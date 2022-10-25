The Most Expensive Starting Lineup For The 1997-98 NBA Season

The 1997-98 season was a tremendous time in the world of the NBA. It was Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ “Last Dance”. The tides were changing in the NBA and the uncertainty of who was going to take the torch from Chicago was wondrous. For the first time in a long time, it felt like the NBA championship was truly up for grabs. Today, just as we did for the 2022-23 season, we are going to build a lineup using the highest-paid players at each position. In the end, we will see if that team combined would win a championship together on the court.

Our lineup today has a little bit of everything. The first thing you will notice about the starting five is their toughness and grit. From top to bottom this lineup is filled with tough defenders and equally as tough offensive players. This lineup is also going to want to run their opponents out of the gymnasium. The transition offense will be swift and quick-hitting with the greatest scorer of all time and one of the best two-way point guards to ever play the game. From the small forward through center positions are 3 guys who are going to battle for all 48 minutes and are monsters on both sides of the ball in the paint.

Here is the most expensive starting lineup for the 1997-98 season.

Point Guard

Gary Payton - $10,514,688

2nd Highest-Paid Point Guard: Kevin Johnson - $8,000,000

The highest-paid point guard and 9th highest-paid player overall of the 1997-98 season were Gary Payton. “The Glove” was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 1996 and with good reason, His swarming on-ball defense and relentless trash talk made him the most formidable point guard matchup of the mid to late 90s. Payton was well-known and celebrated for his defensive efforts but he also brings a great offensive presence to this lineup.

What people tend to forget about Gary Payton was that he averaged at least 19.0 PPG and 7.0 APG for 11 seasons straight during the prime of his career. Payton was one of the better fast break passers at the point guard position at his peak and could run the floor with the best of them. Payton was also a very capable scorer. He could pull up from 10-16 feet and knock shots down at a decent rate and was very dangerous off of the dribble as well. Out of all the point guards in the ‘98 season, his addition to this lineup fits best.

Shooting Guard

Michael Jordan - $33,140,000

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

2nd Highest-Paid Shooting Guard: Reggie Miller - $9,031,850

The highest-paid shooting guard and the highest-paid player of the 1997-98 season were Michael Jordan. What else did we expect with the greatest player of all-time being on the board? Jordan will be the focal point of our offense with this lineup just as he was for the entirety of his career. The first point I would like to make though is what he brings on defense. With Jordan’s addition, we have 2 former Defensive Player of the Year winners to make up our backcourt. Jordan and Payton will make the offense a nightmare for opponents on the perimeter, swarming them on the ball and making passing lanes that much more difficult to get the ball through.

What more can be said about what Jordan brings offensively? He is going to be the main weapon in fast-break situations and in pretty much any situation that arises. Just as he did for 15 years in the NBA, Jordan will dominate from the mid-range and get to the basket. He will be the team’s primary scorer and playmaker as the game unfolds, making things happen for the better every time he touches the ball. This lineup cannot lose with the G.O.A.T. as a part of it.

Small Forward

Larry Johnson - $8,460,714

2nd Highest-Paid Small Forward: Grant Hill - $5,850,000

As a member of the New York Knicks in 1997-98, Larry Johnson was the highest-paid small forward at the time. Johnson was somewhat past his prime but still wildly productive. At this time, Johnson had lost some explosiveness and athleticism in his game but still contributed as a jump shooter. He could also still take most defenders off of the dribble and get to the basket for easy layups and finishes. In 1998, Johnson was still able to give his team 15.5 PPG and 5.7 RPG which is just perfect for the lineup we have constructed.

Johnson was somewhat underrated for most of his career due to the back issues that shortened it considerably. Those health issues will be something to keep an eye on with this lineup as they begin to rear their ugly head around the 1998 season. When healthy, Johnson was also a very capable defender, at least able to keep his man in front of him and not allow easy baskets or penetration into the paint. Johnson will not be the first or even second option in this lineup but his role will be significant toward success.

Power Forward

Horace Grant - $14,285,714

2nd Highest Paid Power Forward: Juwan Howard - $11,250,000

Was anyone else completely taken off guard by Horace Grant being the 3rd highest player overall from the 1997-98 season? I know I was. Horace Grant is going to be our workhorse on both ends of the floor from this lineup. Grant will do the work that doesn’t show up in the stat sheet but is still incredibly important to winning. Grant’s defense is what makes him so valuable to this lineup. He is versatile and strong enough to take on some of the best opposing bigs while also being able to step out to the perimeter and do decent jobs on small forwards and shooting guards.

By the time the 1998-97 season rolled out, Grant was only just a year or two past his prime days as a member of the Bulls and Magic. The ‘98 season was Grant’s 4th in Orlando and he was still good enough to be a 12.2 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 1.1 SPG, and 1.0 BPG player. As previously stated, Grant will be relied on heavily for his defensive efforts and rebounding. Grant isn’t afraid to get physical when hunting rebounds and the same goes for his game on defense.

Center

Patrick Ewing - $20,500,000

2nd Highest-Paid Center: Shaquille O’Neal - $12,857,143

The final piece to the puzzle as far as our lineup goes was the 2ndhighest paid player overall for the 1997-98 season, Patrick Ewing. The big man who ruled Madison Square Garden for most of his career with the New York Knicks is the perfect center to round out this dangerous lineup. Ewing will bring a monster presence on both sides of the ball. He will be the perfect compliment on the inside to Michael Jordan. Ewing was a dominant post scorer with a turnaround that was nearly unguardable because of his high release point. He also consistently knocked down 18 to 20-foot jumpers at a high rate.

Ewing is going to prove to be a big addition on the defensive side of the ball as well. He was an elite rim protector and great post defender who ripped down boards with ease and could even defend a bit in space. When it comes to being great on both sides of the ball and having a positive impact on winning, Patrick Ewing was simply one of the best of his era. He will be an important piece to the puzzle for this lineup and could be the difference between success and coming up just short.

How Would This Team Perform On The Court Together?

The team we have built out of the most expensive players from the 1997-98 season is one that is built for success. Offensively, there are 3 clear options that the game will run through. Payton will set the tempo as the point guard with exceptional passing skills and a high basketball IQ. Jordan will be our primary scorer and primary playmaker when things come down to the wire. Ewing will control the paint and fight for extra possessions through offensive rebounds. Johnson and Grant will see plenty of opportunity to convert easy chances as well considering the attention the other 3 will draw.

This team may be even scarier defensively than they are offensively. The backcourt of Michael Jordan and Gary Payton as the first line of defense is as good as it gets. With their high energy and motor that never runs out of gas, opponents will struggle to get into an offensive rhythm. The duo of Horace Grant and Patrick Ewing will be the same way in the paint. Ewing will be the premier rim protector and shot blocker while Grant will do a little bit of everything considering his versatility. Overall, this team if formed in the 90s era would deliver one or more championships to their respective fanbase.

