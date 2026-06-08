Donald Trump Seemingly Falls Asleep During Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

U.S. President Donald Trump‘s attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals matchup between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs has been a largely polarizing conversation. Although NBA Commissioner Adam Silver attempted to defend Trump’s presence before the game, a recent video may have made it much harder for Silver to maintain his stance.

Knicks fans have been quite explicit in voicing their displeasure with seeing Donald Trump in the arena on Monday night, as they loudly booed the U.S. President during the national anthem. While this may have been largely uncalled for, primarily given the circumstances, fans were eventually vindicated, as Trump appeared to have fallen asleep during the game.

DONALD TRUMP HAS FALLEN ASLEEP AT THE NBA FINALS IN MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. pic.twitter.com/rFrW6c4cME — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 9, 2026

Even before the game, many were against the idea of seeing Trump arrive at MSG. While it was a monumental occasion in every sense, given that he’s the first sitting president to attend such an event, the increased security measures and the new narrative surrounding the matchup created further concerns for players and team staff alike.

San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox explicitly voiced his displeasure with the situation, referring to it as an inconvenience. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith even called out Trump’s behavior as narcissistic. However, little could be done to stop him from attending, as Knicks owner James Dolan personally extended an invitation to him.

In this context, however, watching Donald Trump fall asleep caused outrage among the Knicks fan base, and for valid reasons.

For starters, the price of admission for games at Madison Square Garden grew exponentially over the last few days, making it very difficult for the average fan to get in. To that point, even New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was only able to buy standing tickets for the game.

In comparison, Trump, who was largely expected to sit courtside, was instead given seats in a luxury suite for the game alongside Dolan. This may have been for security purposes, but given how it took away from the “fan” experience, the U.S. President drew the ire of most fans in attendance.

In light of these circumstances, seeing Trump fall asleep on the Jumbotron was bound to draw a heated reaction from the fan base. When additionally factoring in how excited this matchup has been, it is difficult to justify his position.

While underwhelming in some ways, Donald Trump’s behavior shouldn’t distract from what has been a truly exciting game. With both teams duking it out on every possession, the desperation and desire to secure the win capture the essence of the NBA Finals.