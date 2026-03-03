Atlanta Hawks Have Almost .500 Record In Last 5,790 Games: A True Definition Of Mediocrity In NBA History

The Atlanta Hawks’ long-term record reveals one of the most striking statistical patterns in NBA history, sustained mediocrity at an almost mathematical level.

Atlanta is 31–31 this season. That alone is unremarkable. What makes it notable is how closely it mirrors the franchise’s broader trajectory.

Atlanta is 31–31 this season. In their last 90 games, they are 45–45. In their last 134 games, they are 67–67. Over their last 348 games, they are 174–174. Stretch that sample to 420 games, and the record is 210–210. Expand it further to 1,570 games, and the Hawks sit at 785–785. Over 3,880 games, the mark is 1,940–1,940. And across their last 5,790 games, the franchise stands at 2,894–2,896. In their last 6000 games, the franchise stands at 2997-3003.

In other words, in 6,000 games, the franchise has hovered almost exactly at .500.

Recent seasons reinforce that trend. The Hawks finished 40–42 in 2024–25. They went 36–46 in 2023–24. In 2022–23, they posted a 41–41 record. The year prior, they were 43–39. In the shortened 2020–21 season, Atlanta went 41–31 and advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, a brief peak that appeared to signal upward momentum. That run, however, did not fundamentally alter the franchise’s long-term equilibrium.

This season may be the clearest example of balance. Through 62 games, Atlanta has scored 7,278 points and allowed 7,277 points. A one-point differential over that span underscores how closely matched the team has been on both ends of the floor. The Hawks neither dominate opponents nor collapse defensively. They operate within narrow margins.

Organizationally, the franchise has entered a transitional phase. The Hawks moved on from Trae Young, signaling the beginning of a new era. The current core includes Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, CJ McCollum, and Dyson Daniels as Atlanta recalibrates its roster and long-term direction. Johnson has emerged as a foundational piece, while Daniels provides defensive versatility and McCollum offers veteran stability.

Despite the roster shift, the results remain familiar. Atlanta continues to compete around the middle of the Eastern Conference standings without fully committing to a rebuild or breaking through into sustained contention. The franchise has avoided prolonged bottoming out, but it has also struggled to establish itself among the conference’s elite.

Maintaining a near .500 performance across such an extended period is statistically unusual in a league designed to promote cyclical movement. Draft lotteries, salary cap constraints, and superstar-driven contention windows typically push teams toward peaks or valleys over time. The Hawks, however, have largely remained in the middle.

The challenge facing the current front office is whether this transitional period represents a departure from that historical pattern or a continuation of it. Atlanta possesses young talent and financial flexibility, but long-term direction will depend on internal development and strategic roster construction.

For now, the numbers define the franchise’s identity. Across decades, across eras, across thousands of games, the Hawks have embodied competitive balance without sustained separation from the pack.

The record does not lie. Atlanta has been almost exactly average for nearly 6,000 games.