Josh Hart Under Fire For Shoving Spurs Player In Ugly Altercation At Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

NBA fans criticize Josh Hart for shoving Spurs' Luke Kornet in the first quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Jun 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) pushes San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) after the whistle during game three of the 2026 NBA Finals in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jun 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) pushes San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) after the whistle during game three of the 2026 NBA Finals in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Knicks have bounced back from an early 12-point hole they dug for themselves in the first quarter following multiple sequences of intense physicality in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Josh Hart provided the unique edge on offense, which made him an X-factor for the Knicks’ comeback run from down 12 to end the first half, leading 64-57 against the Spurs.

But before his run, the Knicks needed an energy boost after a slow start to the game saw them get dominated on both ends of the floor. Late in the first quarter, an altercation broke out underneath the Spurs’ basket when Josh Hart tried to pick up a dead ball, but Luke Kornet beat him to it, leading to a collision between the players before Hart ultimately shoved Kornet away in frustration after he got back up on his feet.

 

The play was eventually assessed a technical foul on Josh Hart as he not only shoved Kornet but also kicked him while getting up from the floor.

NBA Fans saw this incident on social media and expressed what they felt about Josh Hart’s act and the gruesome physicality they were witnessing. While some supported him for not bearing with the Spurs’ physicality, some also criticized him for getting riled up too easily over nothing.

“Look at the kick to Kornet’s knees, that can be a flagrant 2 for Hart.”

“Josh Hart causes the problem and then gets mad at him for something he caused 😭.”

“What an idiot. You just got a bucket, why are you attempting to grab the ball after it went through the basket?”

“That looked like an accident from Luke.”

“Why is Hart even going for the ball?”

“Josh Hart initiated this. There’s nothing here to see. Luke Kornet is literally trying to get the ball outta the basket, and Hart impedes him and gets fake mad 😂😂.”

“Josh Hart once again being the fakest tough guy in the league.”

Josh Hart ended the half with 13 points as he willed the Knicks back into the game in the second quarter. He was shooting 5-6 from the floor and 3-4 from beyond the arc at that time.

But it would be wrong to fully blame Hart for this incident, as moments before this incident, his teammate, Jalen Brunson, was pushed down to the floor by Victor Wembanyama, and the officials made no call on the obvious foul. So the Knicks were frustrated with that blatantly missed call. Let’s see whether Hart has to say something about this incident after the game.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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