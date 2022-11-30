Is LeBron James A Top 10 Player In The NBA Right Now: Fadeaway World Podcast Episode No. 1

Credit: Fadeaway World

The NBA has had a lot of interesting storylines and developments this year, and there's no doubt that league parity is at an all-time high. It has definitely been a fantastic year in the league thus far, and it looks as though it will continue to be intriguing, especially in the Western Conference.

Though we usually analyze the NBA through the lens of our articles, we have decided to start a podcast to help more people discover and enjoy the NBA. The goal of our podcast is the same as our site: to provide cutting-edge NBA coverage for our fans.

I, Lee Tran will be the host of the Fadeaway World Podcast, and I will have writers from Fadeaway World joining me to discuss the NBA weekly. The league is moving faster than ever, and this podcast is designed to help listeners to be able to keep up with all the trending topics in the league. For the 1st episode, Nemanja Vukasinovic is the guest who joins me to break down the league. We talk about a number of teams and give our selections for the All-Star game.

Below, we have some transcripts of segments from the podcast. We hope that you will read them, and also give our podcast a listen to get our views on the NBA and its players. The league is in an extremely exciting place, and we're thrilled to be covering the league on a new medium.

Is LeBron James Still A Top 10 Player In The NBA? (7:12)

Lee Tran: Is LeBron James still a top 10 player? Even with how he's played this year, he's been pretty solid. I think he's still All-Star level obviously... Should LeBron James still be in that top 10?

Nemanja Vukasinovic: We have two ways to look at it... If we look just purely at stats and standings, and how he plays this season, He's not in the top 10... He's not there right now.

But if someone asks me would you like to have LeBron James on your team more than Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, or Joel Embiid? Right now, I would like LeBron James... He is still one of the best players in the league. Is he top 10? No.

Stephen Curry And The Warriors Shouldn't Be Counted Out (20:45)

Lee Tran: The key for them has been Stephen Curry. I think he's playing on an MVP level right now. I think he's an offensive superstar... He's doing some crazy stuff on the court, he's extremely efficient. It looks as though he's mastered the game at this point. From his skillset. Are there any holes? Because I don't think so.

Nemanja Vukasinovic: I watched the Warriors against Timberwolves a few nights ago. Warriors, they were great. They were really great, they played like a championship team... They have a good roster... it is totally stupid to count out a championship team like the Warriors. Stephen Curry is playing great. If you look at the stats this is his 2nd best scoring season... I don't think he's focused too much on the regular season. He wants a playoff position... but their biggest goal is to win another championship.

Can Anthony Davis Make The All-Star Game? (47:41)

Lee Tran: Nikola Jokic I think should be the All-Star [at center]. But maybe [Anthony Davis]... Part of the voting is All-Star fan sided, and the Lakers are a big franchise. Will Anthony Davis [make the All-Star game]? He's playing at that level. He's playing like an All-Star starter... He's been balling.

Nemanja Vukasinovic: If he plays in all the games until February... That is the question with him. But good point. A lot of Lakers fans will vote for him.

Lee Tran: We saw Andrew Wiggins make the All-Star Game, and he didn't have the best stats. He was on a good team, and he was on a big franchise. But he didn't have the best stats. Obviously a good player, but he made the All-Star game last season because of the fan vote.

We hope you enjoyed our podcast and listening to our opinions about the league as a whole. We are very excited to see what you will think about what was said, and you have there are any questions or opinions, you are more than welcome to contact me.

On top of the topics transcribed above, we also talk about other intriguing topics. We discuss Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics and debate whether Tatum can be the MVP this year. We cover the Brooklyn Nets as well and discuss what the team has to do to get far in the playoffs this season. In the end, we also give our predictions on who will make the All-Star game in both the Eastern and Western Conferences.

New episodes of the Fadeaway World Podcast will be out every Wednesday. We will strive to continue giving you the best content possible, and we hope you will follow our podcast on Spotify.

