6 Things We Learned After Spurs Steal Game 3 In New York To Get Back Into The NBA Finals

The NBA Finals looked like it was on the verge of becoming a Knicks coronation. New York had built a 2-0 series lead and appeared to have all the momentum heading into Game 3. Instead, the Spurs delivered their best performance of the series.

They walked into Madison Square Garden and escaped with a gritty 115-111 victory that suddenly changes the complexion of the Finals.

Interestingly, the Knicks won the rebounding battle 46-37 and generated more fast-break opportunities. But the Spurs were smarter with the basketball, got a superstar performance from Victor Wembanyama, and finally showed the clutch gene that had been missing through the first two games.

Now, instead of a potential sweep, the Finals suddenly feel very much alive. Here are six things we learned from a pivotal Game 3.

1. Victor Wembanyama Finally Played Like The Best Player In The Series

This was the version of Wembanyama Spurs fans had been waiting for. After two games filled with turnovers, questionable shot selection, and stretches where Karl-Anthony Towns looked every bit his equal, Wembanyama took control from the opening tip.

He finished with 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks, two steals, and just one turnover while shooting 11-18 from the field.

The biggest difference was his aggression. Instead of settling for contested jumpers, Wembanyama repeatedly attacked the paint, got to the free-throw line nine times, and forced New York’s defense to react to him. Every time the Knicks threatened to seize momentum, Wembanyama answered.

It felt like a superstar taking ownership of a Finals game, and his player grade reflects that.

2. Stephon Castle Is Becoming A Star Before Our Eyes

Stephon Castle has been fearless throughout the postseason, and Game 3 may have been his biggest statement yet. He poured in 23 points, five rebounds, five assists, and played with the confidence of a veteran.

He attacked Jalen Brunson relentlessly, got downhill whenever New York’s defense relaxed, and provided the secondary scoring punch San Antonio desperately needed.

What stands out most is that Castle never seems overwhelmed by the moment. Madison Square Garden was rocking. The Spurs were facing a near must-win situation. Castle looked completely comfortable.

San Antonio drafted him to become a cornerstone. Games like this are showing why.

3. The Spurs Finally Won The Turnover Battle

This may have been the biggest reason San Antonio won. The Spurs committed only eight turnovers after repeatedly sabotaging themselves earlier in the series.

Meanwhile, the Knicks turned it over 13 times, leading directly to 21 Spurs points.

Through the first two games, San Antonio constantly gave New York extra possessions and easy scoring opportunities. That trend completely flipped in Game 3.

When a series is this evenly matched, taking care of the basketball becomes everything. The Spurs finally understood that lesson.

4. Mikal Bridges Had A Nightmare Performance

Mikal Bridges had been one of New York’s most reliable players throughout the playoffs. That was not the case in Game 3.

The versatile wing finished with just two points on 1-5 shooting while missing all three of his three-point attempts. He never found a rhythm offensively and was largely invisible for long stretches despite playing 29 minutes.

The Knicks survived Josh Hart‘s scoreless Game 2 because Bridges stepped up. This time, nobody was there to compensate for his disappearance.

New York doesn’t need Bridges to score 25 every night, but it certainly needs more than two.

5. The Knicks Asked Too Much Of Jalen Brunson

Brunson was phenomenal, again. The All-NBA guard scored 32 points, added five assists, and constantly bailed New York out of difficult possessions. Without him, this game probably becomes a double-digit Spurs victory.

The problem is that the Knicks were too dependent on him creating everything, despite him dealing with double-teams on nearly every possession. Bridges struggled. Towns was held to 11 points. The bench contributed only 22 points.

Brunson can carry an offense for stretches. Asking him to carry an entire Finals series against Wembanyama is a much tougher assignment.

6. This Series Is Far From Over

The narrative entering Game 3 centered around whether the Knicks were on the verge of taking complete control. Instead, the Spurs reminded everyone why they reached the NBA Finals in the first place.

They won despite losing the rebounding battle. They won despite De’Aaron Fox scoring just 12 points on 4-14 shooting. They won despite Dylan Harper struggling through a 5-18 night. Most importantly, they won because their defense, ball movement, and superstar talent finally aligned at the same time.

And if Wembanyama continues to play at this level, the pressure has officially shifted back onto New York. The Knicks still lead the series 2-1, but for the first time in these Finals, they look vulnerable.