Spurs Player Ratings: Wembanyama And Castle Outduel Brunson As San Antonio Takes Crucial Game 3

The Spurs bounced back in impressive fashion, overcoming a huge night from Jalen Brunson and a rebounding deficit to secure a hard-fought 115-111 victory over the Knicks. San Antonio controlled the game for most of the night, leading for 78% of the contest while taking much better care of the basketball and capitalizing on New York’s mistakes.

Victor Wembanyama delivered another superstar performance, Stephon Castle continued his emergence as a playoff force, and the Spurs made enough winning plays late to seize control of the series. With Game 4 in New York, the Spurs need to capitalize on this performance since there were some major standout performances.

Victor Wembanyama: A+

Game Stats: 32 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 1 TOV, 11-18 FG, 2-4 3PT, 8-9 FT, 39 MIN

Wembanyama was once again the best player on the floor. He scored efficiently from all three levels, dominated defensively, and consistently punished the Knicks whenever they tried single coverage. Whether he was attacking Towns in the post, stepping into jumpers, or protecting the rim, he dictated the flow of the game.

The most impressive aspect of his performance was his control. After a frustrating ending in Game 2, Wembanyama responded exactly how superstars are supposed to respond. He stayed aggressive, limited mistakes, and delivered in key moments throughout the fourth quarter. This was a complete franchise-player performance.

Stephon Castle: A

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 8-14 FG, 2-5 3PT, 5-6 FT, 38 MIN

Castle continues to look completely comfortable on the biggest stage. He attacked relentlessly, finished through contact, and repeatedly made the correct decision with the ball in his hands. His blend of scoring and playmaking kept New York’s defense under pressure all night.

What stands out most is his poise. Castle never looked rushed despite facing one of the league’s best defenses. Every time the Knicks threatened to gain momentum, he answered with a basket, a drive, or a smart play. His growth throughout this postseason has been remarkable.

De’Aaron Fox: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 2 TOV, 4-14 FG, 4-4 FT, 37 MIN

This was one of De’Aaron Fox‘s strangest performances of the postseason. His shooting efficiency was poor, and he never found a consistent scoring rhythm. Normally, 4-for-14 would be enough to earn a much lower grade.

However, Fox impacted the game in several other ways. He dished out eight assists, played active defense, blocked two shots, and managed the offense effectively during critical stretches. He even hit a clutch jumper to give the Spurs a 5-point lead in the fourth quarter. While he wasn’t great as a scorer, he still helped the Spurs win.

Devin Vassell: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 4 REB, 1 TOV, 3-4 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-3 FT, 38 MIN

Devin Vassell didn’t take many shots, but he made nearly all of them. His floor spacing was critical as he punished every defensive mistake the Knicks made and helped create room for Wembanyama and Castle to operate.

The scoring volume was lower than usual, but efficiency matters in playoff basketball. Vassell picked his spots perfectly and finished with a team-best +12 among the starters.

Julian Champagnie: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 4-9 FG, 3-7 3PT, 27 MIN

Champagnie delivered exactly what the Spurs needed from him. He knocked down three triples, played solid perimeter defense, and helped stretch New York’s defense throughout the game.

His ability to hit timely shots prevented the Knicks from loading up entirely on Wembanyama. It wasn’t flashy, but it was an important contribution in a playoff win.

Dylan Harper: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST, 5-18 FG, 1-8 3PT, 2-2 FT, 32 MIN

Dylan Harper struggled with his shot for much of the night, but he continued to contribute in other areas. His nine rebounds were huge, and he consistently helped push the pace while providing secondary playmaking.

The efficiency wasn’t there, but his overall activity level kept him from becoming a liability. Even on an off shooting night, he found ways to impact winning.

Keldon Johnson: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 2 REB, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 3-5 FG, 1-4 FT, 17 MIN

Keldon Johnson brought energy off the bench and gave San Antonio quality minutes when they needed them. His physicality and aggressiveness helped maintain the team’s intensity whenever the starters rested.

The missed free throws were frustrating, but his overall impact was positive and reflected by his strong +14 plus-minus.

Luke Kornet: B

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3 OREB, 2-2 FT, 9 MIN

Kornet’s stat line won’t grab headlines, but his rebounding and hustle helped stabilize the second unit. Three offensive rebounds in only nine minutes provided valuable extra possessions.

He played his role effectively and gave the Spurs quality backup center minutes.

Carter Bryant: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 BLK, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3PT, 4 MIN

Bryant only appeared briefly but made an immediate impact. He knocked down his lone three-point attempt and added a block on the defensive end.

There wasn’t enough playing time for a higher grade, but he made the most of his opportunity.