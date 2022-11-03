Skip to main content

LeBron James On Zion Williamson: "He's Going To Be Great In This League For A Long Time..."

LeBron James was all praise for New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson after the Los Angeles Lakers registered their second win of the season.

The Lakers won after Matt Ryan's buzzer-beater three-pointer pushed the game to overtime and the side eventually sneaked off to a 120-117 win.

After the game, James and Williamson were seen sharing a hug, with the former appearing to have shared some words of wisdom. Speaking to the media after the thrilling encounter, the veteran was lavish in his praise for the New Orleans forward.

You can watch the clips of the duo sharing a congratulatory hug and James praising Williamson below:

"Zion is on the verge of being great, and he's going to be great in this league for a long time..."

Williamson had 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists. He was ably assisted by CJ McCollum (22 points, 9 boards, and 8 assists). But it wasn't enough as Los Angeles crossed the finish line.

Have The LeBron James - Led Los Angeles Lakers Found Their Rhythm?

After rolling out two consecutive wins, there has been a positive response on social media for the Lakers' run. While they may be just 2-5, their woeful start was capped off by two thrillers, and fans have hoped that the side has hit their straps albeit their 0-5 beginning to the season.

While the first five games showed the Lakers' shooting woes, their defense was definitely looked at as an improvement. Over the games, there was some fine-tuning, the major of which was Russell Westbrook coming off the bench.

That move yielded immediate and good results for the Lakers and Westbrook, who has two 18-point games and has looked his vintage self. While James (despite his illness) continues to be consistent, Anthony Davis is holding up, and the bench players' contributions have played their part in their wins so far.

The Lakers will take on the Utah Jazz on Friday (November 4), followed by a clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday (November 6), and play both games at home. They will also face the Los Angeles Clippers for the second time in their next six-game slate.

