Knicks Player Ratings: Brunson And Anunoby Combine For 60 Points But New York Falls Short In Game 3

The New York Knicks had their opportunities to take complete control of the NBA Finals, but the San Antonio Spurs responded with desperation and some big plays to avoid a crushing 3-0 deficit in a 115-11 win. Despite huge scoring performances from Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby, New York struggled to match the Spurs’ execution late in the game.

The Knicks were outrebounded 46-37, gave away 13 turnovers that led directly to 21 Spurs points, and failed to generate enough support behind their two leading scorers. Brunson once again looked like one of the best players in the world, while Anunoby delivered arguably his best offensive game of the postseason.

However, Karl-Anthony Towns never established himself offensively, Mikal Bridges disappeared for long stretches, and the Knicks’ bench production was inconsistent. In a game where the margin was razor-thin, those shortcomings proved costly.

Jalen Brunson: A

Game Stats: 32 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 5 TOV, 11-25 FG, 3-5 3PT FG, 7-8 FT, 35 MIN

Brunson did everything he could to keep New York in front. He repeatedly attacked San Antonio’s defense, knocked down difficult shots, and carried the offense during several stretches when nobody else could create. His efficiency wasn’t perfect, but scoring 32 points against a defense loaded with length is impressive. The five turnovers prevent this from being an A+ performance, but Brunson was easily one of the game’s best players.

OG Anunoby: A

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 5 REB, AST, 2 BLK, TOV, 9-13 FG, 3-7 3PT FG, 7-9 FT, 38 MIN

Anunoby was sensational offensively. He attacked closeouts, finished through contact, and knocked down timely three-pointers throughout the night. His efficiency was elite, and he consistently punished San Antonio whenever the defense shifted too much attention toward Brunson. Add in his usual defensive presence, and this was one of his strongest performances of the Finals.

Josh Hart: A-

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 2 TOV, 6-10 FG, 4-7 3PT FG, 35 MIN

Hart delivered another classic Josh Hart performance. He stuffed the stat sheet, knocked down four threes, rebounded at a high level, and brought his trademark energy on both ends. He wasn’t the focal point offensively, but he made winning plays throughout the game and was one of New York’s most reliable contributors.

Karl-Anthony Towns: B-

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 8 REB, STL, 2 BLK, TOV, 4-10 FG, 0-2 3PT FG, 3-3 FT, 38 MIN

Towns impacted the game defensively and on the glass, but the Knicks needed much more offensively from their All-Star center. Eleven points simply isn’t enough in a Finals game when Brunson is carrying such a heavy scoring load. His defense helped keep the Knicks competitive, but New York needed him to be a legitimate second scoring option and he never fully became one.

Jordan Clarkson: B-

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 3 REB, AST, STL, 2 TOV, 4-7 FG, 2-2 3PT FG, 13 MIN

Clarkson gave the Knicks exactly what they wanted off the bench. He provided instant offense, knocked down both of his three-point attempts, and injected life into the second unit. His scoring punch helped New York stay afloat whenever Brunson rested.

Mitchell Robinson: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 2-3 FG, 1-2 FT, 7 MIN

Robinson made the most of limited minutes. He grabbed four offensive rebounds, created extra possessions, and brought physicality around the rim. His impact was felt despite a very small workload.

Mikal Bridges: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, TOV, BLK, 1-5 FG, 0-3 3PT FG, 29 MIN

This was a disappointing performance from Bridges. While he contributed defensively and made a few solid plays away from the ball, the Knicks need much more offensively from a player expected to be one of their top scorers. Two points in 29 minutes is simply not enough in a Finals game.

Jose Alvarado: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, AST, 2-5 FG, 12 MIN

Alvarado brought his usual energy and defensive intensity, but his offensive impact was limited. He made a couple of baskets and avoided turnovers, though he wasn’t able to provide much momentum off the bench.

Landry Shamet: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, BLK, 1-8 FG, 1-7 3PT FG, 23 MIN

Shamet’s shooting struggles hurt the Knicks. New York generated plenty of open looks for him, but he converted only one of eight attempts. He contributed in other areas, but the Knicks needed his floor spacing to be a much bigger factor.

Miles McBride: D+

Game Stats: REB, TOV, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3PT FG, 9 MIN

McBride never found a rhythm during his brief minutes. He missed both of his shots and failed to provide the spark New York typically expects from him off the bench.