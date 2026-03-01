Knicks Player Ratings: Balanced Attack Fuels Wire-to-Wire Control Over Spurs

The New York Knicks didn’t shoot lights out, and they certainly left points at the free-throw line, but this was a game defined by control. They dominated the glass (54-41), forced 22 turnovers, and led for nearly 80% of the night in a 114-89 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Every time San Antonio hinted at a push, New York answered with physical defense and timely shot-making.

The Knicks’ starting unit set the tone early, and the bench sustained it. It wasn’t one player carrying the load; it was waves. Defensive pressure turned into transition points, offensive rebounds extended possessions, and the ball moved well enough to generate 17 threes. This felt methodical, not frantic.

Mikal Bridges: A

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 5 STL, 1 TOV, 10-17 FG, 5-9 3-PT FG, 33 MIN

Mikal Bridges was everywhere. Five steals only begin to tell the story of his defensive disruption. He jumped passing lanes, rotated quickly, and converted turnovers into points. Offensively, he picked his spots perfectly – efficient, confident, and under control. This was a two-way clinic.

Jalen Brunson: A

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 3 TOV, 7-16 FG, 4-7 3-PT FG, 6-7 FT, 32 MIN

Jalen Brunson dictated tempo without overextending. He let the game come to him early, then leaned into his scoring when the Knicks needed separation. His shot selection was sharp, especially from deep, and he kept the offense organized when things briefly stalled.

Karl-Anthony Towns: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 14 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4 TOV, 5-9 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 2-3 FT, 28 MIN

Not a huge scoring night, but Karl-Anthony Towns controlled the paint on the glass. Fourteen rebounds and five offensive boards gave the Knicks second chances all evening. The turnovers were sloppy at times, yet his physical presence tilted the interior battle.

OG Anunoby: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 5-11 FG, 2-5 3-PT FG, 35 MIN

Anunoby’s defensive steadiness continues to be invaluable. He contested shots without fouling and helped limit clean looks from the Spurs’ wings. Offensively, he spaced the floor and made enough shots to keep the defense honest.

Josh Hart: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 4-14 FG, 1-6 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 30 MIN

Helped with three major aspects of the game, although scoring obviously was not one of them. Good round of rebounding, good push of tempo, and good reads. Got good, quick shots to create chances of scoring. Still, he might have shot too much.

Mohamed Diawara: B

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 1 TOV, 5-14 FG, 4-13 3-PT FG, 15 MIN

Volume shooting off the bench. The efficiency from deep wasn’t ideal, but he wasn’t shy and hit enough to stretch the defense. His +18 ball game demonstrated how well his minutes went with strong team stretches.

Landry Shamet: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 3-8 FG, 1-5 3-PT FG, 25 MIN

Box score and Shamet’s game don’t really mesh. Did more on D, and with the ball, he was good with passing to keep the offense going. His scoring load wasn’t too big, but he provided solid help all the way.

Jose Alvarado: B

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 17 MIN

Alvarado brought spark. He pushed tempo, pressured ball handlers, and kept the second unit organized. Even without scoring much, his fingerprints were on several productive possessions.

Mitchell Robinson: B-

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 5 REB, 2 TOV, 2-2 FG, 0-3 FT, 15 MIN

Robinson was a rebounding machine during his time on the court. He missed a lot of free throws, but his defensive positioning and rebounding helped to solidify the control of the game whenever San Antonio tried to attack the rim.

Jeremy Sochan: N/A

Game Stats: 1 PT, 1 REB, 1-2 FT, 2 MIN

Sochan wasn’t always going to get big minutes against his former team so two minutes of action means he doesn’t get scored.

Ariel Hukporti: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1-1 FG, 2 MIN

He had a very limited window to try and make any impact on the game, but he was efficient with his time down low.

Tyler Kolek: N/A

Game Stats: 1 AST, 2 MIN

He was on the court for less than 5 minutes, got an assist, and that’s all, folks.

Kevin McCullar Jr.: N/A

Game Stats: 0-1 FG, 2 MIN

Very little impact, and doesn’t get a grade.