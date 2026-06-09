A’ja Wilson Makes WNBA History After Reaching The 6,000 Points In The Quickest Time

Every generation produces one player who makes the record book feel like a living document. In 2026, that player is A’ja Wilson, and she is nowhere near finished writing in it.

On Monday night at Michelob Ultra Arena, Wilson became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 6,000 career points, doing so in just 278 games. She posted 34 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, and three blocks in a 101-91 Commissioner’s Cup win over the Seattle Storm, the kind of performance that makes superlatives feel inadequate. The previous record belonged to Diana Taurasi, who hit the mark in 291 games. Breanna Stewart did it in 293. Wilson beat both by a wide margin.

Wilson’s career total now sits at 6,004. She reached the milestone midway through the fourth quarter, stepping into an uncontested midrange jumper to push Las Vegas ahead 86-75. She followed it 67 seconds later with her third triple of the night to make it 92-81, the building erupting both times. Her teammates then scrambled to get her the ball back with the game in hand, trying to gift her a triple-double. A’ja Wilson finished one assist short.

Still, what she produced was historic. The 34-point, 12-rebound, nine-assist game is the first of its kind in WNBA history. No other player has ever put together that stat line. At 29 years old, in her ninth season, A’ja Wilson shot 10-for-19 from the field, 11-for-13 at the free-throw line, and 3-for-5 from three. She also blocked three shots and moved into seventh all-time in that category.

Wilson was gracious, as she always is, when asked to reflect on what she has done. “It’s a blessing, I give it all to God,” she said after the game. “I’m able to show up to work every single day with phenomenal women that make me want to do what I want to do. It has been an incredible journey and ride and obviously, we’re not done yet. We have a lot more to do.” That last line should concern the rest of the league.

Aces coach Becky Hammon has watched Wilson up close since taking over in 2022, and even she has had trouble keeping up with the milestones. “It seems like she’s breaking a record every day. So you start to lose track of them. Nothing surprises me with the woman,” Hammon said. “She keeps getting better and better.” The more telling detail Hammon offered was about how Wilson’s game has evolved. When Hammon first arrived, Wilson was primarily a low-post player. Now she functions as a point guard at times, capable of hurting defenses from every spot on the floor.

“There’s really not an offensive area that she can’t do,” Hammon said. “The expansion of her offensive floor game has made her virtually unguardable.” That versatility was on display all night. She drew fouls early and often, attempting all 13 of her free throws in the first half alone as the Aces shot 16-for-18 from the line in the opening 20 minutes.

A’ja Wilson Is Rewriting What Is Possible In This League

A’ja Wilson was drafted first overall out of South Carolina in 2018. She has since won four MVP awards and never played a season without leaving a mark on the record books. What separates this milestone from the others is what it implies about the arc still ahead. Taurasi finished her career with 10,646 points, the all-time WNBA record. Wilson, at 29, has 6,004 with years of prime basketball remaining.

The Aces improved to 8-3 with the win, their fourth straight victory and third straight in Commissioner’s Cup play. Jackie Young added 29 points, including four three-pointers and 14 in the fourth quarter alone. NaLyssa Smith contributed 16 points and nine rebounds. Las Vegas is building momentum, and Wilson is its engine.

The record she set on Monday was remarkable. The one she may set before her career ends could be unreachable. The question is no longer whether A’ja Wilson belongs in the conversation about the greatest players in WNBA history. It is a question of whether the league will ever produce another player who makes it look this easy.