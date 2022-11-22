The Biggest Disappointment On Every NBA Team This Season

Credit: Fadeaway World

The first quarter of the NBA season is almost completed. There are plenty of surprises in the league that range from the Utah Jazz to the Brooklyn Nets. For some of these teams, expectations were going into the season, and they are overachieving. With that said, some teams are not producing the way they were projected, and that is disappointing. The team starts with the players, and it goes from there.

Every year, some players do not live up to expectations. That is no different this season. From regressing to not living up to the contract, each team’s biggest disappointment ranges all over the place. We take a look at that now and determine who needs to step up to help their team in the last 60+ games.

Here is every NBA team’s biggest disappointment so far this season.

Atlanta Hawks - John Collins

Stats: 12.6 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 1.2 APG, 0.8 SPG, 1.3 BPG

Two years ago, when the Hawks made the NBA Finals, Collins had stock at an all-time high. He averaged 17.6 points, which was down from his 21.6 points per game in 2019-20, but strong enough. He also nearly shot 40% from three-point range again. That led to a nice, hefty, expensive contract, but it’s been a major regression since Collins signed that deal.

This year, Collins is on pace to shoot his worst three-point shooting percentage of his career. At 26.9% from behind the arc, Collins has been one of the worst in the league. Shooting from deep at 6-foot-9 is what made him appealing as a $100 million player. On top of that, Collins is averaging his worst points per game average since his rookie season when he averaged 10.5 per game.

Boston Celtics - Marcus Smart

Stats: 11.1 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 7.1 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Before we get too far, let it be known that the Celtics as a team are playing extremely well. Smart is not having a bad season, just not a good start for his standards. While his 7.1 assists in 14 games are on pace for a career-high, this is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year we are talking about. For now, the Celtics are ranked 14th in defensive rating.

His 1.1 steals would be a career-low if the season ended today. Plus, Smart’s outside shooting is on pace to finish below 30%. Again, Smart has played solid ball for a team that is contending for the best record in the East, but some improvements could be made to help the Celtics get back to contender status.

Brooklyn Nets - Ben Simmons

Stats: 7.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 5.7 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Kyrie Irving gets an honorable mention because he proved to be a major distraction. However, the contract of Ben Simmons is flirting with being the worst in professional basketball. At $35.4 million, Simmons is not a Defensive Player of the Year candidate like the team expected, and he is overall a horrid offensive player.

Simmons is on pace to average a career low in points and is averaging less than 14.3 points per game for the first time in his career. His rebounds, assists, and steals are on pace for career lows. Naturally, he has not made a three-pointer either. Altogether, Simmons was supposed to shape the defense and facilitate the team, but nothing seems to be working.

Charlotte Hornets - LaMelo Ball

Stats: 19.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 7.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.3 BPG

You can’t control all injuries, so this comes down to default. Ball’s injuries have limited him to three games this season. After injuring his ankle by stepping on a fan’s foot, he does not have a timetable for a return this season. It doesn’t help that Terry Rozier has played just 11 games, while Gordon Hayward has played in 10 games, either.

With that said, Ball is the lone true All-Star on this team. He has played well in his three games but has to stay healthy. It’s going to be decision-making time for the team if Ball does not play and the team keeps losing.

Chicago Bulls - Zach LaVine

Stats: 20.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.1 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.1 BPG

In the offseason, LaVine signed the largest contract ever offered by the Bulls franchise. In return, LaVine has not looked fully healthy. He looks anything from being an All-Star where he is averaging fewer points, rebounds, and assists than last year. LaVine also shoots 41.4% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range.

This is below average for a player making the money that he is making. LaVine was also a defensive liability before he was healing from his ailing knee. Compared to DeMar DeRozan, LaVine’s player efficiency rating is seven points less. Compared to last year, LaVine has been a major disappointment.

Cleveland Cavaliers - Evan Mobley

Stats: 15.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.5 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.4 BPG

This has more to do with the proposed development of Mobley. Make no mistake, the 21-year-old has played well this year. Mobley is averaging similar numbers to last year, but that is the main point. Mobley was expected to take a jump this year, especially on defense. Instead, his numbers propose he has not improved defensively.

The Cavaliers were a top-rated defensive team last year. The team is ranked third right now, so the team is in a good spot. With that said, Mobley’s ceiling is so high that there are high expectations for him. That includes All-Star and All-Defensive player recognition. Mobley has time to get to that level now and in the future.

Dallas Mavericks - Tim Hardaway Jr.

Stats: 11.5 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 2.3 APG, 0.8 SPG. 0.2 BPG

Hardaway lost his starting role this year and has played in 15 games off of the bench, where he averages 24.5 minutes per game. He has not made the most of this opportunity. Hardaway is on pace to average his worst points per game average since 2015-16. Also, this regression has been in the mix since last year.

In 42 appearances last season, Hardaway’s three-point shooting dropped from 39.1% to 33.6%. This year, Hardaway is shooting 31.4% from three-point range, where he is taking 7.0 attempts per game. While Luka Doncic’s 28.8% outside shooting is horrid, Doncic is at least leading the team in points, rebounds, and assists. Hardaway has a role on this team and is not fulfilling it.

Denver Nuggets - Jamal Murray

Stats: 16.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 4.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Last season, the consistent theme was that the Nuggets weren’t healthy. That has proven true as both Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray are back and healthy to help lead the Nuggets to 10 wins in the Western Conference. At 10-6, the Nuggets are playing solid ball, which includes an impressive 6-2 record. Nikola Jokic looks like an MVP candidate again. There is so much good going on in Denver, but there is one sore spot though on the stat sheet.

Murray gets some grace because he missed all of last season. The first season back is always a difficult one, but Murray has been bringing the team down with his shooting. His field goal percentage (42.9%) is on pace for his worst shooting season since his rookie year. His three-point shooting percentage (35.5%) is also flirting with a career-low.

Detroit Pistons - Saddiq Bey

Stats: 14.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.6 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Last year, Bey played in all 82 games and averaged 16.1 points in his second season in the league. That included 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and a three-point shooting percentage of 34.6%. This year, Bey has appeared to regress with the addition of Bojan Bogdanovic. Bey’s three-point shooting is 29.0%, while his points per game have slipped as well.

The Pistons view the 23-year-old as a piece of the future, but this was supposed to be the year he takes a giant leap. Among the starters, Bey has the worst PER. While Bey has time to make strides toward the better, it has been a rough start to the season.

Golden State Warriors - Jordan Poole

Stats: 16.1 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Poole was rewarded with a hefty contract extension but has seen a regression in his offensive game. Poole averaged a line of 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 44.8% shooting, and 36.4% from three-point range. This year, that line has dropped to 16.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 42.1% shooting, and 33.3% from three-point range.

One could make an excuse that Klay Thompson is having a disappointing season, but Thompson is averaging more points and rebounds and is shooting the ball better from three-point range (37.7%) in 9.9 attempts. Poole and Andrew Wiggins were given raises because of the thought they would help the older veterans. Wiggins is doing his job, while Poole has some ways to go.

Houston Rockets - Eric Gordon

Stats: 12.9 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 2.9 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Jalen Green has taken a step in the right direction, while Kevin Porter Jr, Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr. also are gaining valuable experience. The Rockets have one player on this roster that has true value in the trade market, and that is Eric Gordon. In 15 starts, Gordon is averaging a low points total and is not shooting the ball well.

Gordon is shooting 34.6% from three-point range, which is 7% lower than last season. Gordon was supposed to bring in a first-round draft pick. His stock is not very high, and the Rockets will be lucky to get salary relief and a second-round pick. In hindsight, the team should have tried to deal with him in the summer.

Indiana Pacers - Chris Duarte

Stats: 8.9 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 1.0 APG, 0.1 SPG, 0.4 BPG

The Pacers selected Duarte with the NO. 13 overall pick in 2021. He produced an All-Rookie Second Team season when he averaged 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and shot 36.9% from three-point range. This year, Duarte has seen a regression in points, rebounds, assists, and overall shooting.

Duarte is shooting 39.4% from the field and 34.2% from three-point range. His points are nearly five points less, while his rebounding, playmaking, and defense are all below average. After scoring 30 points on Halloween, Duarte has not suited up for the Pacers due to an ankle injury.

Los Angeles Clippers - Kawhi Leonard

Stats: 10.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.4 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.2 BPG

The entire theme of last year was that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were out for the season. That is why the Clippers sank in the standings and couldn’t compete. George is healthy and averaging 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. His other half has played in five total games this season.

Leonard is going to need some time to rev up. He played 25 minutes in his first game and scored six points. His last appearance was November 21st, and he scored 10 points. Altogether, it’s been a rough start to the season. The Clippers need MVP-caliber play from Leonard if the team wants to make a run this season.

Los Angeles Lakers - LeBron James

Stats: 24.9 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 6.9 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.7 BPG

James averaged over 30 points per game last season, but the Lakers failed to win games. The problem this year is that he is not averaging 30 points per game, and the Lakers still can’t win games. This mix of players simply doesn’t work. Russell Westbrook could give James a run for his money here, but he is at least shooting a better three-point percentage than James.

James leads the team with 7.1 three-point attempts per game and is shooting only 23.9% from behind the arc. James is also averaging 3.4 turnovers per game, which is not far off of the 3.7 turnovers that Westbrook has to lead the team. On paper, this is not a good season for the Lakers, which mirrors their atrocious start to the season.

Memphis Grizzlies - Dillon Brooks

Stats: 16.9 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.4 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.1 BPG

According to his PER (11.95), Brooks is one of the least efficient players on the team. While Brooks has improved some aspects of his game, he is playing in the final year of his contract. This was supposed to be a breakout campaign that saw him produce the 20 points per game average.

Instead, Brooks has seen a slight dip in his offensive production. His one saving grace is that his three-point shooting has increased by four percent. Brooks is not having a disappointing season, but we did expect more from him this season.

Miami Heat - Victor Oladipo

Stats: 0.0 PPG, 0.0 RPG, 0.0 APG, 0.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Many of us saw this coming. Oladipo has not played more than 30 games in a season since 2017-18. Last year, Oladipo joined the Heat to play the final eight games of the season. Then, he was an integral part of the team’s playoff success, which featured a near appearance in the NBA Finals.

Going into this season, Oladipo claimed he was healthy and that he was one of the best players in the league. However, Oladipo has yet to make an appearance and is dealing with left knee tendinitis. There were high hopes for the rotation having Oladipo featured. Plus, his comments made it seem this could be his best season since his All-Star days. Now, it appears he could go the year without playing.

Milwaukee Bucks - Khris Middleton

Stats: 0.0 PPG, 0.0 RPG, 0.0 APG, 0.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

The Milwaukee Bucks look good on paper. The team is playing like they are the best team in the NBA. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo looks like the favorite for the MVP, while Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, and Grayson Allen are living up to expectations. The only player that is defaulted as a “disappointment” is because he has yet to play.

Middleton is battling injuries and has not played this season. His timetable to return should be soon. Once he comes back, the Bucks are going to be even better. This team is clicking on all cylinders, so Middleton gets to be the scapegoat for this.

Minnesota Timberwolves - Rudy Gobert

Stats: 13.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 0.9 APG, 0.7 SPG, 1.5 BPG

There were concerns about the fit of Gobert with this team. The numbers are suggesting that as well. While Gobert’s numbers are strong for a starting center, Gobert has seen a massive decrease in his production compared to last year. While shooting 61.9% is unheard of in the league, Gobert saw a decrease of nearly 10% in his shooting. Before last year, Gobert was in the mid-60s for shooting, and he is shooting his worst percentage since 2017-18.

The biggest concern should be his shot-blocking. Gobert has averaged less than 2.0 blocks per game one time in his career. Currently, he is not producing at the same level. The Timberwolves, as a team, have been a major disappointment, but it was Gobert that cost an arm and a leg.

New Orleans Pelicans - Jonas Valanciunas

Stats: 13.2 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.1 APG, 0.4 SPG, 0.3 BPG

There are not a ton of choices for this one. C.J. McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, and Herbert Jones have all been playing very well. Larry Nance Jr. has been an underrated player, while Jose Alvarado is a fan favorite. With Zion Williamson back, Valanciunas would see a decrease in his numbers.

With Williamson down low, it was going to affect Valanciunas’ rebounding numbers. He has gone from 11.4 last year to 9.3. With that said, Valanciunas is shooting about the same, hovering near the 40% mark from three-point range with 1.2 attempts as a center. Either way, Valanciunas gets some grace from the word “disappointment.”

New York Knicks - Evan Fournier

Stats: 6.9 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 1.7 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Another contract in the running for worst in the league is Evan Fournier. At about $18 million, Fournier is averaging a career-low in points, rebounds, and assists, and is shooting a career-worst 33.3% from three-point range. This is also the first time in his career he is not shooting at least 40% from the field, as he is shooting an overall percentage of 34.4%.

It appears that he has lost his favor in the rotation as well, averaging a career-low 20.0 minutes. This is not what the Knicks expected when they paid for Fournier in 2021. Instead, he could be seen as a trade chip if he keeps playing at a sub-par level.

Oklahoma City Thunder - Josh Giddey

Stats: 15.1 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 5.8 APG, 0.4 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Giddey should not be seen as a major disappointment, but a lot of the world was expecting a large jump in his production. Giddey was the team’s starting point guard last season and played in 54 games. For his sophomore season, we haven’t seen a major jump in his production.

With that said, Giddey is the team’s leading rebounder and is averaging nearly six assists per game. Unfortunately, his three-point percentage is still below 30%, and he is shooting 72.2% at the free-throw line. It would be nice to see some of these aspects of his game improve.

Orlando Magic - Mo Bamba

Stats: 8.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.1 APG, 0.2 SPG, 0.8 BPG

In the offseason, there were rumors that the Magic were looking to complete and sign and trade with Bamba. Instead, the team re-signed him to a deal. He was coming off a successful season where he averaged 10.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and shot 38.1% from three-point range.

This year, Bamba is shooting 36.0% from three-point range, averaging 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game. While his minutes were cut by eight minutes per game, Bamba should not have seen his numbers decrease in half. Look for Bamba to be dangled around the trade deadline.

Philadelphia 76ers - Matisse Thybulle

Stats: 1.3 PPG, 1.3 RPG, 0.5 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Thybulle was a defensive standout for the team a year ago, which is why the 76ers didn’t want to include him in any major trade packages. When the team traded for James Harden, they were able to keep their top defensive player, which was seen as a huge win. This year, Thybulle has not fit in.

His minutes went from 25.5 per game to 11.9. While the addition of PJ Tucker might have something to do with that, Thybulle’s three-point shooting percentage went from 31.3% to 17.6%, and his points average was 5.7 to 1.3. Defense can only get you so far.

Phoenix Suns - Deandre Ayton

Stats: 14.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.2 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.6 BPG

By far, the biggest disappointment is watching Deandre Ayton regress. The former No. 1 overall pick averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds last season. He has never averaged less than a double-double in his career. Through 14 games, Ayton is not near his past production, but what is also frustrating is that he is not taking a step toward being a true rim protector.

There is no reason that Ayton can’t average at least one block a game. At 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds, Ayton is athletic enough to perform more defensively. The 24-year-old has been in the league since 2018. For now, the Suns are winning, but if the team wants to return to the NBA Finals, they will need more from their center.

Portland Trail Blazers - Keon Johnson

Stats: 7.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 1.7 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Johnson is entering his second full season in the league and is just 20. He has room to grow. Johnson being a “disappointment” is more related to his development because there are not too many disappointments for the team right now. Johnson is also battling injuries and has not played since November 5.

His shooting line is not great. He is shooting 35.6% from the field, 34.8% from three-point range, and 33.3% from the free-throw line. He owns the lowest PER (5.45) among all players on the roster. For now, Johnson is the weakest link.

Sacramento Kings - Richaun Holmes

Stats: 4.1 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 0.0 APG, 0.2 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Holmes is in the second year of a four-year, $46 million deal he signed in 2021. At the time, he was coming off a season where he averaged 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds in 61 games. Last year, that production dipped to 10.4 points and 7.0 rebounds, but he shot 66.0% from the field. This year, Holmes has seen his role completely diminished, going from 23.9 minutes last season to 12.0.

In nine games, Holmes is averaging a career-low in points and is near his career-low in rebounds. While his 72.7% shooting looks great on paper, he is not shooting the ball hard at all because he is not playing. This is a wasted cost, and he also has two more years on this deal. Unless Holmes can find a way to fit in with this team, this is going to be a hard contract to move.

San Antonio Spurs - Doug McDermott

Stats: 9.6 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 1.2 APG, 0.1 SPG, 0.2 BPG

McDermott is the highest-paid player on the team at $13.7 million. Nobody was expecting McDermott to blow anyone away this year. He is shooting over 40% from three-point range in 17 games, all coming off the bench. There is something to be said about living up to the contract, though.

The Spurs have McDermott, Josh Richardson, Jakob Poeltl, and Zach Collins as tradable assets on the team. McDermott’s shooting makes him attractive. The team is likely hoping McDermott can average double-digit points so that they can get more back in a trade.

Toronto Raptors - Scottie Barnes

Stats: 14.6 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 5.2 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.8 BPG

After winning Rookie of the Year last year, one would have expected Barnes to take a jump in his game. Last year, Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 09.7 blocks. Barnes has regressed offensively as his overall percentage has dipped from 49.2% to 43.8% through 16 games. There’s plenty of time to get that up, but these numbers are not what you were expecting after the reigning top rookie.

Barnes had a breakout game against the Hawks recently with 28 points. Maybe this is a glimpse of what he can do in the future. It has to be consistent. Too many times, Barnes provides a game of 19 points or 15 points and then is followed with five or eight points. If he can get consistent, this Raptors team has potential.

Utah Jazz - Talen Horton-Tucker

Stats: 8.2 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 2.59 APG, 0. SPG, 0.4 BPG

It wasn’t too long ago when the Lakers balked at trading Talen Horton-Tucker for Kyle Lowry. Instead, the team traded him this past off-season. There was a thought that he could develop into a true bench contributor, but his overall numbers have not improved.

In his fourth season, Horton-Tucker has remained the same. His 26.4% shooting from outside suggests that this is never going to get better, especially since he has never shot 30% from deep. Horton-Tucker doesn’t provide much defense, rebounding, or playmaking. While he is just 21 years old, he thinks that we would have seen a large jump in his skills, which has not happened.

Washington Wizards - Rui Hachimura

Stats: 11.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.1 APG, 0.4 SPG, 0.5 BPG

When Hachimura came into the league, he was a solid power forward that could contribute about 13 points and six rebounds a night. That is the starting caliber type of production. The last few years have seen him steadily regress. Hachimura is flirting with a career-low in points, while his rebounds are less than five. His three-point shooting (33.3%) is a large decrease from his 44.7% last season.

Hachimura is another inconsistent player this season. There are times when he shines with 23 points and eight rebounds but then has 11 points and four rebounds the next game. That’s followed by three or two points in about 20 minutes of action. The Wizards took Hachimura with the No. 9 pick in 2019, and he is still proving he cannot play consistent basketball.

