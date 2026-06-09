Massive Brawl Breaks Out At Knicks Watch Party; NYPD Deploys Pepper Spray To Disperse Rowdy Fans

The New York Knicks are known to have one of the most passionate fan bases in the sporting world. While this has paid off in this year’s playoffs, seeing the Knicks benefit from loud support even during road games, it comes with its fair share of downsides.

Knicks fans are considered by many to be an unruly mob. Given their extreme reactions to wins and losses, it is difficult to perceive them in any other manner. While the recent clips of Knicks fans have been largely non-threatening, a recent incident during a watch party at Bryant Park demands more attention.

With U.S. President Donald Trump in attendance at Madison Square Garden for Game 3, a Knicks watch party was set up at Bryant Park. Although a positive event for fans to gather and support the home team, matters quickly escalated, as a massive brawl erupted, forcing the NYPD to implement pepper spray to contain the rowdy bunch.

BREAKING: Massive BRAWL and Pepper Pray Deployed at Riotous KNICKS Fans Watch Party – Bryant Park Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing @FreedomNTV [email protected] pic.twitter.com/tyU3cUOWFw — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 9, 2026

The fans at Bryant Park looked out of control even before the fights broke out, as they could be seen taunting the security detail present. With NBA fans on social media taking note of this event, many even shared their reactions on X.

“The Knicks are 2-0 and looked good? What’s the brawl about?” asked one fan, noting that the fight broke out before the game even ended.

“If the Knicks win the series, there’s going to be some mayhem by idiot fans. If the Knicks lose the series, there’s going to be some mayhem by the cops,” claimed one fan.

“New York seems like an evil-ridden city filled with degenerates and crazy people,” added another.

“Oh no. I was going to fly to NY to attend a game 5 watch party, but not if it’s going to be like this,” shared another concerned user.

“Nah, these Knicks fans are the worst. Take your L and go home,” commented another.

“This was exactly what I was saying; it’s not funny at all, it’s horrible. Hope the Spurs win,” stated one user.

“This is why they don’t deserve a championship. Worst fans on the planet,” criticized another user.

“What an embarrassment, NYC,” a fan said.

“Keep Wemby away from these crazies. The hate for his greatness is unimaginable,” stated one Spurs fan.

“Lmfao, I’m rooting for the Knicks to lose now,” chimed in another.

As one of the fans on social media noted, the brawl broke out well before Game 3 actually came to an end, raising even more questions about how the situation escalated. However, considering how things played out, in retrospect, this may have been for the better.

Monday night’s game resulted in a 115-111 loss for the Knicks, who played their first NBA Finals game at home in 27 years. Although New York still has a 2-1 lead in the series, suffering a loss at home at this juncture could leave the team in a vulnerable position mentally.

Aside from the loss, further concerns emerge going into Game 4. With increased security measures already in place on Monday night, there is enough reason to believe that the NYPD will be forced to be even more vigilant moving forward. Overall, tensions seem to be on the rise in New York.