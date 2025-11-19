Video: LeBron James’ 6 Assists In 3 Minutes Shows His Brilliant Basketball IQ: “They Tried To Double Him, Triple Him, Zone Him…”

LeBron James returns smoothly, guiding Lakers with pace, poise, and precision.

Vishwesha Kumar
5 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball against Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LeBron James finally walked back onto an NBA court Tuesday night, and the moment didn’t hit with a big scoring night or some dramatic takeover. It landed in a quieter way as the Lakers got their engine back. They got a player who decides the pace, spacing, and rhythm of their entire offense. By the end of the night, the Lakers had a 140-125 win over the Utah Jazz and improved to 11-4.

LeBron didn’t force anything early. He wasn’t hunting jumpers or driving the ball forcefully to make a point. He eased in, moved the ball, and let the game come to him naturally. He ended up 11 points on just seven shots, and that should tell the story. But he ended with 12 assists with just one turnover. The Lakers have relied on Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves until now.

And on Tuesday, LeBron arrived and took the responsibility back without ever dominating the ball.

The 4th quarter was the part that felt familiar. Utah threw a couple of different coverages at him, and LeBron read each and every one of them. And ended up with six straight assists.

First came the pocket pass to Jaxson Hayes for a clean dunk. Then a skip to Gabe Vincent drifting left. Next trip: a baseline drive, two dribbles, and a dump-off to Deandre Ayton. Then, on the fast break, a quick pass to Ayton.

Utah shifted into different coverage, so LeBron slowed the game down and worked from the post. Jake LaRavia cut behind the defense. Easy dime. A possession later, he found LaRavia again for a spot-up three.

Six straight scoring trips. Six straight LeBron assists. The lead jumped from seven to 17 before the Jazz had time to adjust.

JJ Redick talked after the game about wanting the ball in LeBron’s hands in the mid-paint and elbow area.

“Think he brings another dynamic in our post game as like the primary option, the guy with the ball, we got all our kick out stuff, but then he brings that third option in that sort of like mid paint area. He does that on his rolls too, in the pocket, whether it is a blitz or whether it is drop coverage.”

“But we are gonna post those guys. We like having the ball with them either in post or the elbow. They are good decision makers, and they are gonna generate good shots for us.”

Those are the zones where his passing vision turns every simple action into a read-heavy set. The Lakers ran their fourth-quarter offense through those spots, and everything clicked instantly.

The impact went beyond one short stretch. With LeBron back, the whole roster slides into cleaner roles. Luka doesn’t have to initiate every possession or break down traps for 35 minutes. Reaves gets more space and more catch-and-go touches. Ayton gets better looks without forcing post-ups. Even the bench runs smoother because the rotation finally looks normal again.

LeBron still needs games to build up his scoring rhythm. The jumper wasn’t fully there, and his drives weren’t as forceful as they’ll be in a few weeks. But nothing about Tuesday suggested rust in his processing or his timing. The reads were sharp. The decisions were quick. The pace was his.

And that’s usually where the Lakers find their ceiling.

Vishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Austin Reaves On How Easy It Is To Play With Luka Doncic And LeBron James
The Best Trade Scenarios For Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, And LaMelo Ball
