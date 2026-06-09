Knicks Fans Reveal How Much They Paid for Game 3 Tickets: “$20,000”

The New York Knicks‘ return to the NBA Finals has created one of the hottest ticket markets in sports history, and the prices fans paid to attend Game 3 at Madison Square Garden have left many stunned.

With New York hosting its first NBA Finals game since 1999, demand reached unprecedented levels as fans scrambled to secure seats for one of the biggest nights in franchise history. Several Knicks supporters were recently interviewed outside Madison Square Garden, revealing exactly how much they spent to witness the Finals in person.

One fan revealed she paid an astonishing $20,000 for his seat.

“$20,000… My best friend found me an amazing seat that’s close to courtside, so I’m really excited,” he said.

Others shared similarly eye-popping numbers.

“$3,500.”

“Seven racks a ticket.”

“I’ve got tickets for $4,300.”

Perhaps the most remarkable story came from a longtime season-ticket holder who has been waiting decades for this moment.

“My ticket’s worth $1,350… I’ve had season tickets for 23 years. Go Knicks,” he said. “My tickets are selling online for about $20,000 tonight, and my Wednesday tickets are selling for $25,000, but I don’t care.”

While some fans were fortunate enough to secure tickets through season-ticket packages, many others found themselves completely priced out. One group of fans explained that they attempted to purchase tickets but quickly abandoned the idea after seeing the final total.

“We’re about to buy some tickets. Unfortunately, we’re not going inside the game tonight because they’re a little out of our price range. We tried to buy some. We added three to our cart, and then it came out to about $25,000. So we won’t be attending today.”

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For many supporters, the biggest frustration is how quickly lifelong Knicks fans have been priced out of the building.

“It’s ridiculous. Yeah. I’ve gone to playoff games in previous years, and I think the most I paid, when I sat with my fiancée in the Chase Bridge, was about $800 a ticket. I just looked for giggles, and I think those seats were going for eight or nine grand per seat. So yeah, not this time.”

Another fan summed up the feeling shared by many outside Madison Square Garden.

“Oh, they’re ridiculous. It’s unfair to us true Knicks fans. I feel like a peasant outside the castle.”

Others argued that the Finals atmosphere is increasingly becoming inaccessible to everyday supporters.

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous. And I think it’s sad because they’re pricing out the real passionate fans in favor of those who have loaded pockets. It’s a shame, but it’s something beyond my control. I can only hope that they change it.”

A different fan echoed those concerns.

“I think the price of tickets is kind of outrageous. You see a lot of celebrities being able to go, and I love that. But for an average Joe like myself, and a lot of other people, it’s too expensive for us to be able to go. But, you know, it’s New York. There’s a lot of stuff you can do elsewhere.”

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The ticket market surrounding the Knicks’ Finals run has become one of the biggest storylines of the series. Secondary marketplaces have listed entry-level tickets for around $6,000, while premium courtside and luxury seating options have reportedly climbed beyond $62,000.

Some fans noted that seats which normally cost around $2,000 during the regular season have skyrocketed to five-figure prices due to the historic nature of the event.

Even players have noticed.

Knicks guard Josh Hart recently criticized the ticket prices, calling them excessive.

“Cheapest ticket $8,000? That’s ridiculous,” Hart said when discussing the costs fans are facing.

Meanwhile, New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani also weighed in after revealing he paid approximately $1,000 for a ticket during the Knicks’ playoff run, a number that now seems modest compared to Finals prices.

The excitement surrounding the Knicks has only intensified as the franchise attempts to end a championship drought dating back to 1973. The atmosphere around Madison Square Garden has transformed into a citywide phenomenon, with fans packing streets, bars, and restaurants throughout Manhattan.

Game 3 delivered plenty of drama as well. Despite entering the contest with a commanding 2-0 series lead, New York fell 115-111 to the San Antonio Spurs. Victor Wembanyama responded to early Finals criticism with a dominant 32-point performance, helping San Antonio cut the series deficit to 2-1.

For Knicks fans, the loss was disappointing. Yet judging by the staggering prices many paid to get inside Madison Square Garden, the opportunity to witness the Finals in person remains priceless.

After waiting 27 years for the NBA Finals to return to New York, many fans were willing to pay almost anything to be part of history.