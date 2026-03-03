“Lakers Have Cured More Injuries And Illnesses Than All Of Modern Medicine”: NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson Returning In LA

Zion Williamson's return vs. Lakers reignites viral “best medicine” NBA joke.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Mar 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Zion Williamson is expected to return to the New Orleans Pelicans lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing the team’s most recent game, and his timing has once again ignited a familiar conversation across the league.

Speaking with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Williamson said, “I expect to be back tomorrow against the Lakers,” signaling optimism after sitting out with an injury concern. The Pelicans had just secured their fourth straight win with a 115–105 victory over the Utah Jazz, but Williamson exited that game early, creating uncertainty about his status. He then missed the following matchup against the Clippers before indicating he would return in Los Angeles.

The announcement quickly drew widespread reaction on social media, where a long-running joke resurfaced about injured players returning specifically for games against the Lakers.

“The Lakers have cured more injuries and illnesses than all of modern medicine combined.”

“Look at how he smiles, he knows the meme and the magic healing powers of facing the Lakers.”

“If it was against any other team he would sit.”

“Nah, take another day off, don’t rush it man.”

“Lakers the best cure in the league.”

“Of course….everyone comes back in time for the Lakers game.”

“He’ll come back against the Lakers then sit out for 2 weeks .. tale as old as time.”

“Lakers create instant recovery.”

The narrative has been fueled by prior examples. Earlier this season, Pelicans forward Herb Jones missed seven consecutive games, returned specifically against the Lakers, and then sat out the next five games. That sequence intensified speculation among fans that players are more motivated to suit up against marquee opponents in prominent markets.

From a basketball standpoint, Williamson’s return carries tangible significance. He is averaging 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 58.5% from the field. He has appeared in 45 of the Pelicans’ 62 games this season, a notable improvement in availability compared to earlier stretches of his career that were defined by injuries. New Orleans currently sits 13th in the Western Conference at 19–43. While the Pelicans have won six of their last 10 games, they are effectively out of the playoff race.

For Williamson personally, maintaining health remains central to his long-term outlook. Earlier this season, he spoke candidly about the most difficult stretch of his career, referencing his third year in the league when he missed the entire season due to a broken foot.

He acknowledged the criticism surrounding his conditioning and durability at the time, describing the mental toll of rehabbing while facing public scrutiny. His current contract includes health-related benchmarks, further underscoring how closely his availability is monitored.

The Lakers, meanwhile, enter the matchup at 36–24, sixth in the Western Conference. They trail the Denver Nuggets by one game, the Minnesota Timberwolves by 1.5 games, and the Houston Rockets by two games. With positioning in the tightly packed conference at stake, Los Angeles will welcome a full-strength test against Williamson and the Pelicans.

While social media reaction has leaned into humor, the broader context reflects the continued attention surrounding player availability in the modern NBA. National television exposure, market size, and competitive implications all contribute to the perception that certain matchups carry added weight.

The Lakers may not have a medical degree or may not own a hospital. But if you scroll through social media long enough, you would think they operate the most effective recovery center in professional sports.

TAGGED:
Vishwesha Kumar
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha's love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
