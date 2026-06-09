4 Burning Questions As Spurs Fight To Save Their Season In Game 4

The NBA Finals are getting interesting. After dropping the first two games at home, the San Antonio Spurs finally punched back with a hard-fought 115-111 victory in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden.

Victor Wembanyama looked like the superstar everyone expected, finishing with 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and just one turnover. Stephon Castle delivered arguably the biggest game of his young career with 23 points, while the Spurs collectively played smarter, tougher, and far more disciplined basketball.

Yet despite the win, San Antonio still trails 2-1 in the series. The Knicks remain in control, owning home-court advantage and possessing the NBA Finals MVP frontrunner in Jalen Brunson, who continues to carve up the Spurs’ defense whenever he finds space.

Karl-Anthony Towns has also been a major problem throughout the series, while OG Anunoby has emerged as a consistent offensive weapon.

Game 4 now feels enormous. A Spurs victory suddenly turns this into a best-of-three series. A Knicks win puts San Antonio on the brink of elimination. With that in mind, here are the four biggest questions hanging over Game 4.

1. Can Victor Wembanyama Deliver Back-To-Back Superstar Performances?

Game 3 was the version of Wembanyama the Spurs desperately needed. Instead of settling for passive jumpers, he attacked from the opening tip. He finished 11-18 from the field, got to the free-throw line nine times, and controlled large portions of the game on both ends.

The obvious question is whether he can do it again. Through the first three games, Wembanyama’s aggressiveness has fluctuated. He scored 26 points in Game 1 but needed 21 shots to get there. In Game 2, he had 29 points but committed four costly turnovers and missed several opportunities late. Game 3 was easily his most complete performance of the Finals.

The Knicks will undoubtedly adjust. Expect more physical doubles, more help defenders digging at the ball, and more Towns-Mitchell Robinson combinations attempting to wear him down. New York knows that if Wembanyama becomes comfortable, the entire Spurs offense opens up.

For San Antonio, the formula is simple. Their franchise player cannot merely be good. He has to be dominant. If Wembanyama plays like the best player on the floor again, the Spurs have a real chance to tie this series.

2. Will Stephon Castle Continue His Breakout Play?

Stephon Castle finished with 23 points, five rebounds, five assists, and several momentum-changing plays. More importantly, he played with an attacking mindset that had largely been missing during the first two games. Instead of hesitating, he made big shots when it counted, including a desperation three-pointer in the fourth quarter.

His emergence gives San Antonio a desperately needed secondary creator. Too often during Games 1 and 2, everything fell on Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox. The offense became predictable, allowing New York to load up defensively.

Now comes the challenge of consistency. Young players often follow breakthrough performances with quieter outings once opponents adjust. The Knicks are likely to throw more defensive attention toward Castle and force him to make quicker decisions.

If Castle remains aggressive and produces another 20-point caliber performance, San Antonio suddenly has a legitimate Big Three for this series. If he doesn’t play well, the Spurs may once again find themselves overly dependent on Wembanyama.

3. Which Version Of De’Aaron Fox Will Show Up?

No Spurs player may be under a brighter spotlight entering Game 4. Fox’s Finals have been wildly inconsistent. In Game 1, he scored just seven points on 3-13 shooting. In Game 2, he bounced back with 20 points but committed four turnovers. In Game 3, he managed only 12 points on 4-14 shooting despite contributing eight assists.

The Spurs do not necessarily need Fox to score 30 points. What they need is efficiency, pace control, and leadership. When Fox attacks the paint, he puts tremendous pressure on New York’s defense. When he settles for difficult perimeter shots, San Antonio’s offense often stagnates.

His matchup against Jalen Brunson is also becoming increasingly important. Brunson has scored 30, 20, and 32 points in the three games while repeatedly generating quality looks late in possessions. Fox must do a better job matching that impact.

Game 4 feels like the perfect opportunity for a signature Finals performance. If Fox can combine his playmaking with efficient scoring, San Antonio’s offense reaches another level entirely.

4. Can The Spurs Finally Slow Down Jalen Brunson?

This may be the biggest question of the entire series. Even in Game 3’s loss, Brunson finished with 32 points and five assists. Through three games, he has repeatedly controlled fourth quarters and forced San Antonio into uncomfortable defensive decisions.

Every time the Spurs appear ready to seize momentum, Brunson seems to answer with a big play. The challenge is that there is no obvious solution.

Castle has spent time guarding him. Fox has taken turns. Various traps and help schemes have been attempted. Brunson continues finding ways to score.

One possible adjustment is increasing the physicality at the point of attack. Brunson has been able to get to his preferred spots far too easily. San Antonio may also need to live with other Knicks players creating offense if it means getting the ball out of Brunson’s hands earlier. That means the Spurs must double-team him more often than not.

Ultimately, Game 4 may come down to this matchup. If Brunson delivers another 30-point masterpiece, New York will be in an excellent position to take a commanding 3-1 lead.

The Spurs earned themselves a lifeline with Game 3. Now comes the hard part. Game 4 will reveal whether that victory was the beginning of a comeback or merely a delay before the Knicks move within one win of a championship.