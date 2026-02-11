Lakers Are Moving On From LeBron James, Now Focused On Luka Doncic’s Future

Lakers are prioritizing winning during Luka Doncic’s prime over LeBron James’ final seasons.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Feb 3, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) greets forward LeBron James (23) during a timeout in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Eight years after LeBron James’ arrival, things are changing in Los Angeles. As he approaches a pivotal free agency period, the Lakers have already shifted their priorities regarding team building and roster plans.

According to ESPN’s Kevin Pelton, the Lakers are shifting away from LeBron and putting Luka Doncic in front as they prepare for the 2026 offseason. Not only is Doncic the face of the team, but he’s the one they will actively build their team around. By all accounts, the Lakers are Luka’s team now, and there’s no going back. What that means going forward is that the Lakers are no longer willing to sacrifice their future for the sake of immediate success. They want to be competitive while ensuring they have enough assets to maintain flexibility in the years to come.

It’s a dramatic shift from where the Lakers have stood since 2018: firmly behind LeBron and his quest to win now. In the past, he has pushed the Lakers to give up everything for veteran players, but they have different priorities now. Even as he averages an impressive 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 50.2% shooting and 30.6% shooting from three, James has never been more expendable as an aging star on an expiring deal.

Of course, just because LeBron is no longer running the show in Los Angeles, it doesn’t mean he’s leaving. He could easily return on a discount to finish out his career, or to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, whom the Lakers plan to pursue this summer. Either way, a return to Los Angeles isn’t out of the question for the King, so long as it’s under the right conditions.

Regardless of whether he returns or not next season, the Lakers are going to build around Luka, and that means adding players who cater to his strengths. With multiple players coming off the books this summer, it will allow them to completely overhaul the roster and remake the team in a new image.

Ideally, the Lakers will want to follow the formula that Dallas used when they made the Finals in 2024. Back then, they surrounded Doncic with enough shooting and interior play to maximize his impact. Options will be limited this summer, but there are several players the Lakers can chase, including Mitchell Robinson, Robert Williams III, Keon Ellis, and Nuggets forward Peyton Watson.

Only time will tell how this summer plays out for the Lakers, but LeBron will have to accept his role if he wants to stick around. From here on out, he’s the side show in Los Angeles, and it’s going to take some time for him to get used to it.

