butler will get most of his chances in the open court and in transition. Butler’s defense is going to be crucial here as well. Butler will most likely not allow Pierce to get around him on drives to the basket, forcing him into off-balance jumpers that play right into Team Spoelstra’s strengths. Butler and Wade are going to be a fast-paced duo looking to score rapidly and often in transition.

Kawhi Leonard vs. LeBron James

The matchup between Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James is one we have seen before on the NBA’s biggest stage. LeBron and Kawhi battled early on in Leonard’s career, with Leonard getting the best of James in the 2014 Finals. This version of Kawhi is much more advanced offensively and still the same swarming defender he has always been. Kawhi is going to attack LeBron as often as possible, whether it be on drives to the hoop or stopping and letting his mid-range jumper go. Kawhi will also hope to keep James from taking over the game by being aggressive and getting Leonard into foul trouble.

The version of LeBron James that played under Erik Spoelstra is the best we have ever seen him on both sides of the ball. On offense, James was an unstoppable blur on the floor, knocking down shots from everywhere on the court and running the floor like a man possessed. His speed, strength, and unbelievable athleticism allowed him to do anything he wanted on the basketball court. He was the best player in the world in 2012 and 2013, and he will be the best player on the court once again in this series. Look for the Kawhi-LeBron matchup to be the one that could possibly decide the series between these 2 squads.

Kevin Garnett vs. Bam Adebayo

Kevin Garnett was one of the best players in basketball under Doc Rivers, and Bam Adebayo will have his hands full. First, on defense, Garnett was a Defensive Player of the Year with the Celtics and handled some of the NBA’s toughest matchups with ease. He can switch off of his man to help on perimeter matchups and still be able to lock down the NBA’s best bigs in the paint. Offensively, he could still run the floor as well as any power forward in NBA history and knock down short jumpers with the impeccable touch he put on the ball. Expect Garnett to go for 15.0 to 18.0 PPG and 6.0 to 8.0 RPG going up against Adebayo.

Adebayo is a lot like Garnett on the defensive side of the ball. He is surely one of the only players in today’s game that can effectively guard every position on the basketball court. He has the strength to hang with Garnett in the post and the speed to switch onto the smaller guards if need be. Where Adebayo will struggle has been an Achilles heel for him for a few years now. Garnett holds a distinct advantage over him in the size department. This could very well render Adebayo almost useless on offense, as we have seen in the past against bigger quality defenders, i.e., Robert Williams.

Joel Embiid vs. Chris Bosh

Two bigs with two different styles face off in our last matchup between Joel Embiid and Chris Bosh. Embiid will look to take control on the inside, considering the glaring size and strength difference between him and Bosh. Embiid finishes around the rim extremely well, and by the time he got to Miami, Bosh was less of a disruptive defender. With his back to the basket, the 2-time MVP runner-up will surely be able to take control of Bosh from the outset.

On offense, Bosh presents some problems for Embiid as well. Bosh is extremely valuable as a floor-spacing big, and getting Embiid out of the paint is going to open up Team Spoelstra’s offense tremendously. Bosh can knock down the 3-point and long-range shots that will force Embiid to cheat further and further out. With Embiid forced to respect Bosh’s shooting, LeBron, Wade, and Butler can attack the basket with one less body to clog up the lanes. The player who takes advantage in this matchup will be the team to emerge victorious in a 7-game series.

Team Rivers Advantages

In every matchup, hypothetical or otherwise, each team will have things that work in their favor in order to achieve victory. For Team Rivers, there are 2 glaring advantages heading into this series. The first of these advantages is the distinct one held in the frontcourt. The duo of Kevin Garnett and Joel Embiid is a matchup nightmare for Team Spoelstra. Garnett and Embiid are two players who have either been MVPs or runner-ups to MVPs. They are superior to Adebayo and Bosh on both sides of the ball and also hold the advantage in the size department. With these 2 manning the paint, Team Rivers will have to feed them until Team Spoelstra proves they can stop them.

The second advantage that I see for Team Rivers will be the way that the entire team can play defense. Chris Paul, Paul Pierce, and Kawhi Leonard are a trio capable of shutting down any backcourt that may be put in front of them. Even a duo of Wade and LeBron in their prime will have a difficult time trying to figure out the team defense of Team Rivers. That’s even before we get to Kevin Garnett at his defensive peak and Joel Embiid, who is no slouch as a paint defender. With these 5 players on the floor, Team Spoelstra will have to be nearly perfect to beat them on a nightly basis.

Team Spoelstra Advantages

First, let me be clear that I understand having a peak LeBron James is and should be considered an advantage itself. It certainly is, but that is only part of the equation. The speed that Team Spoelstra will play with is exactly what they need to possibly offset Team Rivers’ defensive capabilities. With Wade, Butler, and LeBron running the open court and leading fast breaks, they can easily wear out Team Rivers, which will ultimately slow them down and cause more mistakes. If Team Spoelstra can be relentless and keep putting pressure on Team Rivers, that is a sure path to victory.

The other advantage for Team Spoelstra will be their playmaking and ball movement. Wade and LeBron will be the star duo here, and at this point, they were the 2 best playmakers in the league under Spoelstra. Jimmy Butler will also bring an element of playmaking and an unrelenting motor that is right on par with the way they will try to play. Adebayo and Bosh are the perfect bigs to play small ball. They are ideal for a lineup like this that wants to run and gun its way to victory.

Who Will Win This Matchup In A 7-Game Series?

The series kicks off between these 2 teams with fireworks from the first whistle. LeBron James took control of things for Team Spoelstra for most of the game, just as we predicted he would. James would record a triple-double in the game with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. Dwyane Wade pitched in with 27 points as well. For Team Rivers, it was all about Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Garnett as the go-to duo. They combined for 50 points, but it wasn’t enough to slow down Team Spoelstra, and they take a 1-0 series lead, 11-98.

Game 2 began much how Game 1 ended, with LeBron and Wade controlling the tempo from the opening tip. This time, Paul Pierce and Joel Embiid got much more involved in the offense and contributed in big ways for Team Rivers. Chris Bosh had his first 20-point game of the series for Team Spoelstra, and Bam Adebayo did a great job of slowing down Kevin Garnett. Team Spoelstra would run away with victory once again and take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

With their backs against the wall, Team Rivers came out firing on all cylinders in Game 3. Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Garnett once again took control of things on both sides of the ball for Team Rivers, shutting down LeBron, Adebayo, and Bosh. Team Spoelstra did their best with Wade and Butler, able to keep the game close until the 4th quarter when Garnett would not be denied a victory. Team Rivers gets their first win of the series and makes it 2-1 in favor of Team Spoelstra.

In Game 4, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade came out on fire for Team Spoelstra, building a commanding first-half lead. In the second half, Kawhi Leonard would not be handled that easily and brought the game to within 5 at the end of the 3rd quarter. The 4th quarter was a back-and-forth battle between James and Garnett as they traded big defensive plays and buckets until the final whistle. Garnett and Kawhi lead Team Rivers to victory and tie the series at 2 games apiece.

There is no way that Team Spoelstra can lose 3 games in a row with LeBron and Wade leading the charge, right? Well, in the first half of Game 5, Joel Embiid did his best to put them away early as he imposed his will on Chris Bosh in every way possible in the paint. Chris Paul even got involved this time with 13 assists to build a strong lead for Team Rivers. With Garnett in foul trouble for most of the game, LeBron and Wade do what they do best and run Team Rivers off of the floor in the 2nd half. James and Wade combine for 40 points in the second half alone and put Team Spoelstra on the verge of a series win, leading 3 games to 2.

Game 6 is do or die for Team Rivers, and they came out and showed it from the opening jump ball. Kawhi Leonard once again took charge for Team Rivers and had himself a monster game on both sides of the ball. He slowed LeBron down just enough for Team Rivers to build a big enough lead that proved to be insurmountable. Garnett was under much better control in this one, and Paul Pierce got involved heavily on offense as well. Team Rivers forces a Game 7 with a 118-108 victory.

Game 7 between these 2 superteams had everything that was anticipated. It was hard-fought, physical, and gritty for both teams as they engaged in a back-and-forth contest. LeBron would put Team Spoelstra on his back, and Kawhi would answer with help from Garnett and Embiid. Team Spoelstra would go up by, and in the blink of an eye, Team Rivers would be up once more. The game came down to the final possession. Off of a LeBron James miss, Team Rivers came down the floor down all tied up with 13 seconds remaining. Kawhi Leonard would make an ill-advised pass into the paint to Garnett that was tipped by Adebayo. The ball would make its way to Garnett through Adebayo’s fingertips for an easy finish at the buzzer, and Tem River emerges victorious, 4 games to 3.

Final Result: Doc Rivers All-Time Team vs. Erik Spoelstra’s All-Time Team 4-3

Finals MVP: Kawhi Leonard

