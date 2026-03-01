Colin Cowherd Calls LeBron James’ Lakers’ Era A Hollywood Marriage Gone Wrong

Colin Cowherd did not sugarcoat it.

On The Herd, he compared LeBron James’ tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers to a Hollywood marriage that was always destined to end once someone younger arrived.

“LeBron is 41. He’s averaging the fewest minutes of his career. He’s shooting under 30% from three, the fewest points per game since his rookie season, and he is the second slowest player in the entire league. LeBron had leverage over the NBA for 21, 22 years. It’s all dried up.

And he’s been such a mercenary. I have defended him for his mobility. Good for him. But he has been such a mercenary, there’s no reason to be sentimental and romantic about it. There’s no need for that. He bailed on teams. I supported it. They were good business moves. The Lakers probably should bail on him.

Listen, this was always going to be, let’s be totally honest about LeBron and the Lakers. Let’s just be frank about this. It was always a Hollywood marriage, right? Two hot stars. And you know what happens in Hollywood? One of the stars eventually starts dating somebody younger. That’s Luka.

LeBron had all the leverage, but he bounced around. Left Miami, didn’t give D-Wade or Bosh a heads up five minutes before it happened. They found out. And that’s okay. I defended him. He was the best player in the world for 18 years.”

“But this Hollywood marriage, hey, listen, the good news is it lasted longer than Nick Cage and Lisa Marie Presley or Billy Bob and Angelina. It wasn’t just a weekend in Vegas. It lasted a while.”

The numbers do reflect a decline. LeBron is playing 33.3 minutes per game, the lowest of his career. He is averaging 21.5 points, his second-lowest scoring average ever and the lowest since his rookie season. He is also putting up 5.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists while shooting 49.8% from the field, but 31.1% from three. For most players, those would be strong numbers. For LeBron, they mark a shift.

Luka Doncic is now clearly the franchise centerpiece. At 27, he represents the Lakers’ long-term future. The tension is not about legacy but about fit and timeline. Advanced lineup data shows a troubling pattern. The Lakers have often performed better when LeBron and Luka stagger their minutes rather than share the floor. More concerning, three-man units featuring LeBron, Luka, and Austin Reaves have posted negative net ratings, struggling defensively and lacking pace.

The stylistic overlap is evident. Both LeBron and Luka operate best with the ball. Both dictate tempo. When together, possessions can become static. Defensively, the issues are harder to ignore. LeBron’s advanced defensive metrics have dipped this season. His lateral quickness is not what it once was, and the Lakers’ overall defensive rating worsens in certain high-minute combinations involving their three primary ball handlers.

Cowherd’s leverage point also carries weight. For over two decades, LeBron shaped franchises. He influenced roster construction in Cleveland and Miami. In Los Angeles, that control appears reduced. The Lakers did not extend him preemptively. They traded for Luka. The organizational messaging has shifted toward flexibility and future building.

Around the league, there is growing chatter that both sides could be preparing for an eventual split. Reports suggest that the Lakers and LeBron may quietly be open to moving on if the postseason does not deliver something meaningful. The dynamic has shifted from partnership to evaluation. Internally, Luka and Reaves are expected to have a significant voice in the direction of the franchise, especially if a decision is made about LeBron’s return.

The feeling around the team is not entirely sentimental either. There is an understanding that this is a transition period disguised as contention. Lakers legend Byron Scott has publicly stated that he would prefer this to be LeBron’s final season in Los Angeles, framing it as a natural handoff rather than a messy decline. That sentiment reflects what some former players believe privately: the timing may be right.

Then there is Cleveland. The Cavaliers have long been floated as a potential reunion destination for a final chapter. The narrative appeal is obvious to finish where it began. However, the financial reality is brutal. For Cleveland to realistically pursue LeBron under the current cap structure, he would have to accept what would likely be the largest pay cut of his career, possibly in NBA history for a player of his stature. Whether pride, legacy, or competitiveness would allow that remains uncertain.

The Lakers sit at 34-23, sixth in the Western Conference. On paper, they remain competitive. Yet the larger question looms. Is this sustainable beyond this season?