Cardi B Steals The Show During NBA Finals Game 3 Halftime Performance

The 2026 NBA Finals returned to Madison Square Garden for the first time in 27 years, but for a few minutes during halftime of Game 3, the spotlight shifted away from basketball and onto Cardi B.

The Bronx native delivered a high-energy halftime performance that instantly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night. With the New York Knicks hosting their first NBA Finals game since 1999 and holding a 2-0 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs entering the contest, the atmosphere inside Madison Square Garden was already electric. Cardi B only amplified it.

She opened her performance with “Bodega Baddie” from her latest album, Am I the Drama?, surrounded by dancers dressed in orange Knicks-inspired outfits. As she made her way toward center court, the hometown crowd erupted. Cardi then followed it up with the song that launched her into superstardom, “Bodak Yellow,” turning Madison Square Garden into a concert venue in the middle of the NBA Finals.

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The performance was particularly fitting given the significance of the occasion. New York had waited nearly three decades to host another Finals game, and having one of the city’s biggest music stars headline the halftime show added another layer to the spectacle.

Cardi’s appearance quickly became one of the biggest talking points on social media. Fans inside the arena shared clips of the performance, while many viewers watching from home expressed frustration that ABC’s national broadcast only showed a brief silent snippet rather than airing the full show.

Cardi B performing Bodega Baddie & Bodak Yellow during the Knicks vs. Spurs Game 3 NBA Finals halftime.🔥 pic.twitter.com/q6OskoDhMl — ໊ (@BardisMedia) June 9, 2026

Even the Inside the NBA crew got involved. Charles Barkley generated laughs with his trademark humor while discussing Cardi’s appearance, creating another viral moment during the broadcast.

Charles Barkley looking at Cardi B: “I’m sure those aren’t Cardi B’s. Maybe Cardi D’s. She should change her name.” pic.twitter.com/bvPVGEXvQ4 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 9, 2026

After finishing her set, Cardi remained courtside for the second half alongside her son Wave. Sitting near the Spurs bench, she joked on social media about being seated next to ‘the opps,’ referring to San Antonio as New York attempted to move one step closer to ending its championship drought.

The timing of Cardi’s performance also added to an already chaotic night in Manhattan. U.S. President Donald Trump was in attendance, resulting in unprecedented security measures around Madison Square Garden. Fans dealt with TSA-style screenings, a strict no-bag policy, and the cancellation of traditional watch parties around the arena. Ticket prices had also skyrocketed, with reports indicating that the cheapest seats exceeded $11,000.

Yet despite all the headlines surrounding politics, security, and celebrity attendance, Cardi managed to become one of the defining images of the evening.

The basketball itself eventually reclaimed center stage. After dropping the first two games in San Antonio, the Spurs responded with a critical 115-111 victory behind a dominant performance from Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs superstar finished with 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and two steals to help cut New York’s series lead to 2-1.

Still, even with Wembanyama’s brilliance and San Antonio’s much-needed victory, many fans left Madison Square Garden talking about Cardi B.

On a night when sports, music, politics, and celebrity culture collided in one of the world’s most famous arenas, the Grammy-winning rapper delivered exactly what New York wanted. For a few unforgettable minutes during halftime, Cardi B stole the show.