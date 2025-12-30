Ja Morant Continues Chaotic Behavior: Money Gesture After Technical, NSFW Message About Wizards Fans

It hasn’t been too long since Ja Morant returned from yet another injury, and he’s already going viral for his actions on the court. Morant was enraged by a no-call in the final seconds of the first half of the Memphis Grizzlies‘ game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday and berated the officials over it.

Morant was unsurprisingly given a technical for his complaining, much to his disbelief. In his frustration, the 26-year-old interestingly did a money gesture as he headed to the locker room.

Ja Morant started SHOOTING the ref after the no-call 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mwCmPFeKZD — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) December 29, 2025

It’s unclear what exactly Morant meant by doing this. He could be suggesting that some foul play was involved, or he could be referring to the fact that he was going to have to pay a fine for that technical.

It wasn’t just the officials whom Morant was upset with on the night. Wizards fans at Capital One Arena appeared to be heckling him, and he exchanged words with one of them.

“Ja can’t handle the fans,” the fan said. “… Yeah, buddy, get some buckets first. Get some buckets. Ja, you got your coach fired to be a play-in team.”

This interaction came to Morant’s father, Tee’s, attention. He came up to defend his son, but the fan wasn’t interested in listening to whatever he had to say.

“Your son needs to focus on the game, bro,” the fan stated. “You’re talking to a fan… Your job’s the dad, I respect that. But you don’t gotta come up to me. I’m talking game. You’re talking to me… You need to go. Come on, man. You’re doing the most, buddy… Go sit down, buddy.”

Wizards fan to Ja Morant: “YOU GOT YOUR COACH FIRED TO BE A PLAY-IN TEAM” 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/89oSqRrY9U — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) December 29, 2025

Security eventually intervened to make sure there was no escalation, and Tee was escorted back to his seat. The fan then continued to talk trash by claiming Morant cannot handle adversity. The two-time All-Star looked to have gotten fed up with all the chatter.

“They be on my d**k more than my b***h,” Morant appeared to say.

Ja Morant on Wizards fans 😭 “They be on my di*k more than my bi*ch” pic.twitter.com/4VmB83aYyM — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) December 29, 2025

That’s not exactly a classy message. Morant’s public image isn’t great as it is, after all that has happened in recent years. Most infamously, of course, he flashed a gun on Instagram Live on two separate occasions in 2023. He was given an eight-game suspension for the first one and was gone for 25 games after the second.

It also emerged in 2023 that Morant was accused of punching a 17-year-old during a pickup game. He was once talked about as a potential candidate for face of the NBA, and all that went down the drain thanks to all this.

Morant’s play on the court has declined as well. He had a solid game here against the Wizards, though, putting up 21 points (8-16 FG) and seven assists as the Grizzlies lost 116-112. They have now dropped to 15-17 and look set to have another disappointing season.

There was a lot of chatter about Morant’s future with the team after he fired shots at the Grizzlies’ coaching staff following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 31. Not much has been said on that front lately, so it looks like he might just remain with the team.

We’ll see Morant in action next when the Grizzlies take on the Philadelphia 76ers at FedExForum on Tuesday at 8 PM ET.