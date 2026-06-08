Josh Hart Under Fire For Shoving Spurs Player In Ugly Altercation At Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

The Knicks have bounced back from an early 12-point hole they dug for themselves in the first quarter following multiple sequences of intense physicality in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Josh Hart provided the unique edge on offense, which made him an X-factor for the Knicks’ comeback run from down 12 to end the first half, leading 64-57 against the Spurs.

But before his run, the Knicks needed an energy boost after a slow start to the game saw them get dominated on both ends of the floor. Late in the first quarter, an altercation broke out underneath the Spurs’ basket when Josh Hart tried to pick up a dead ball, but Luke Kornet beat him to it, leading to a collision between the players before Hart ultimately shoved Kornet away in frustration after he got back up on his feet.

The play was eventually assessed a technical foul on Josh Hart as he not only shoved Kornet but also kicked him while getting up from the floor.

NBA Fans saw this incident on social media and expressed what they felt about Josh Hart’s act and the gruesome physicality they were witnessing. While some supported him for not bearing with the Spurs’ physicality, some also criticized him for getting riled up too easily over nothing.

“Look at the kick to Kornet’s knees, that can be a flagrant 2 for Hart.”

“Josh Hart causes the problem and then gets mad at him for something he caused 😭.”

“What an idiot. You just got a bucket, why are you attempting to grab the ball after it went through the basket?”

“That looked like an accident from Luke.”

“Why is Hart even going for the ball?”

“Josh Hart initiated this. There’s nothing here to see. Luke Kornet is literally trying to get the ball outta the basket, and Hart impedes him and gets fake mad 😂😂.”

“Josh Hart once again being the fakest tough guy in the league.”

Josh Hart ended the half with 13 points as he willed the Knicks back into the game in the second quarter. He was shooting 5-6 from the floor and 3-4 from beyond the arc at that time.

But it would be wrong to fully blame Hart for this incident, as moments before this incident, his teammate, Jalen Brunson, was pushed down to the floor by Victor Wembanyama, and the officials made no call on the obvious foul. So the Knicks were frustrated with that blatantly missed call. Let’s see whether Hart has to say something about this incident after the game.