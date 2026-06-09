Reggie Miller Names Stephen Curry The Greatest Player Under 6’5″ Of All Time

Hall of Famer Reggie Miller appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Monday, where some interesting questions were posed to him. Miller was first asked to name his all-time 6’2″ and under team and threw out names such as Isiah Thomas, Allen Iverson, and John Stockton.

Miller eventually settled on Thomas as the best in that category, after which the player pool was expanded. Host Dan Patrick wanted him to name the best player ever under 6’5″, which left the 60-year-old deep in thought. With no response coming, Patrick asked Miller if he’d pick Dwyane Wade over Stephen Curry.

“No,” Miller said. “I’m going with Curry.”

Patrick then asked if there was anyone Miller would pick over Curry in this category. He expressed his love for Thomas again, and it looked like that might be the pick.

Patrick then changed things up a bit by asking who Miller would pick between them to start his team. He said he’d go with Curry, but added that if he were at shooting guard, then Thomas would be the pick. Miller felt he and the Golden State Warriors superstar couldn’t be on the same team, as they basically do the same thing. Patrick then rightly pointed out that he could play the role Klay Thompson did.

“You’re right,” Miller said. “I’m still going with Wardell.”

Curry is a pretty good pick for the greatest player under 6’5″. The 38-year-old has won four titles, one Finals MVP, two MVPs, and two scoring titles in his incredible career. Curry is also the greatest shooter of all time, and Shaquille O’Neal wants fans to put him in the GOAT conversation. That might be a bit much, but the resume is phenomenal, and he isn’t done just yet.

Curry averaged 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game for the Warriors in 2025-26. The 12-time All-Star has gas left in the tank to carry on for a couple more years, and he is as determined as ever to win another championship.

Getting back to the under 6’5″ question, Thomas and Wade are probably second and third on the list.

Thomas won two titles, one Finals MVP, and one assists title. He also made 12 All-Star and five All-NBA teams.

As for Wade, he won three titles, one Finals MVP, and one scoring title. He made 13 All-Star, eight All-NBA, and three All-Defensive teams.

Curry, Thomas, and Wade are on the short list of smaller guards who have led their teams to a championship. Jalen Brunson is looking to join them, and his New York Knicks are currently 2-1 up against the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals.