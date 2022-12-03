Draymond Green Reveals His Ultimate Mt. Rushmore For The Golden State Warriors

Credit: Fadeaway World

Warriors star Draymond Green has already secured his place as one of the greatest Warriors players ever. As a 4x All-Star, 2x All-NBA player, and 1x Defensive Player of the year, Dray is an extremely high-impact player who has been huge for the Warriors' success in recent years.

This week, Draymond made some headlines for his chat with Chris Henderson on his podcast. After a back-and-forth, Dray was eventually asked about his All-TIme Warriors Mt. Rushmore, which was missing a few notable names (like Kevin Durant).

“Steph Curry, Chris Mullin, Klay Thompson, and Andre Iguodala,” Green said.

Curry and Klay are automatic locks considering their talent and importance to the franchise. Objectively speaking, the Splash Bros are the most important and impactful Warriors in basketball history. Andre Iguodala is another easy choice for Dray. While Iggy might lack big stats, his defense and leadership in the first few years of Golden State's run were absolutely essential to building their identity as a team. As a forward in the 90s, Chris Mullin definitely stands out from the bunch, but there is no doubt the 5x All-Star deserves his place alongside the best Warriors ever.

Regarding Draymond himself, it is somewhat surprising he didn't just include himself on Mt. Rushmore, but his standing with the organization isn't the best right now given what happened over the summer.

Draymond Green's Future With The Warriors In Doubt Amid Early Season Struggles

Despite having some of the best players on the planet, the Warriors have struggled to win games, mostly due to their bench. The team is getting so little outside their starters that even an MVP season from Stephen Curry hasn't been enough to make up the difference.

Nobody knows why things have been so hard for the Dubs this season, but some have suggested Draymond's punch against Jordan Poole in the summer may have set off some kind of chain reaction.

"Draymond, you guys all know from covering him for a long time, he sort of lives on the edge as far as his spot on our basketball team," said Kerr regarding Green. "He’s always right in the thick of everything, and a couple times in his career he’s crossed the line. He crossed the line with Kevin whatever year that was, and he crossed the line the other night in a much worse fashion. I would hope that everybody would respect the fact that we feel like we know Draymond and this entire group very well, and that while this is not an easy decision, we feel like this is the best decision we can make going forward. I trust Draymond that he will stay on that edge and not go over it.”

The truth is, we don't know what will happen with Draymond and the Warriors. But for now, while he's still with the team, he's going to continue adding to his case for Mt. Rushmore status one game at a time.

Either way, whether he wins another title or not, his basketball legacy has already been etched in stone and nothing will wash it away.

